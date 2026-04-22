Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - On April 21, 2026, Nolan Watson (the "Acquiror") entered into a share purchase agreement with certain shareholders of Green Mountain Resources Ltd. (the "Company"), pursuant to which the Acquiror has acquired direct ownership of 7,932,510 common shares (the "Common Shares") at a purchase price of C$0.05 per Common Share for aggregate consideration of C$396,625.50 (the "Acquisition").

Prior to the Acquisition, the Acquiror held no Common Shares. After giving effect to the Acquisition, the Acquiror holds directly a total of 7,932,510 Common Shares, representing approximately 68.67% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company.

The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes only. The Acquiror may, from time to time, increase or decrease his shareholding or continue to hold common shares of the Company as he may determine appropriate in the normal course of investment activity. In the future, the Acquiror may, directly or indirectly, acquire additional Common Shares of the Company or dispose of such shares subject to a number of factors, including, without limitation, general market and economic conditions and other investment and business opportunities available.

A copy of the Early Warning Report to be filed by the Acquiror will be available on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca. This early warning news release is issued under the early warning provisions of Canadian securities legislation, including National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293749

Source: Nolan Watson