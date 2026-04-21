Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - Singular Research, a leading provider of independent equity research to institutional investors, today released its latest Major Market Indicators (MMI) report, assigning a composite score of 72 on a 0-100 scale, indicating a constructive market environment with continued upside potential.

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The MMI framework integrates liquidity flows, earnings momentum, valuation metrics, technical indicators, and macroeconomic conditions to assess forward equity market returns.

"Markets remain supported by strong earnings growth and persistent liquidity inflows," said Robert Maltbie, President of Singular Research and portfolio manager of the Argonaut 2000 Fund. "However, the next phase of the market will be defined by rotation rather than broad multiple expansion, particularly as valuation pressures build within mega-cap technology stocks."

Key Findings from the Report

Earnings Strength: S&P 500 earnings are projected to grow approximately 18% in 2026 , providing fundamental support for current valuations

S&P 500 earnings are projected to grow approximately , providing fundamental support for current valuations Liquidity Dominance: Equity markets continue to benefit from strong inflows via ETFs, retirement contributions, and corporate share repurchases

Equity markets continue to benefit from strong inflows via ETFs, retirement contributions, and corporate share repurchases Improving Breadth: Approximately 70% of stocks are trading above their 200-day moving averages , signaling expanding participation beyond large-cap leaders

Approximately , signaling expanding participation beyond large-cap leaders Valuation Risk: The Magnificent 7 exhibit elevated PEG ratios as growth rates normalize, increasing the risk of valuation compression

Market Outlook

According to Singular Research, the current environment favors continued equity exposure, but with a shift toward active sector and security selection.

"The market is not signaling a broad-based downturn," Maltbie added. "Instead, we are seeing the early stages of a transition from a narrow, mega-cap-driven rally to a more diversified and sustainable market advance."

Strategic Implications

Singular Research recommends:

Overweight: Industrials, financials, and mid-cap cyclicals

Industrials, financials, and mid-cap cyclicals Market Weight: Broad index exposure

Broad index exposure Underweight: Overextended mega-cap technology and AI-driven equities

About Singular Research

Singular Research provides independent equity research focused on underfollowed small- and mid-cap companies to a client base of over 110 institutional investors representing more than $80 billion in assets under management. The firm distributes its research through major institutional platforms including FactSet, Bloomberg, and LSEG.

The firm's founder, Robert Maltbie, manages the Argonaut 2000 Fund, a long/short U.S. equity strategy ranked in the top decile of the HFRX Equity Hedge Index over the past seven years.

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Source: Singular Research