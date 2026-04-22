Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - Christian de Groot (the "Transferor") entered into a share purchase agreement with Nolan Watson (the "Purchaser") and certain shareholders of Green Mountain Resources Ltd. (the "Company"), pursuant to which the Transferor agreed to dispose of 3,968,305 Common Shares of the Issuer to the Purchaser at a purchase price of C$0.05 per Common Share for aggregate consideration of C$ 198,415.25 (the "Disposition").

Immediately prior to the Disposition, the Transferor, held directly 4,078,115 Common Shares and 1,000,010 warrants, representing approximately 35.30% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 40.46% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares on a fully diluted basis.

After giving effect to the Disposition, the Transferor has direct ownership of 112,310 Common Shares and 1,000,010 warrants, representing approximately 0.97% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 8.86% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares on a fully diluted basis.

The Common Shares were disposed of for investment purposes only. The Transferor may, from time to time, increase or decrease his shareholding or continue to hold common shares of the Company as he may determine appropriate in the normal course of investment activity. In the future, the Transferor may, directly or indirectly, acquire additional Common Shares of the Company or dispose of such shares subject to a number of factors, including, without limitation, general market and economic conditions and other investment and business opportunities available.

A copy of the Early Warning Report to be filed by the Transferor will be available on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca. This early warning news release is issued under the early warning provisions of Canadian securities legislation, including National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293744

Source: Christian de Groot