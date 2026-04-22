LianLian Global Announces Strategic Remittance Partnership with USI Money to Enhance Cross-Border Payment Services

HANGZHOU, China, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LianLian Global announced a strategic remittance partnership with London-based fintech company USI Money, further strengthening its global cross-border payment network and expanding remittance capabilities across key corridors.

Through this partnership, customers will gain access to expanded payout networks, competitive exchange rates, and improved transaction speeds across key remittance corridors.

The partnership is designed to:

Enable near real-time cross-border transfers

Offer competitive FX rates across major remittance corridors

Reduce transaction costs

Enhance compliance, transparency, and transaction security

Provide a seamless digital customer journey

By combining technological capabilities and regulatory expertise, the two companies aim to broaden payout networks and improve transaction efficiency, reinforcing financial connectivity between the UK and global markets.

Bryan Jiang, General Manager Hong Kong of LianLian Global, commented:

"We are pleased to collaborate with USI Money to expand our remittance ecosystem further. This partnership reflects our continued commitment to building a secure, compliant, and technology-driven global payment infrastructure that empowers customers with efficient and reliable cross-border solutions."

Syed Bukhari, Group Chief Business and Operating Officer at USI Money added:

"Partnering with LianLian Global enables us to enhance our remittance services and provide greater value to our customers through expanded reach and improved transaction performance."

As cross-border payment demand continues to evolve, LianLian Global remains focused on strengthening its global network and delivering scalable financial infrastructure to support international trade, remittance flows, and global business growth.

About LianLian Global

LianLian Global is a leading global payment institution dedicated to providing secure, compliant, and innovative cross-border payment solutions. Leveraging advanced technology and a robust international network, LianLian Global empowers businesses and individuals to move money seamlessly worldwide.

About USI Money

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in London, USI Money is a fintech company offering remittance, foreign exchange, and corporate payment services to individual and business customers across the UK.

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