Dominion Harbor Group: Edison Innovations Sponsors Display Week 2026

Industry Paper Co-Written By Edison Innovations' Chief Scientist Dr. James Murphy And Ian Hendy To Coincide With Launch Of Display Week 2026

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Dominion Harbor Group company Edison Innovations (https://dominionharbor.com/edison-licensing/) will serve as a featured sponsor of the automotive sessions at Display Week taking place in Los Angeles from May 3-8, 2026. In addition to sponsoring the sessions, Edison Innovations will be holding meetings with attendees to showcase its latest licensing achievements and most current groundbreaking research and development activities. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the company's innovative solutions that are recognized industry-wide at the forefront of the automotive display technology landscape.

Coinciding with Display Week, a significant milestone paper will be presented, co-written by Edison Innovations' Chief Scientist Dr. James Murphy and Ian Hendy, celebrating the 100 billion mark in KSF LED units sold into the display industry since the technology's 2014 launch. In addition, the paper will detail the latest advancements in KSF LED technology and provide a comprehensive technical analysis that highlights the innovative measures undertaken in this domain.

Dr. James Murphy expressed his enthusiasm about the milestone, stating, "Having reached 100 billion in sales since the introduction of KSF LED's underscores the tremendous research over the years conducted by a committed industry that is focused on pushing the boundaries of LED technology. We are excited to share our findings with the industry at Display Week and the implications of this advancement to improve color quality and brightness in every major market sector of displays."

As Edison Innovations' Chief Scientist, Dr. Murphy guides all research activities, evaluates emerging technologies, and ensures that Edison's technology and discoveries align with the company's business goals. At the same time, Dr. Murphy oversees all technical aspects of Edison Innovations' LED phosphor licensing activities, including the implementation of existing and next-generation phosphors in Edison's licensing partners' products.

Dr. Murphy possesses an impressive career in display technology and materials science, having worked as a principal scientist at GE Global Research Center, where he managed the LED Phosphor Program prior to joining Edison Innovations. His expertise includes technologies such as inorganic luminescent material development, and he holds over 60 global patent applications and publications in this field. He earned his Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry from the University of Colorado, where he focused on semiconductor nanocrystals for solar cell applications. He later worked as a postdoctoral researcher at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory before joining OSRAM SYLVANIA Inc. as a Principal Research Scientist from 2006 to 2009. Recognized as a key player in display technology innovation, his work has contributed to advancements in solid-state lighting and display technologies.

As a global patent licensor to leading technology clients, Dominion Harbor Enterprises, LLC (DHE) is a leading force responsible for driving innovation across multiple industries. Through its extensive portfolio of high-value patents, DHE has become a significant resource for companies that are shaping the future of technology, including critical areas such as flat-panel displays, a key component of the digital display market.

Hosted by the Society for Information Display (SID), Display Week ranks as a premier event for innovation, insights and industry connections. With more than 200 exhibitors on the convention floor, attendees can expect to explore topics and technologies that will inspire breakthroughs and trends for years to come.

To learn more about Edison Innovations' patent portfolio, licensing and innovation strategies, contact Robert Kelly via email at bob@dominionharbor.com or call 214-414-1164.

About Dominion Harbor Enterprises, LLC:

Dominion Harbor Enterprises (DHE) is a leading intellectual property transaction and advisory firm dedicated to providing clients with unmatched transactional expertise and a comprehensive array of IP services. With a focus on delivering unparalleled access to highly targeted and credentialed licensees, DHE maintains its industry leadership through its proprietary IPedia patent intelligence solution and the IP...Podcast, a unique resource designed for today's IP practitioners.

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SOURCE: Dominion Harbor Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/edison-innovations-sponsors-display-week-2026-1159570