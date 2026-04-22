Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - Lithosphere has introduced a cross-chain execution model designed to enable intelligent decentralized applications to operate across multiple blockchain networks within a unified framework. The development advances Lithosphere's infrastructure by allowing applications to execute beyond single-chain limitations, supporting coordinated logic, shared state, and seamless interaction across decentralized environments.

Cross-chain execution model enabling coordinated decentralized applications across multiple blockchain networks

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The model is built to address the growing complexity of decentralized applications that require access to resources, liquidity, and data across different networks. Traditional architectures confine applications to individual chains, requiring fragmented integrations to operate beyond those boundaries. Lithosphere's cross-chain execution model enables applications to function as cohesive systems rather than isolated deployments.

At the core of this approach is Lithic, Lithosphere's AI-native smart contract language, which allows developers to define execution logic that spans multiple environments. This enables intelligent processes to operate across chains while maintaining structured execution flows, ensuring that interactions remain consistent and verifiable even when distributed across networks.

The model is further supported by MultX, Lithosphere's interoperability engine, which enables atomic coordination across blockchain environments. MultX ensures that cross-chain operations are executed as part of a single, synchronized process, reducing the risk of inconsistent outcomes and enabling applications to interact with distributed liquidity and data sources in real time.

In addition, DNNS provides a programmable identity layer that allows applications, services, and agents to maintain persistent identity across networks. This enables consistent interaction and routing, ensuring that systems operating across multiple environments remain identifiable and coordinated within a unified structure.

"Applications are no longer confined to a single environment," said J. King Kasr, Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. "Lithosphere enables execution that spans networks while maintaining structure, consistency, and coordination across decentralized systems."

By establishing a cross-chain execution model, Lithosphere enables developers to build decentralized applications that operate across ecosystems without fragmentation. This includes intelligent systems that require coordinated execution, adaptive workflows, and continuous interaction across multiple blockchain environments.

The development reflects Lithosphere's broader vision of evolving blockchain infrastructure toward interconnected systems where execution, identity, and coordination operate seamlessly across networks, supporting more advanced and scalable decentralized applications.

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere develops blockchain infrastructure designed to support programmable digital assets, cross-chain interoperability, and AI-native decentralized execution environments. The platform focuses on enabling intelligent systems to operate within verifiable, decentralized networks through structured execution models and interoperable protocols.

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Source: Kaj Labs