Amrize Ltd
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
CHICAGO/ZUG, Switzerland April 21, 2026 - Amrize (AMRZ) shareholders approved all proposals at the company's first Annual General Meeting today.
Shareholders approved a special, one-time dividend for 2025 of $0.44 per share to be paid on May 4, 2026 to shareholders. The last trading day with entitlement to receive the distribution, known as the cum-dividend date, will be April 23, 2026. The shares will be traded ex-dividend on April 24, 2026, which is also the record date for shareholders on the New York Stock Exchange.
Shareholders also approved an annual dividend for 2026 of up to $0.44 per share, payable in quarterly installments, at the discretion of the Board.
Dividends will be paid out of capital contribution reserves1 and are not subject to Swiss withholding tax.
Shareholders confirmed all members of the Amrize Board of Directors standing for re-election, and Don P. Newman and Jacques Wolf Sanche were elected as new members.
Following the Annual General Meeting, the Amrize Board of Directors now consists of: Jan Jenisch (Chairman), Nick Gangestad (Lead Independent Director), Dwight Gibson, Holli Ladhani, Michael E. McKelvy, Don P. Newman, Jürg Oleas, Robert Rivkin, Katja Roth Pellanda, Maria Cristina A. Wilbur and Jacques Wolf Sanche. Shareholders confirmed the re-election of the Amrize Compensation Committee; Nick Gangestad, Katja Roth Pellanda, Maria Cristina A. Wilbur.
The full results of the Annual General Meeting and related documents are available at https://investors.amrize.com/governance/annual-general-meeting.
About Amrize
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Amrize Ltd
|Grafenauweg 8
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+1 773-676-4981
|E-mail:
|media@amrize.com
|Internet:
|www.amrize.com
|ISIN:
|CH1430134226
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2312456
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2312456 21.04.2026 CET/CEST