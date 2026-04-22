SCENTMATIC Inc., a visionary in the digitalization of olfaction, is pleased to announce the installation of its AI system, KAORIUM, at the "HOLA Fragrance Pop-up Store" within Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport Nangang in Taipei. This large-scale event will run for a limited time from April 1 to June 30, 2026.

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HOLA Pop-up Store

A New Shopping Experience at the HOLA Pop-up Store

Following the successful integration of KAORIUM into five HOLA flagship stores in August 2025, this initiative represents SCENTMATIC's first major pop-up event in the Taiwanese market. Located at the high-traffic LaLaport Nangang, the event aims to engage families and trend-conscious younger audiences. By offering an interactive "scent-to-language" experience, SCENTMATIC seeks to further expand brand recognition across Taiwan.

At the pop-up store, through its unique diagnosis process, KAORIUM enables customers to navigate HOLA's extensive fragrance collection and discover the scent that perfectly aligns with their personal preferences. SCENTMATIC remains committed to strengthening its presence in Taiwan and accelerating its global expansion.

Featured Brands:

Pure Life, Aery, Scented Space, Boogie Bougie, True Grace, Durance, Sunlight, MODE.

Exclusive Promotion

HOLA members who purchase designated fragrance products will receive a limited-edition gift:

Tier 1: Spend NT$999 or more to receive a "Pure Life Fragrance Card" set.

Tier 2: Spend NT$3,000 or more to receive a "Pure Life Fragrance Spray (200ml)."

Note: Limit one gift per customer per day. Gifts are not cumulative and available while supplies last.

Event Overview

Name: HOLA Fragrance Pop-up Store

Period: April 1 (Wed) June 30 (Tue), 2026

Location: 2F, Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport Nangang (No. 131, Jingmao 2nd Rd, Nangang District, Taipei)

Note: KAORIUM experiences are free of charge. Waiting times may vary based on store traffic.

What is "KAORIUM"?

KAORIUM is SCENTMATIC's AI system that translates scent into language, visualizing fragrance characteristics with words to help users find their perfect scent.

SCENTMATIC Inc.

SCENTMATIC uses its AI system, KAORIUM, to digitize scent, creating new fragrance experiences and innovating industries. Its innovation has been recognized winning the Silver Award "A' Design Award."

Representative: Toshiharu Kurisu,

Representative Director Location: 3F, 4-22-7 Ebisu, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0013, Japan

URL: https://scentmatic.co.jp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260421963329/en/

Contacts:

SCENTMATIC Inc.

GET IN TOUCH: https://scentmatic.co.jp/contact-en