MMJ International Holdings: Trump Pushes Cannabis Rescheduling as Hemp CMS Issues Play Out in Federal Court

"This isn't about being anti-cannabis. It's about being pro-science. MMJ International Holdings followed the FDA botanical drug pathway from the beginning, and we are working through the same CMC requirements every pharmaceutical developer must meet. Federal healthcare programs should not introduce cannabinoid products into the Medicare population until those same standards are satisfied."

Why the SAM Lawsuit Against CMS Is Likely to Prevail - and Why It Matters for MMJ International Holdings

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / A federal lawsuit challenging the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' decision to introduce hemp-derived cannabinoid access pathways into Medicare connected care models is rapidly becoming one of the most consequential cannabis policy cases in years.

The litigation-supported by clinicians, constitutional scholars, and aligned with the regulatory position long advanced by MMJ International Holdings-centers on a simple but foundational principle:

Federal healthcare reimbursement must follow scientific validation-not precede it.

If the court agrees, the decision could reshape how botanical therapies enter federal healthcare systems and reinforce the FDA clinical-trial pathway that MMJ has followed from the beginning.

Why the Plaintiffs' Case Is Strong

The lawsuit raises several arguments that courts historically take seriously under administrative law.

1. CMS cannot bypass the FDA drug-approval framework

The United States already has a defined system for introducing therapies into federally funded care:

the FDA clinical-trial pathway.

When agencies introduce therapeutic products outside that pathway-especially for a vulnerable population like Medicare beneficiaries-it creates a regulatory conflict that courts often scrutinize closely.

The issue is not cannabis.

It is process.

2. Medicare populations require heightened safety justification

Medicare primarily serves Americans age 65 and older.

Introducing cannabinoid products into this population without:

clinical pharmacokinetic validation

dose-response understanding

drug-interaction data

stability-controlled formulation standards

raises serious policy concerns.

Courts routinely examine whether agencies adequately evaluated risk when programs affect medically vulnerable populations.

3. CMS appears to have avoided formal rulemaking requirements

Under the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), agencies generally must conduct:

notice-and-comment rulemaking

market-impact evaluation

stakeholder participation

before implementing policies with national clinical implications.

If the court determines those steps were insufficient, the program becomes legally vulnerable.

4. Federal reimbursement before FDA approval distorts pharmaceutical development incentives

This is one of the strongest arguments in the case.

Allowing reimbursement for non-IND cannabinoid products while companies like MMJ are actively completing FDA Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) requirements creates:

unequal regulatory treatment

market distortion

reduced incentives for clinical trials

Courts take competitive harm arguments seriously when federal agencies alter regulatory expectations mid-stream.

Why a Favorable Outcome Matters for MMJ International Holdings

MMJ's position in the cannabis sector has always been different from the retail marketplace model.

From the beginning, the company pursued:

FDA Investigational New Drug submissions

orphan-drug designation for Huntington's disease

standardized cannabinoid soft-gel formulation development

DEA analytical laboratory compliance

DEA bulk-manufacturing authorization for clinical supply

Today, MMJ continues working with the FDA to resolve remaining Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC)questions associated with its cannabinoid clinical program.

That work reflects exactly the regulatory safeguards the CMS lawsuit seeks to protect.

The Case Reinforces the FDA Botanical-Drug Framework MMJ Followed From the Start

The FDA Botanical Drug Development Guidance requires:

batch reproducibility

validated chemistry

stability-controlled dosage forms

contaminant testing

clinical-trial evidence

These are not optional standards.

They are the foundation of modern pharmaceutical safety policy.

MMJ's development strategy anticipated that federal healthcare programs would ultimately rely on this framework before adopting cannabinoid therapies.

The lawsuit asks the court to confirm exactly that principle.

Why the Hemp Industry's Regulatory Experience Supports the Plaintiffs' Argument

Recent federal and state responses to intoxicating hemp products demonstrate what happens when cannabinoid markets expand without pharmaceutical-grade controls.

Escalating THC potency

non-standardized formulations

labeling variability

absence of clinical validation

have already triggered tightening federal restrictions scheduled to take effect later this year.

As one policy analysis noted, regulators increasingly concluded that loophole-driven cannabinoid markets created inconsistent safety expectations across jurisdictions.

The CMS case addresses whether those same structural risks should enter Medicare-connected care pathways.

Why the Litigation Signals Strength-Not Risk-for MMJ's Clinical Programs

Some observers assume litigation involving cannabinoid policy creates uncertainty for pharmaceutical developers.

In reality, the opposite is true.

If the court confirms that federal healthcare adoption must follow FDA validation:

MMJ's regulatory strategy becomes more valuable

clinical-trial pathways become more central

CMC compliance becomes more important

and pharmaceutical cannabinoids gain clearer differentiation from retail products

This strengthens the long-term positioning of federally compliant botanical-drug developers.

Science First, Reimbursement Second

The CMS litigation ultimately asks a single question:

Should taxpayer-funded healthcare programs introduce botanical cannabinoid therapies before those therapies meet FDA drug-development standards?

MMJ International Holdings has answered that question consistently since entering the cannabis sector.

Science must come first.

And if the court agrees, the decision will not simply affect one CMS program-it will help define the regulatory foundation for the future of cannabinoid medicine in the United States.

Madison Hisey

MHisey@mmjih.com

203-231-8583

SOURCE: MMJ International Holdings

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/trump-pushes-cannabis-rescheduling-as-hemp-cms-issues-play-out-in-fed-1159540