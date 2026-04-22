Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Monthly Update - March 2026

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 22

22 April 2026

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc

(the 'Company')

Monthly Update - March 2026

The Company's monthly factsheet as at 31 March 2026 is now available: https://awemtrust.com/factsheet/

The Fund was up 1.48% in 1Q 2026, underperforming the benchmark by 0.35%. The key contributors include Samsung Electronics (+34.1%), WinWay Technology (+152.4%), and SK hynix (+19.1%), whereas OneSource (-21.4%), Naspers (-14.6%), and Trip.com (-30.4%) were the key detractors.

Market Review

In 1Q 2026, the MSCI EM index was up 1.83%. It outperformed other global indices like the US equities (S&P 500) and MSCI World which returned -2.72% and -1.85% respectively.

For the quarter, IT Services and Energy outperformed, while Communication Services and Consumer Discretionary underperformed. Large caps outperformed Mid and Small caps this quarter. Among major EM markets, Brazil and South Korea outperformed, while Indonesia and India underperformed.

Top 10 Holdings

Top 10 holdings (as at 31 March 2026) Country % of NAV TSMC Taiwan 10.7 Samsung Electronics South Korea 6.1 Tencent Holdings China/HK 4.4 SK Hynix South Korea 3.3 Alibaba Group Holding China/HK 2.7 Delta Electronics Taiwan 1.6 China Merchants Bank China/HK 1.2 Elite Material Taiwan 1.2 Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing China/HK 1.1 Overseas-Chinese Banking Corp Singapore 1.1 Total 33.4%

Key Contributors

1Q 2026 Key Contributors Ending Weight (%) Total Return (%) Contribution to Return (bps) Samsung Electronics 6.1 +34.1 +136 TSMC 10.7 +14.2 +123 WinWay Technology 0.5 +152.4 +66 Delta Electronics 1.7 +43.7 +45 SK hynix 3.2 +19.1 +44

Key Detractors

1Q 2026 Key Detractors Ending Weight (%) Total Return (%) Contribution to Return (bps) Tencent Holdings 4.4 -18.2 -65 OneSource Specialty Pharma 0.5 -21.4 -48 Alibaba Group 2.7 -15.6 -40 Naspers 0.0 -14.6 -29 Trip.com 0.6 -30.4 -22

Source: Factset. Past performance does not predict future returns. The performance calculation is based on GBP. Currency fluctuations will also affect the value of an investment.

AboutAshoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc (AWEMT) is a UK investment trust seeking to achieve long-term capital appreciation primarily through investing in a multi-cap portfolio of equities that provide exposure to global emerging markets. Advised by White Oak Capital Pte. Ltd, founded by Prashant Khemka with leading Emerging Markets investment experience. White Oak Capital Group has delivered an exceptional track record for its other strategies, and has £5.03 billion in assets under management or advisory 4 . Analytical approach integral to disciplined research process underpinned by proprietary frameworks OpcoFinco for valuation and ABLEx for ESG research. The team at WhiteOak believes that emerging markets present potential for higher alpha. EM markets remain under-researched and inefficient. AWEM leverages WhiteOak's investment approach to capture the higher alpha potential in these markets. No fixed management fee. Manager remuneration is aligned with alpha generation and hence shareholders' interest. The Investment Manager is remunerated solely as a function of outperformance over the benchmark.

4 Data as at 31 March 2026. AUM data refers to aggregate assets under management or investment advisory for WhiteOak Group.

Further Information

For further information on the Company's investment strategy and portfolio construction approach as well as details of the portfolio market cap, regional and sector composition please refer to the latest factsheet.

Investment Objective

To achieve long-term capital appreciation, primarily investing in equity and equity-related securities that provide exposure to global emerging markets.

Summary of Investment Policy

The Company shall invest primarily in securities admitted to trading on any stock exchange (which may include stock exchanges in Developed Markets) that provide exposure to companies that are domiciled in Global Emerging Markets (EMs), or that are domiciled in Developed Markets but at the time of investment, derive a majority of their economic value, revenues or profits from, or whose assets or cost base are mainly located in EMs.

The Company's LEI is 254900Z4X5Y7NTODRI75

- Ends -

For further information:

Company Secretary

AWEMT.Cosec@jtcgroup.com Tel: +44 (0) 20 7409 0181

Ashoka WhiteOak Capital Pte. Ltd

Prashant Khemka Hiren Dasani Via Burson Buchanan Fadrique Balmaseda Ben Hayward

Marex

Mark Thompson Tel: +44 (0) 20 7016 6711 Eddie Nissen Tel: +44 (0) 20 7016 6713

Burson Buchanan