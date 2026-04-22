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PR Newswire
22.04.2026 05:12 Uhr
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Dayspring Pharma Announces Phase II Trial of CG2001 Foam Met Primary Endpoint in Chinese Adult Men with AGA

BEIJING, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dayspring Pharma today announced top-line data from its Phase II clinical trial of CG2001 foam in male patients with androgenetic alopecia (AGA). The trial met its primary endpoint and demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful results, with a favorable efficacy and safety profile.

This multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase II study enrolled 110 Chinese adult men with AGA. Led by Peking University People's Hospital, the 30-week trial was designed to evaluate the efficacy of CG2001 and identify the recommended dosing regimen for Phase III development.

Key Findings
All CG2001 treatment groups demonstrated a markedly superior improvement trend compared to the placebo group at Week 24. Most notably, the group receiving 5% minoxidil + 0.075% finasteride twice daily demonstrated the best efficacy. Compared with other registered clinical data, including published data from existing Chinese minoxidil foam studies, efficacy improved by approximately 50%. In addition, the treatment showed a rapid onset of action, surpassing the peak efficacy reported in comparator studies as early as Week 12.

In terms of safety, CG2001 was well tolerated and exhibited extremely low systemic exposure. All adverse reactions observed during the study were mild, mainly pruritus and increased scaliness, and resolved spontaneously without medical intervention.

Based on the overall Phase II results, CG2001 has demonstrated strong potential in efficacy, rapid onset of action, and safety. Dayspring Pharma will continue to advance the Phase III clinical development of CG2001, further accelerate its research and translational efforts in hair health, and strive to bring patients more effective and accessible treatment options.

About CG2001
CG2001 is a topical combination of minoxidil and finasteride developed to harness the synergistic potential of two cornerstone therapies for androgenetic alopecia (AGA). Both are widely recognized as first-line treatments for male pattern hair loss: minoxidil promotes hair growth, while finasteride inhibits 5a-reductase and reduces dihydrotestosterone (DHT) levels.

CG2001 is formulated as a specifically designed foam with an optimized dose ratio and delivery system to improve local follicular delivery, enhance efficacy, and minimize systemic exposure associated with oral finasteride.

About Dayspring Pharma
Dayspring Pharma is a pharmaceutical company focused on innovation in dermatology and hair health. The company develops differentiated therapies to address unmet clinical needs. For more information, please visit dayspringpharma.com.

CONTACT: chenguang@dayspringpharma.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dayspring-pharma-announces-phase-ii-trial-of-cg2001-foam-met-primary-endpoint-in-chinese-adult-men-with-aga-302749585.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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