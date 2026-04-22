Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX: SAM) ("Starcore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the initiation of an airborne geophysical survey over its San Martin mining concessions in Querétaro State, Mexico, operated through its wholly owned subsidiary, Compañía Minera Peña de Bernal S.A. de C.V.

The Company has retained Expert Geophysics Surveys Inc. to conduct an airborne Mobile Magnetotelluric (MobileMT) survey across the San Martin project area. The survey will comprise approximately 711 line-kilometres of helicopter-supported data acquisition, covering an area of approximately 99.13 square kilometres.

Survey Parameters

The MobileMT survey has been designed to provide high-resolution subsurface resistivity data to support geological interpretation and exploration targeting. Key survey parameters are as follows:

Survey type: Airborne Mobile Magnetotelluric (MobileMT)

Total coverage: approximately 711 line-km

Line spacing: 150 metres

Tie-line spacing: 1,500 metres

Line orientation: approximately 090°-270°

Tie-line orientation: approximately 000°-180°

Platform: helicopter (Airbus AS350 series)

Sensor terrain clearance: approximately 50-60 metres

Survey speed: approximately 80 km/h

Depth of investigation: up to approximately 2 kilometres, depending on subsurface conductivity

Data acquisition is expected to be completed within approximately one week, subject to weather and operational conditions. Final processed data products are anticipated within approximately eight weeks following completion of the survey.

Purpose of the Survey

The MobileMT survey is intended to improve the Company's understanding of the structural and lithological framework of the San Martin district. The program is designed to:

Identify deep structural features associated with known mineralization;

Delineate potential extensions of mineralized vein systems beneath cover;

Map resistivity contrasts related to hydrothermal alteration;

Generate targets for follow-up drilling at depth and along strike.

The MobileMT survey is expected to provide a step-change in the Company's ability to map the continuity and depth extent of mineralized structures and to identify new drill targets within the broader San Martin structural corridor.

Geological Setting

The San Martin deposit is a structurally controlled, low-sulfidation epithermal gold-silver system hosted in Upper Cretaceous carbonate sequences, including locally carbonaceous units, and partially covered by Tertiary volcanic rocks. Mineralization is associated with quartz-carbonate-adularia vein systems, hydrothermal breccias, and structurally controlled feeder zones developed along northeast-trending fault corridors and dilation zones.

These structures are interpreted to form part of a broader structural framework that may include repetition of favorable host horizons and lateral continuity of mineralized vein and breccia systems. Mineralization is considered to be linked to deeper structural pathways, potentially including fault-related feeder zones and reactivated structures.

At a district scale, mineralization at San Martin may be influenced by regional compressional tectonics, including fold and thrust structures, with the deposit potentially localized along a back-thrust or related structural feature. These interpretations are conceptual in nature and require further validation.

Previous Geophysical Work

The San Martin project has been the subject of multiple geophysical surveys, including a helicopter-borne magnetic and radiometric survey completed in 2005, as well as ground-based magnetotelluric (MT), controlled-source audio-frequency magnetotelluric (CSAMT), and natural-source audio-frequency magnetotelluric (NSAMT) surveys conducted between 1993 and 2007.

These surveys have contributed to the definition of the structural framework of the district, highlighting resistivity contrasts associated with lithological contacts, structural corridors, and zones of potential mineralization, including features interpreted to be associated with vein systems and breccia-hosted mineralization.

More recently, legacy magnetic data have been reprocessed and reinterpreted by an independent consultant, resulting in improved delineation of structural trends, potential repetition of structural panels, and identification of additional exploration targets.

The current MobileMT survey is designed to build upon this dataset by providing continuous resistivity imaging at greater depths and across a broader area, including zones covered by volcanic units. In conjunction with existing datasets, the survey is expected to support improved interpretation of structural continuity, lateral extent of mineralized systems, and the geometry of larger-scale structural features.

Technical Information and Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Riccardo Aquè, Ph.D. Eurogeol., a Qualified Person as that term is defined in NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Starcore

Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. The Company's base of producing assets includes its gold producing San Martin Mine and the La Tortilla silver mine, both in the state of Querétaro, Mexico. The Company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website here: www.starcore.com.

ON BEHALF OF STARCORE INTERNATIONAL MINES LTD.

(Signed) "Robert Eadie"

Robert Eadie, President & Chief Executive Officer

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed nor does it accept responsibility

for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements and information ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein, including, without limitation, management's expectations and the potential of the Company's projects, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company's management and reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections or other factors, except as required by law.

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Source: Starcore International Mines Ltd.