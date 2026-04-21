Celestial revealed as company behind Titanic drone show

LONDON, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World-renowned drone show artists Celestial (https://celestial.show/) have been revealed as the company behind the spectacle over Belfast Harbour that has captured global attention. Commissioned as part of the BBC's Made Of Here campaign, the project set out to symbolically bring RMS Titanic back to life using drone show technology.

The activation saw 950 drones rise from the water, forming a full-scale replica of the iconic ship. The effect created the illusion of the Titanic emerging once again from the harbour where she was built 114 years ago.

The concept began with a deceptively simple brief: recreate Titanic in the place of its origin and see the ship sail once again. Celestial delivered this through a 10-minute display combining historical accuracy with advanced drone choreography. Using original ship plans, the team modelled each structural detail, from hull to masts and smokestacks, in 3D before converting this into a precise drone formation, with each drone acting as a point of light within the wider image.

As the show unfolded, drones hovered low over the water in darkness before illuminating and ascending in unison. They revealed a life-sized (1:1 scale) replica of the Titanic, complete with recognisable detail and structure. The sequence culminated in a 75 metre movement, giving the impression of the ship sailing once more, an effect widely described as haunting and awe-inspiring.

Delivering the project at this scale required months of planning. Flight paths, timing and light transitions were programmed to ensure both visual impact and operational safety, with Celestial working alongside Belfast City Airport and Belfast Harbour. The result was a reveal that balanced technical precision with emotional impact, paying tribute to the ship's legacy and Belfast's shipbuilding heritage.

"The real challenge wasn't the number of drones, it was the scale of the image. At more than double what we would typically fly, it brought a different level of complexity. But what stayed with us most was the emotional impact. Seeing Titanic back over the water where she was built goes beyond the technology. That's what matters," said John (JP) Partridge, Director and Head of Production at Celestial.

The creative vision behind the project was led by Paul Brolly, Head of Creative at BBC Northern Ireland, who said: "Sometimes an idea just works. Hugely ambitious. Do something no-one has ever attempted. Face into all the challenges. Bring on board the very best people to make it real."

Media Contact: Ottilie Culloty, Head of Sales & Marketing, Celestial oc@celestial.show

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X-aXfxKsCmg

https://www.bbc.co.uk/mediacentre/2026/made-of-northern-ireland-titanic-sized-drone-display

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