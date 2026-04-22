C O R R E C T I O N -- TCL

In the news release, TCL Industries Hosts 2026 Global Partners Conference, Unveiling its Latest Roadmap and Innovation Strategy Amid Strong Growth, issued on 21-Apr-2026 by TCL over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the 11th paragraph, 2nd sentence, should read "Within the next five years, the company expects to operate approximately 80,000 stores worldwide and a service network covering 7,000 locations, enabling it to reach more consumers in more places than ever before." rather than "As of 2025, the company operates approximately 80,000 stores worldwide and a service network covering 7,000 locations, enabling it to reach more consumers in more places than ever before." as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

TCL Industries Hosts 2026 Global Partners Conference, Unveiling its Latest Roadmap and Innovation Strategy Amid Strong Growth

SHENZHEN, China, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a global leader in consumer electronics and the world's No. 1 Mini LED and ultra-large TV brand[1], today hosted the 2026 TCL Industries Global Partners Conference (GPC 2026) in Shenzhen. Held under the theme "Pioneering for Greatness," the biennial gathering brought together nearly 500 key accounts, strategic partners, and industry leaders from 49 markets to review two years of sustained growth, while exploring the next wave of innovation and reinforcing a shared commitment to long-term collaboration.

Against a background of accelerating industry transformation and global market shifts, TCL Industries also outlined its strategic vision to continue to work with global partners to lead with brand value, improve efficiencies in its global operations, and build a smarter, and more connected ecosystem for consumers worldwide.

Building value through innovation and product excellence

At GPC 2026, TCL Industries shared the latest roadmap, technology innovations, and product and channel strategies designed to take the company and its partners towards this vision of the future.

On site at the conference was an extensive showcase of product innovations leading the way to a new generation of smart living:

The X11L SQD-Mini LED TV -the world's first flagship TV featuring next-generation SQD-Mini LED technology.

-the world's first flagship TV featuring next-generation SQD-Mini LED technology. The TCL FreshIN 3.0 Ultra air conditioner -using AI to evaluate sleep quality for improved deep sleep.

-using AI to evaluate sleep quality for improved deep sleep. The TCL TwinMag Prime Fresh Series refrigerator -upgrading food preservation, hygiene, and space and energy efficiency for effortless fresh living.

-upgrading food preservation, hygiene, and space and energy efficiency for effortless fresh living. The TCL AI SuperDrum Wash & Dry Tower -delivering a smarter, more effortless laundry experience for modern homes.

-delivering a smarter, more effortless laundry experience for modern homes. TCL RayNeo AR Glasses -bringing outstanding audio-visual experiences to both work and life.

-bringing outstanding audio-visual experiences to both work and life. TCL Photovoltaic Technology-providing energy solutions for both home and commercial applications.

From establishing entirely new display technologies to developing more convenient and intuitive smart devices, the products showcase how TCL Industries continues to redefine the standards across a broad range of product categories through product excellence. In particular, the company's ongoing success in the mid-to-high-end market is the result of major investments in user-centric R&D that focus on developing innovations to address real consumer needs. Centered on innovations in display quality, AI, and energy performance, TCL Industries has invested significantly in R&D over the past three years, resulting in the global leadership in a number of key technologies. TCL was the first company to introduce and mass produce Mini LED technology and continues to maintain its position at the forefront of high-end display technology through innovations like SQD-Mini LEDs.

Further to this, in March 2026, TCL Electronics Holdings Limited and Sony Corporation announced a legally binding definitive agreement for a strategic partnership in home entertainment. Under a newly-established joint venture, the companies will collaborate to create innovative products that meet the expectations of customers worldwide and achieve further business growth through outstanding operational excellence.

TCL's strategic push into the mid-to-high-end segment has delivered strong results for the company. On a category basis, TCL maintained its position as the world's number two TV brand[2] and the world's number two exporter of air conditioners[3], with shipments of the latter reaching 20 million units. The company also recorded its sixteenth consecutive year as the world's largest exporter of refrigerators in 2025[4].

In addition to these traditional strongholds, TCL continues to make headways into emerging segments. In Q3 2025, TCL was the top brand worldwide in terms of AR smart glass shipments[5], while revenue for photovoltaic products rose 63.6% in 2025[6].

Consumer-first localization spurs global growth

Behind TCL's sustained global growth is an expansion strategy that emphasizes effective localization through the creation of local value chains and investment in local resources. Today, the company operates a highly integrated vertical supply chain, including 25 R&D centers, 7 joint laboratories, and 21 manufacturing bases worldwide. Together, this network allows the company to better respond and cater to local market needs while supporting local economic and industrial development.

Alongside localized physical operations, localized marketing efforts have also enabled the brand to better connect with local consumers. In particular, the company's investment in sports marketing has proven to be a breakthrough in building long-term trust with consumers worldwide. In 2025, TCL became the official Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner in the Home Audiovisual Equipment and Home Applications category, joining partnerships with other major sports franchises and organizations, including FIBA and the NFL, that further enhance the company's global brand influence.

Global collaboration strengthens long-term success

Through ongoing global expansion with increasingly localized operations, TCL is building a stronger global footprint that enables the company and its partners to remain more resilient to external uncertainties. Within the next five years, the company expects to operate approximately 80,000 stores worldwide and a service network covering 7,000 locations, enabling it to reach more consumers in more places than ever before.

"TCL is fully invested in our shared success," said Du Juan, CEO of TCL Industries. "Our theme for this year's GPC-'Pioneering for Greatness'-is a confident statement on our outlook for the future. Underpinning this optimism are three simple truths: that creating real value empowers us to outlast any market cycle; that integrity is the foundation for enduring partnerships; and that shared growth is what will ultimately lead us forward."

About TCL

TCL is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com.

[1] Omdia, 2025. [2] Global brand TV shipment of 2025 from Omdia. [3] InfoLink 2025 Global PV Module Shipment Rankings. [4] ChinaIOL. [5] CINNO Research. [6] TCL ELECTRONICS HOLDINGS LIMITED 2025 Annual Results.

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