MedVirtual Data Reveals Independent Dentists Using Virtual Receptionists to Neutralize DSO Overhead Advantage

With CDT-trained remote staff and zero turnover cost, solo practices are closing the labor cost gap against corporate-backed Dental Service Organizations.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / MedVirtual today released internal client data confirming a significant shift in the dental industry. Independent practice owners are rapidly adopting virtual dental receptionist and billing support to offset the structural cost advantages held by Dental Service Organizations (DSOs).

For years, DSOs have leveraged economies of scale to keep per-employee overhead low while independent dentists absorbed rising salaries, benefits, and the high cost of front-office turnover. MedVirtual's latest client data shows that virtual staffing is erasing that disadvantage. By switching to a managed virtual front desk, practices are sidestepping the annual turnover replacement cost that plagues in-house hiring.

"DSOs have scale. They have leverage that a two-chair practice simply doesn't have. Virtual staffing is the equalizer. It gives independent dentists a way to compete on cost without sacrificing the quality of the patient experience at the front desk."

Hamid Kohan, CEO, MedVirtual

CDT Billing Knowledge Without the Training Overhead

The data points to one clear differentiator: specialized knowledge. Billing errors in Current Dental Terminology (CDT) codes are a direct hit to a practice's revenue cycle. Finding and retaining an in-house employee who understands the nuances of CDT billing is both expensive and rare.

MedVirtual equips every dental virtual assistant with specific training in CDT coding and dental insurance workflows before they ever log into a practice management system. This eliminates the productivity lag that comes with training a new in-house hire.

A Practice Owner's Perspective

For many independent dentists, the shift to virtual is not about technology. It is about stability.

"I've had a great experience working with MedVirtual and their Virtual Assistant. I was initially skeptical when it came to HIPAA compliance and protecting our patients' information, but those concerns were quickly put to rest. MedVirtual has clear protocols in place for data security and their virtual assistants have done a really good job understanding their role checking dental insurances, and confirming our patients. The company as a whole has been very supportive and easy to work with. Overall we are pleased with their service and I would recommend them to other practices."

Jackie Keen

Stopping the Churn Cycle

Front-office turnover in dental practices consistently ranks among the highest in healthcare. Each departure triggers a costly cycle: job postings, interviews, background checks, and a sharp drop in collections while the new hire learns the software.

MedVirtual's model replaces that cycle with a fixed, predictable cost. Practices gain a trained virtual dental receptionist who handles calls, scheduling, and billing coordination. The practice pays for the service, not the headache of managing another W-2 employee.

About MedVirtual

MedVirtual is a US-based provider of HIPAA-compliant dental virtual assistants and virtual receptionists for independent practices. The company specializes in CDT-trained billing support and front-office operations. Every engagement includes a signed Business Associate Agreement (BAA), documented HIPAA training, and US-based compliance oversight. Learn more at medvirtual.ai.

Media Contact

Haylie Logan

haylie@medvirtual.ai

SOURCE: Medvirtual

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/medvirtual-data-reveals-independent-dentists-using-virtual-recep-1159498