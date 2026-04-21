Listing among 25 companies reflects Logitech's strong overall ESG performance, driven by a commitment to sustainable product innovation, responsible business practices, and actively traded stocks with a strong market presence

Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced its inclusion in the inaugural SPI ESG 25 Index, introduced by SIX, the Swiss stock exchange operator. The SPI ESG 25 represents a focused subset of the broader SPI ESG Index, selecting 25 companies based on the highest combined scores in market capitalization, trading volume, and ESG Impact Ratings.

Logitech's inclusion is driven by the Company's strong sustainability performance, highlighted by an "A-" ESG Rating the highest tier awarded by the independent Swiss agency Inrate. Earning a spot in this exclusive index underscores Logitech's ability to pair industry-leading ESG practices with the high trading liquidity and market presence required by the SIX Swiss Exchange.

"Sustainability has always been a core value at Logitech," said Hanneke Faber, chief executive officer of Logitech. "We apply it to every aspect of our work through Designing for Sustainability. Logitech's inclusion in the SPI ESG 25 Index reflects our conviction that doing what is right for people and planet is simply good for business."

Design for Sustainability is the company's practice of building sustainability deep into its business: values, governance, people, products, processes, manufacturing, and the supply chain. By applying targeted attention to detail at a global scale, this approach drives intentional choices to use less, increase longevity, and be transparent. The approach also includes rigorous supplier audits to promote responsible manufacturing, advancing accessibility and inclusion initiatives across the workforce, and maintaining a culture grounded in trust and transparency. Ultimately, this work also empowers Logitech for Business's partners in their efforts to meet their own sustainability objectives.

For details and data regarding Logitech's sustainability initiatives, targets, and progress, please visit Logitech Sustainability.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating and gaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com

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Contacts:

Editorial Contacts:

Kate Beerkens, Director of Investor Relations ir@logitech.com

Bruno Rodriguez, Head of Corporate Communications mediarelations@logitech.com