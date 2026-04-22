Horse Powertrain, a global leader in innovative and low-emission powertrain systems, has revealed the HORSE W30 the company's first production-ready V6 engine ahead of the Beijing Auto Show 2026.

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The front view of the HORSE W30 engine.

The HORSE W30 marks a first for Horse Powertrain, in transferring its expertise in developing optimized three- and four-cylinder engines into the V6 category. By deploying its expertise in this way, Horse Powertrain has developed the lightest V6 on the market and created a hybrid-first V6 with outstanding fuel economy and efficiency.

The HORSE W30 is a 3-liter engine that can be fitted in a transverse or longitudinal configuration, allowing it to be packaged in a wide variety of vehicles. The two rows of cylinders are offset at an angle of 90° to lower the engine's center of gravity, improving ease of installation and optimizing catalyst layout.

The engine can output between 350-400kW of power and 600-700Nm of torque, with a maximum speed of 8,000rpm. To maximize efficiency and fuel economy, the HORSE W30 features integrated exhaust manifolds with turbochargers mounted directly on the cylinder heads. The engine weighs just 160kg,approximately10kg less than the next-lightest V6 engine on the market today.

The HORSE W30 is intended to be deployed in mild- and full-hybrid vehicles, with the first models featuring the engine reaching the roads in 2028. To show the hybrid-first mindset of the HORSE W30, the engine will be presented at Beijing alongside the new HORSE 4LDHT four-speed hybrid transmission.

The HORSE 4LDHT weighs just 199kg and is designed to be mounted in a P1 P3 configuration. The P1 motor used to support the engine crankshaft and charge the vehicle's battery can output between 250-300kW, with the P3 motor used to support driving capable of outputting between 350-450kW in a P3 configuration.

Matias Giannini, Chief Executive Officer of Horse Powertrain, said: "At Horse Powertrain, we believe we can offer automakers unprecedented economies of scale and innovation by consolidating the powertrain production and development pipeline that traditionally would have been replicated by many individual OEMs, allowing everyone in the industry to benefit from best-in-class technologies. The HORSE W30 is clear proof of this concept bringing our mindset and expertise to a new category, we've developed the lightest V6 that was designed from the outset to support hybrid vehicles."

Fortune Zhao, Chief Technology Officer of Horse Powertrain, said: "The HORSE W30 showcases Horse Powertrain's technological versatility, and represents our first venture into the V6 engine category. Leveraging expertise from our wide portfolio of hybrid-first engines, the HORSE W30 is lighter and more compact than any other V6 currently on the market, all while delivering superior performance. As well as embodying our engineering sophistication, it also highlights our flexibility in providing world-class hybrid solutions to every market."

The HORSE W30 and HORSE 4LDHT will be available in 2028.

About Horse Powertrain

Horse Powertrain is a global leader in innovative, low-emission hybrid and combustion powertrain solutions, supporting automotive OEMs with a range of systems including engines, transmissions, power electronics, range extenders, and integrated hybrid platforms. Horse Powertrain has operations in Europe, China, and South America, and employs over 19,000 people across 18 plants and five R&D centers. Its 25 customers include Renault Group, Geely Auto, Volvo Cars, Proton, Nissan, and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation. Horse Powertrain is headquartered in London, UK.

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Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Kate Saxton: kate.saxton@horse-powertrain.com, +34 679 07 20 87

Performance Communications: horse@performancecomms.com