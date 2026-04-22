Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
BREAKING: Pacifica liefert hochgradige Treffer - Phase II trifft genau ins Ziel
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.04.2026 08:06 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Phoenix Contact Middle East: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz visits Phoenix Contact at the Hannover Messe

DUBAI, UAE, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz visited the Phoenix Contact stand this morning at the opening of Hannover Messe. The head of state was welcomed by CEO Dirk Görlitzer, COO Ulrich Leidecker and the General Manager of the Brazilian subsidiary, Cesar Almeida. Görlitzer emphasized production in Germany as a central cornerstone of the corporate strategy. However, the competitiveness of the business location is an indispensable prerequisite for this. The electrification of industry and society, currently the greatest challenge and opportunity, requires the consistent expansion of the necessary energy infrastructure. As this requires over 100,000 control cabinets in Europe alone, control cabinet building must become more efficient through digitalization and automation.

Economic development

The Phoenix Contact Group has started 2026 with strong growth momentum. The first quarter saw positive business development worldwide compared to the previous year. The continued high demand in the core markets provides a solid basis for further development and reflects the company's sustainable orientation. An increase in sales of well over ten percent worldwide in the first quarter compared to the previous year confirms the company's strong market position, even if exchange rate developments are dampening growth in euros. "We will continue to analyze the overall economic development worldwide in a targeted manner, also with a view to the current trouble spots, and push ahead with our measures to strengthen the company's development in the core markets in a focused manner in order to strengthen our corporate position," emphasizes Ulrich Leidecker.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2961925/Phoenix_Contact_Middle_East.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2280983/Phoenix_Contact_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/german-chancellor-friedrich-merz-visits-phoenix-contact-at-the-hannover-messe-302748757.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.