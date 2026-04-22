FDA Fast Track Designation granted to 4P004 for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis, recognizing the disease as a serious condition with significant unmet medical need

Designation supports enhanced regulatory interactions and alignment on efficient post-Phase 2a development strategies, including potential accelerated pathways

4Moving Biotech (4MB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation Disease-Modifying Osteoarthritis Drugs (DMOADs), today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation to 4P004 for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis in patients with synovitis who have not benefited from at least two prior pharmacological therapies.

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4Moving Biotech Granted FDA Fast Track Designation to 4P004, Supporting an Accelerated Development Pathway in Knee Osteoarthritis

This designation highlights both the serious burden of knee osteoarthritis and the persistent lack of disease-modifying treatment options. It also reflects the strong scientific rationale supporting the 4P004 development program, including its targeted intra-articular approach and the role of synovitis as a key marker of disease progression.

4P004 is a GLP-1 analog specifically engineered for intra-articular administration in the knee. It is designed to leverage the pleiotropic properties of GLP-1, including analgesic, anti-inflammatory, anti-catabolic, and anabolic effects across multiple joint tissues involved in pain, functional impairment, and structural disease progression.

This differentiated mechanism of action supports the positioning of 4P004 as a potential first-in-class DMOAD, aiming to move beyond symptomatic relief and address the underlying pathological processes of osteoarthritis.

"Fast Track Designation represents a meaningful regulatory milestone for the 4P004 program," said Luc Boblet, CEO of 4Moving Biotech. "It reflects the significant unmet medical need in knee osteoarthritis and provides a structured framework for enhanced dialogue with the FDA as we prepare the next stages of development. Importantly, it will allow us to align on regular basis with the Agency on the most appropriate development pathway following Phase 2a, including the exploration of innovative approaches to accelerate patient access."

For 4Moving Biotech, this designation reinforces the company's global development strategy by enabling early, continuous, and structured interaction with the FDA. It is expected to facilitate alignment on key development decisions, including study design, endpoint selection, and the overall regulatory pathway, with the objective of optimizing timelines and maximizing the probability of success.

The ongoing INFLAM MOTION Phase 2a trial is designed to generate key clinical and translational data to inform subsequent regulatory interactions and support future development decisions, including potential accelerated development strategies.

Together, these elements position 4P004 as a high-priority therapeutic candidate with the potential to meaningfully advance treatment options for patients living with knee osteoarthritis.

"Current pharmacological treatments for knee osteoarthritis provide limited and often transient relief," said Prof. Francis Berenbaum, Chief Medical Officer of 4Moving Biotech. "4P004 has been designed to address both symptoms and underlying disease mechanisms in patients with limited therapeutic options. The Fast Track Designation strengthens our ability to generate the evidence needed to support future regulatory decision-making and ultimately patient drug access."

In addition, Fast Track Designation allows the company to explore, within a structured regulatory framework, whether early access options such as expanded access programs may become appropriate for patients with limited treatment alternatives once robust clinical data are available.

The INFLAM MOTION Phase 2a trial is advancing both in EU and North America (US Canada) with topline results expected in early 2027.

About 4MB

Incorporated in mid-2020 as a spin-off of 4P-Pharma, 4MB is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development of the Disease-Modifying Osteoarthritis Drug (DMOAD). Its mission is to provide a sustainable therapeutic solution to the significant unmet medical need of osteoarthritis. The company is headquartered at the Pasteur Institute in Lille, France.

Website: https://www.4movingbiotech.com/

LinkedIn: https://fr.linkedin.com/company/4moving-biotech

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Contacts:

Contacts Press

Emmanuel Dadjé

Communication Manager

Emmanuel.dadje@4P-Pharma.com

+33 6 30 06 12 13