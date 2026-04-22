Noveria Energy ("Noveria" or the "Company") today announced that it has signed the grid connection construction agreement with transmission system operator TenneT Germany for a 250MW battery energy storage system (BESS) project in Germany connecting in early 2028.

The project is located in Niedersachsen in northwest Germany where large amounts of offshore wind energy from the North Sea connect to the grid. The execution of this agreement represents a key development milestone and secures the connection date for the project. Following the completion of construction, the project will be operated in accordance with the grid connection agreement and establishes the technical prerequisites to support grid stability and the integration of renewable energy in the future.

Battery energy storage systems are increasingly critical to managing growing shares of renewable generation and ensuring security of supply. Noveria continues to advance its strategy of developing a portfolio of large-scale infrastructure assets that support the energy transition and the resilience of the power system.

Commenting on the agreement, Dennis Klink, Grid Policy Director with Noveria, said:

"Signing the grid construction agreement with TenneT Germany reflects the strong commitment of all parties to the success of this important project. We particularly value the constructive and highly professional collaboration with TenneT Germany throughout this process."

The project is part of Noveria's broader development pipeline of over 3 GW of battery energy storage assets.

About Noveria Energy

Noveria Energy is a project development company based in Germany that focuses on utility-scale battery storage. Founded in 2023, Noveria has built up a pipeline of projects with a total capacity of over 3 GW in nine federal states. Noveria is a portfolio company of Bluestar Energy Capital.

About Bluestar Energy Capital

Bluestar Energy Capital (BEC) is a global renewable energy investment company focused on development platforms and project development capital. BEC delivers investable clean energy projects at scale through its regional development platforms: Nova Clean Energy, LLC, BEA Renewables, and Noveria Energy. BEC is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with offices in Austin, Texas, and Dublin, Ireland.

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