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WKN: A2APVZ | ISIN: US04965B1008 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
21.04.26 | 21:59
6,610 US-Dollar
+4,26 % +0,270
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATOMERA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATOMERA INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
21.04.2026 22:02 Uhr
115 Leser
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Atomera, Inc: Atomera to Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Host Webinar on Tuesday, May 5, 2026

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company, announced today that it plans to release its first quarter 2026 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

The company will host a live video Zoom webinar at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, to discuss the results. The live webinar can be accessed through Atomera's investor relations website at https://ir.atomera.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 12 months. To pre-register for the webinar, use the following link.

https://atomera.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yoDfPBJrReqQACqvq4AUHw

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed Mears Silicon Technology (MST), which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies already in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com

Investor Contact:

Bishop IR
Mike Bishop
(415) 894-9633
investor@atomera.com

SOURCE: Atomera, Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/atomera-to-announce-first-quarter-2026-financial-results-and-host-webi-1159292

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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