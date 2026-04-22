Rompower Energy Systems Inc. today announced its participation at PCIM Europe 2026, where it will deliver three advanced technical seminars in Nuremberg, Germany.

The first seminar, entitled "Magnetics for High Power in Artificial Intelligence and Modern Automotive Applications"

Seminar Details

This seminar will focus on the latest advancements in magnetic technologies enabling next-generation power conversion systems. Emphasis will be placed on emerging AI server power applications, including 800 V to low-voltage conversion (48 V, 12 V, and 6 V) at power levels up to 20 kW, achieving power densities exceeding 2000 W/in³

A key enabling element in these designs is Rompower's proprietary matrix transformer (Low profile and multi-legged magnetic structure), which delivers superior performance in high-frequency, high-density applications.

The second seminar, entitled "High Power and Very High Density Technologies for Modern Automotive and Artificial Intelligence"

Seminar Details

This seminar will present a portfolio of advanced power-conversion technologies capable of achieving efficiencies above 98% and power densities exceeding 2000 W/in³, operating from high-voltage inputs up to 800 V

The presentation will cover innovative architectures combining advanced magnetics, GaN and SiC devices, and optimized LLC DCX topologies, enabling breakthrough performance in both automotive and AI infrastructure applications including:

10 kW, 800 V 50 V LLC DCX converter

1 MHz operation, 98.1% efficiency , power density 2000 W/in³

1 MHz operation, , power density 12 kW, 800 V 12 V LLC DCX converter

1 MHz operation, >97% efficiency , power density 2300 W/in³

1 MHz operation, , power density 20 kW, 800 V 6 V LLC DCX converter

700 kHz operation, >96%+ efficiency, power density 2000 W/in³

The third seminar, is entitled "Advanced Technologies for Medium and Low Power AC-DC Converters"

Seminar Details

This seminar will present advanced technologies for low and medium power AC adapters characterized by very high Efficiency and Power density, such as "Ideal Flyback" topology.

"We continuously strive to lead the evolution of power-conversion technology," said Ionel "Dan" Jitaru, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Rompower Energy Systems Inc. "Our efforts are centered on advancing breakthrough power architectures, enabled by the AI revolution and its unprecedented demand for energy."

About Rompower Energy Systems Inc.

Rompower is an internationally recognized research and development company specializing in advanced power-conversion technologies. The company focuses on delivering innovative solutions for the power-electronics industry, including high-efficiency AC-DC and DC-DC converters, advanced magnetic designs, and next-generation power architectures for modern automotive and artificial-intelligence applications.

For more details, please visit our website at http://www.rompower.com

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Wynn Meadows

wynn.meadows@rompower.com, +1(520) 309-8141