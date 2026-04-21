Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - ATEX Resources Inc. (TSXV: ATX) (OTCQB: ATXRF) ("ATEX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be uplisting to the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") effective at market open on April 27, 2026, subject to receipt of final TSX approval. Following the uplisting from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to the TSX, the common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") will continue to trade under the current ticker symbol, "ATX".

Chris Beer, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of ATEX, commented, "We are excited to announce ATEX's uplisting to the TSX, marking an important step forward in our strategy to advance the Valeriano Copper-Gold Project and create long-term shareholder value. This milestone is expected to elevate our profile, increase visibility within the investment community, and expand access to a broader base of investors. With a TSX listing, we are well positioned to unlock the full potential of Valeriano and drive continued growth and market success."

Following the uplisting to the TSX, the Common Shares will no longer trade through the facilities of the TSXV and will be voluntarily delisted from the TSXV, effective as of the close of market on April 24, 2026. Shareholders are not required to exchange their direct registration system advices, share certificates, or warrant certificates, or to take any other action in connection with the TSX uplisting.

The Company will remain a "reporting issuer" under applicable Canadian securities laws through the listing transition process from the TSXV to the TSX. The Common Shares will continue to be listed on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "ATXRF".

The Company also wishes to announce the filing of its annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis, and annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2025 (collectively, the "Annual Filings"). The Annual Filings are available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under ATEX's issuer profile.

About ATEX

ATEX is a mineral exploration company advancing its flagship Valeriano Copper-Gold Project, located in the Atacama Region III of Chile, widely recognized as one of the world's most prospective and mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Valeriano Project is emerging as one of the leading undeveloped copper assets globally and anchors an expanding, globally significant copper district. As such, it is well positioned to play an important role in meeting future demand amid increasingly constrained global copper supply. Valeriano currently has an Indicated Resource of 475 Mt at 0.88% CuEq (0.58% Cu, 0.25 g/t Au, 1.39 g/t Ag and 70.4 g/t Mo) and an Inferred resource of 1,511 Mt at 0.75% CuEq (0.50% Cu, 0.20 g/t Au, 1.16 g/t Ag and 70.6 g/t Mo), as reported on September 23, 2025. For further information please visit the ATEX Resources website at www.atexresources.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this news release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as "plans," "expects," "is expected," "scheduled," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "potential," "continues," "targeted," "remains open," "in progress," "pending," "underway," or similar expressions, or statements that certain events, actions, or results "may," "could," "would," "might," "should," or "will" occur, be taken, or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: (i) the anticipated benefits of the Company's graduation to the TSX, including enhanced visibility and improved access to a broader investor base; (ii) the Company's ability to deliver value to shareholders and execute on its vision for the future; and (iii) management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments, as well as other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect, and the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Whether actual results, performance, or achievements will conform to the Company's expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors.

Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk that the anticipated benefits of the TSX listing may not be realized; risks related to the Company's ability to comply with the continued listing requirements of the TSX; fluctuations in commodity prices, including copper and gold prices; risks related to operating in Chile, including political, regulatory, and economic uncertainties; general economic, market, and business conditions; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under ATEX's issuer profile.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293697

Source: ATEX Resources Inc.