John Shegerian, Chairman and CEO of ERI, the nation's leading material resource recovery, ITAD, mobility and data destruction/processing provider and largest recycler of electronics, participated in the opening keynote panel conversation on the circular economy last week at the inaugural ITAD Europe conference at the Oceanice Convention Centre in Nice, France.

The discussion was emceed by Darrell Fleming-Kendall, Executive Director of the Global ITAD Alliance and Events Manager for ITAD Europe and the ITAD Summit, and the panel featured experts Shegerian from ERI; Jennifer Foxworthy from HP; Tsuyoshi Shimizu of We Sell Cellular and ITOCHU; and Fredrik Forslund from Blancco Technology Group.

Shegerian and the panel engaged in a discussion titled "The Global Lifecycle Management Revolution: Circular Economy in 2030." The panel covered the role of the circular economy in ITAD today and in the future.

The panel also engaged in a spirited Q&A discussion with the audience.

"From the first moments of this opening keynote panel, it was clear this wasn't just another event," said Robert Tokarchyk, CEO of RazorERP, producers of the event. "The level of engagement, the conversations, and the people in the room were a reflection of how fast the ITAD and broader reverse economy is evolving. Operators, recyclers, OEMs, and technology leaders all in one place focused on where the industry is going next. This is just the beginning of what ITAD Europe will become. It has been rewarding to be able to provide an event where our attendees can engage with the very best of the industry'sthought-leaders,suppliers and pioneers, like John Shegerian and Kevin Dillon from ERI."

ERI's Co-Founder, CMO Chief Sales Officer Kevin Dillon shared further insights and industry best practices in a spirited panel titled, "Enterprise ITAD at Global Scale: Risk and Revenue Considerations that Lead to Success."

"We're grateful to have been asked by the ITAD Europe to participate in these impactful discussions about the role the circular economy plays in the IT asset disposition field at such an important global conference," said Shegerian. "It's essential that we as an industry focus on the various ways we can innovate sustainably. And each step of the way, we must never lose sight of the importance of responsible recycling."

ERI is the nation's leading material resource recovery, ITAD and tech reuse and recycling company. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first company in its industry to achieve ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II certifications for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI's mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about circularity, ITAD services and e-waste recycling at ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260421605326/en/

Contacts:

Media contact: Paul Williams, 310/569-0023, paul.williams@eridirect.com