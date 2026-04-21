Henkel: All Free Clear Teams Up with U.S. Soccer Legend Alex Morgan to Recognize the Real MVPs: Most Valuable Parents

As an Official Laundry Partner of U.S. Soccer, all free clear and Alex Morgan are inviting parents to share how mindful choices help empower their young athletes for a chance to win $5,000

STAMFORD, CT / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / With soccer dominating the cultural conversation this year, all free clear - a detergent that is 100% free of dyes and perfumes, and an Official Laundry Partner of U.S. Soccer - is joining forces with U.S. Soccer legend Alex Morgan to celebrate the behind-the-game MVPs of any soccer team: the parents.

Parents of young athletes are often the ones holding it all together, continually making smart, intentional choices for their families amid their busy lives. To celebrate these efforts, the brand and Alex Morgan are launching the all Most Valuable Parents (MVP) Sweepstakes.

Starting April 21, 2026 at 10 a.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. ET on May 21, 2026, parents and guardians of kids currently participating in organized youth soccer teams can share how the everyday, conscious decisions they make for their families - such as being mindful of the ingredients in the products they choose, including all free clear laundry detergent - support their future soccer stars. Participants will be entered into a random drawing for a chance to be one of three Grand Prize winners or one of 25 First Prize winners.

Three (3) Grand Prize Includes:

$5,000 to support soccer expenses for your child

Autographed Alex Morgan official U.S. Soccer ball

all free clear laundry products to help keep jerseys game-day ready

(25) First Prize Includes:

Autographed Alex Morgan official U.S. Soccer ball

all free clear laundry products to help keep jerseys game-day ready

How to Enter: Make sure your Instagram account is set to public and that you follow @all_laundry, then upload a photo or video sharing some of the intentional choices that you make to help support your family, incorporating allMVPgiveaway in the caption (150 words or less). Whether it's balancing screen time with practice time and homework or trying to keep snacks and meals healthy when on the go, we want to hear all about your stories and efforts. To learn more about the sweepstakes and to read the Official Rules* visit allMVPsweeps.com.

Intentional Living in Action:

"My journey wouldn't have been possible without the support of my parents - they are my MVPs," said Alex Morgan. "Being a mother has made me realize how the small, conscious choices we make for our families have big impact, both on and off the field. That's why I reach for all free clear on laundry day. It is 100% free of dyes, perfumes and parabens and fights stains and odors while being gentle on our skin. It's a powerful clean I can feel good about."

Offering a complete lineup of detergent, softeners and dryer sheets, all free clear is Alex Morgan's go-to laundry detergent for everyday wins. For more tips on how she masters her family's daily routines with mindful choices, check out https://www.all-laundry.com/alex-morgan-tips.html.

"Entering into an exciting partnership with an inspirational voice like Alex Morgan allows the all brand to recognize the ongoing efforts of parents who keep their families going through the everyday hustle and bustle," said Julia Galotto, Vice President of Marketing at Henkel. "With just essential ingredients, all free clear champions laundry day, giving families a powerful and reliable clean so they can stay focused on the moments that matter."

This partnership builds on a broader commitment from Henkel to expanding access to soccer and growing the sport in communities nationwide, inspiring the next generation of players and leaders. all free clear is devoted to this commitment and is proud to announce a $5,000 donation to the Alex Morgan Foundation which aims to help girls and women find confident paths forward in sport and in life. For more information and program updates, fans can follow along on Instagram (@all_laundry).

*No purch nec. 50 US/DC, 18+/age of maj., parent/legal guardian of a child 18 or younger upon registration/enrollment of a U.S. based organized youth soccer team/league and is an active member of such team/league as of 4/20/26. Ends 5/21/26. Rules/elig: allMVPsweeps.com.

About all

Sold in the United States,?all free clear?has been a recognized leader and laundry partner for generations. Its portfolio of laundry care products includes concentrated liquid and single dose pac detergents, as well as liquid and sheet fabric softeners. all free clear detergent is the #1 recommended detergent brand by dermatologists, allergists and pediatricians for sensitive skin. Follow all on Instagram?@all_laundry, on TikTok?@alllaundry?and Facebook?@alllaundry.

About Henkel in North America

Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes all, Purex and Persil laundry detergents, Snuggle fabric softeners, Dial soaps, Schwarzkopf hair care, as well as Loctite, Technomelt and Bonderite adhesives. With sales of about 6.1 billion US dollars (5.4 billion euros) in 2025, North America accounts for 26 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs more than 7,000 people across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com and on X @Henkel_NA.

Media Contacts:

Brittni Wade, Agency H5

bwade@agencyh5.com

Seona Skwara, all

seona.skwara@henkel.com

Alex Morgan, U.S. Soccer Legend, chooses all free clear laundry detergent for a game-winning clean she can feel good about (courtesy of all free clear)

Find more stories and multimedia from Henkel at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Henkel

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/henkel

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Henkel

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/allr-free-clear-teams-up-with-u.s.-soccer-legend-alex-morgan-to-recogn-1159571