Neat announced today that it has received the 2026 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Award for Google Workspace: Innovation. Neat is being recognized for their achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, particularly the company's new partnership with Google Meet helping joint customers bridge the gap between distributed teams with powerful video technology that is simple to deploy, manage, and use.

This award recognizes Neat's commitment to providing high-performance, intelligent video devices that deliver a native Google Meet experience across various office layouts. By integrating a powerful distributed architecture with AI at the edge, Neat ensures that every participant, whether in the room or remote, enjoys an equitable and engaging meeting experience.

"The Google Cloud Partner Awards honor the strategic innovation and measurable value our partners bring to customers," said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem and Channels, Google Cloud. "We are proud to name Neat a 2026 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, celebrating their role in driving customer success over the last year."

"Winning this award is a testament to our team's relentless focus on creating meeting experiences that feel natural and inclusive," said Sherri Pipala, VP of Alliances for Neat. "Our partnership with Google Meet allows us to bring our pioneering hardware to the Google community, making it simpler than ever for organizations to support the evolving needs of hybrid work."

Throughout the past year, Neat achieved significant milestones within the Google ecosystem, including the global certification of the Neat Bar Generation 2, Neat Bar Pro, and Neat Pad for Google Meet. These achievements have helped fuel Neat's growth as it expands its reach to over 18,000 customers worldwide and solidifies its position as a leader in video collaboration.

About Neat

Neat brings people together with intelligent, simple, and open video devices built on our AI-powered distributed architecture. Designed for fast installation and effortless scalability, Neat's devices join forces to bring video meetings and collaboration to spaces of all sizes and use cases. Neat blends robust enterprise-grade quality and manageability with consumer-like ease and flexibility. Neat's pioneering portfolio provides superb audio and video quality for Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, or BYOD. We empower global teams to connect, collaborate, and thrive, enabling them to do their best work. Neat is based in Oslo and has a passionate team worldwide. Explore more at neat.no.

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Priscilla Barolo

priscilla.barolo@neat.no