Solx and Caelux said they will supply 3 GW of Solx Aurora modules, which combine domestic silicon cells from Suniva and a top layer of Caelux "Active Glass" to reach 28% efficiency, with commercial volumes available in the U.S. market by 2027. USA Solx, a solar module manufacturer based in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, and Caelux, a manufacturer of perovskite-coated glass, have announced a five-year strategic partnership to produce perovskite-silicon tandem modules. The partnership will see the Puerto Rico Solx facility delivering 3 GW of the company's Aurora modules that use Caelux "Active Glass" ...

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