Amrize Ltd / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Amrize Shareholders Approve All Proposals at 2026 Annual General Meeting



21.04.2026 / 22:15 CET/CEST





CHICAGO/ZUG, Switzerland April 21, 2026 - Amrize (AMRZ) shareholders approved all proposals at the company's first Annual General Meeting today. Shareholders approved a special, one-time dividend for 2025 of $0.44 per share to be paid on May 4, 2026 to shareholders. The last trading day with entitlement to receive the distribution, known as the cum-dividend date, will be April 23, 2026. The shares will be traded ex-dividend on April 24, 2026, which is also the record date for shareholders on the New York Stock Exchange. Shareholders also approved an annual dividend for 2026 of up to $0.44 per share, payable in quarterly installments, at the discretion of the Board. Dividends will be paid out of capital contribution reserves1 and are not subject to Swiss withholding tax. Shareholders confirmed all members of the Amrize Board of Directors standing for re-election, and Don P. Newman and Jacques Wolf Sanche were elected as new members. Following the Annual General Meeting, the Amrize Board of Directors now consists of: Jan Jenisch (Chairman), Nick Gangestad (Lead Independent Director), Dwight Gibson, Holli Ladhani, Michael E. McKelvy, Don P. Newman, Jürg Oleas, Robert Rivkin, Katja Roth Pellanda, Maria Cristina A. Wilbur and Jacques Wolf Sanche. Shareholders confirmed the re-election of the Amrize Compensation Committee; Nick Gangestad, Katja Roth Pellanda, Maria Cristina A. Wilbur. The full results of the Annual General Meeting and related documents are available at https://investors.amrize.com/governance/annual-general-meeting . About Amrize

Amrize (NYSE: AMRZ) is building North America, as the partner of choice for professional builders with advanced branded solutions from foundation to rooftop. With over 1,000 sites and a highly efficient distribution network, we deliver for our customers in every U.S. state and Canadian province. Our 19,000 teammates uniquely serve every construction market from infrastructure, commercial and residential to new build, repair and refurbishment. Amrize achieved $11.8 billion in revenue in 2025 and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the SIX Swiss Exchange. We are ready to build your ambition.



Learn more at amrize.com Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of, and subject to the safe harbor created by, Section 27A of the Securities Act, Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the payment of the expected dividend. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Potential risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Amrize's annual report on Form 10-K and Amrize's filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The forward-looking statements made in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Amrize does not undertake or assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement except as required by law. Mike Friedman

Media Relations: media@amrize.com Aroon Amarnani

Investor Relations: investors@amrize.com



End of Media Release

View original content: EQS News