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ACCESS Newswire
21.04.2026 23:26 Uhr
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Panel Built Strengthens Industry Ties at MODEX 2026, Sets Sights on ProMat 2027

Maximizing warehouse space through adaptable infrastructure remains a priority for warehouse managers

BLAIRSVILLE, GA / ACCESS Newswire / April 21, 2026 / Panel Built will exhibit at ProMat 2027, April 19-21 at McCormick Place in Chicago, Booth S1820. The announcement follows a productive run at MODEX 2026 in Atlanta, where Panel Built met with dealers and customers across the industry. Those conversations consistently turned to two challenges facing facility operators: space and security.

American-Made Modular Solutions

Based in North Georgia, Panel Built designs and manufactures prefabricated steel structures for industrial and commercial facilities, including inplant offices, mezzanines, guard booths, e-houses, and ballistic-rated buildings. Its mezzanine systems use a bolt-together design that offers a faster, less disruptive alternative to traditional construction, helping facilities expand without slowing operations.

Time with Dealers and Customers

Panel Built hosted a lunch and cocktail hour at MODEX that brought together long-time partners and new contacts, creating space to talk through active projects and future plans. The setting allowed for longer, more detailed conversations than typically possible on the show floor.

Those conversations were enhanced by a broad team presence. The company's president and CEO were in attendance, joined by a cross-functional team representing the engineering, drafting, sales, procurement, HR, and 3D visualization departments. That same cross-functional approach carries through to project execution, with departments collaborating on each project from design through delivery.

What We Heard from Attendees

Hosted by MHI, MODEX drew manufacturers, dealers, and end-users focused on the next phase of industrial growth. At the Panel Built booth, two priorities stood out.

The first was space. Operators are reworking existing footprints to handle higher throughput as well as planning new facilities with flexibility in mind. Mezzanines and inplant offices offer a way to add usable square footage within existing structures without pausing operations.

The second was security. Many facilities are replacing aging guard booths or planning new installations that can be relocated as layouts change. That adaptability helps preserve the value of the structure as the site evolves.

Next Stop: Chicago

MHI's ProMat 2027 runs April 19-21 at McCormick Place in Chicago. Panel Built will exhibit at Booth S1820. For those who connected in Atlanta, it is a chance to continue the conversation.

About Panel Built

Panel Built, Inc., based in Blairsville, Georgia, designs and manufactures modular buildings and prefabricated steel structures for industrial and commercial environments. Its product line includes inplant offices, mezzanines, guard booths, e-houses, and ballistic-rated buildings. All structures are made in America and engineered for durability, flexibility, and fast installation.

Media Contact

Beth Satterfield
esatterfield@panelbuilt.com
706.389.1803

SOURCE: Panel Built



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/panel-built-strengthens-industry-ties-at-modex-2026-sets-sights-on-pro-1159737

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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