Refined metropolitan footprint and expansion into resort markets reflect shifting preferences among affluent travelers

onefinestay today announced a strategic evolution of its global portfolio, refining its presence across major metropolitan markets such as London, Paris, New York and Los Angeles, while focusing on a more selective collection of premium homes in sought-after leisure destinations across Europe, the Caribbean and the United States.

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Lake Como villa, onefinestay

The move comes as onefinestay continues to evolve within the Exclusive Collective, alongside leading luxury hospitality brands including Exclusive Resorts and Inspirato. The platform serves more than 25,000 high-net-worth travelers annually and is supported by a $1 billion portfolio of owned private residences, rare journeys and global partners, together with more than 3,000 leased and professionally managed residences worldwide.

"This shift reflects onefinestay's focus on the very top end of the market, concentrating on homes that meet the highest standards for design, location and service," says Ashlee Collins, president of onefinestay. "Being part of the Exclusive Collective gives us a clearer view of where demand exists, allowing us to be more deliberate about where we expand. It doesn't mean stepping away from key metropolitan markets like London but being more selective in our footprint there so we can refocus on the destinations where our most discerning guests want to travel."

As part of this strategy, onefinestay has entered into a strategic partnership with Veeve, a high-end short-term rental management company and part of the UnderTheDoormat Group, to support the transition of a broader set of homes in London and Paris. Under the agreement, management of more than 200 homes in London and Paris will move to Veeve. The partnership builds on a long-standing relationship between the two companies and has been structured to ensure continuity for both homeowners and guests, with no disruption to existing reservations.

onefinestay will continue to operate a highly curated collection of approximately 40 homes in London focused on larger properties in prime neighbourhoods such as South Kensington and BelgraviaThis portfolio is designed to meet the expectations of its most discerning travelers, with an emphasis on space, location and a consistently elevated level of service.

"Veeve is a trusted partner with deep local expertise, and we are confident they will continue to deliver an exceptional standard of care for these homes," Collins adds.

Looking ahead, onefinestay plans to introduce two new flagship destinations before the end of 2026, prioritizing markets where the Exclusive Collective already has an established presence, allowing the brand to leverage on-the-ground expertise and deliver a more consistent, elevated guest experience from launch.

The announcement comes at a pivotal moment for the short-term rental sector, as new regulatory frameworks in Europe and the UK are expected to favor operators with established compliance capabilities and strong homeowner relationships. Backed by Steve Case, co-founder of AOL, onefinestay is positioned to benefit from this shift, combining a tightly curated portfolio with a more technology-enabled approach to delivering consistent, high-quality stays at the top end of the market.

About onefinestay

onefinestay is a curated portfolio of luxury rental homes distinguished by design, character, and a strong sense of place. In a category often defined by inconsistency, it brings clarity, continuity, and a considered point of view-each home selected for its design integrity, provenance, and rarity. Each stay is supported by a consistent, hotel-level standard of hospitality, including personal welcomes, 24/7 support, and tailored in-home amenities, delivering the privacy of a home with the confidence of a trusted luxury brand.

onefinestay is part of the Exclusive Collective, a multi-brand luxury travel and lifestyle platform serving more than 25,000 high-net-worth travelers annually across Exclusive Resorts, Inspirato, and onefinestay. Designed to evolve with its customers over time, the platform brings together a global portfolio of private residences, curated journeys, and travel services within a single ecosystem. Backed by entrepreneur Steve Case, co-founder of AOL, the Collective combines scale and operational expertise with a distinct perspective on what it means to live and travel well.

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Contacts:

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The Exclusive Collective press office: press@theexclusivecollective.com