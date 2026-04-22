The company's AI platform, AutoAssembler, offers a new layer of industrial intelligence that reduces engineering timelines from weeks to minutes by automating process planning

C-Infinity, the AI platform that automates how digital designs are translated into production-ready plans, today announced it has raised $16 million in funding led by Canaan Partners, with participation from Inventus Capital, Bee Partners, and Radius Capital. As global manufacturers race to increase speed, resilience, and output, C-Infinity is introducing a new layer of industrial intelligence embedded directly within engineering workflows.

AI is expected to revolutionize manufacturing, and C-Infinity solves a unique pain point in process planning, a crucial component of advanced manufacturing. Today, it's bottlenecked by human planning speed, but the pressure to accelerate is prevalent.

"Manufacturers have worked with this bottleneck for years, and it's generally accepted as business as usual," said Sai Nelaturi, CEO of C-Infinity. "What's changing now is that AI can move into physically reasoning about how products are actually built, allowing companies to reduce the time between design and production in a way that wasn't previously possible."

C-Infinity's AutoAssembler addresses this challenge. By operating inside existing engineering workflows, the platform automates process planning, accelerates engineering change order reviews, and generates production-ready assembly instructions. It's already in use across Global Fortune 100 manufacturers, as well as small and mid-sized enterprises. Early deployments are reducing workflows that historically took weeks to minutes, with broader implications for faster product launches, lower operational costs, and more adaptive manufacturing systems.

C-Infinity's approach reflects a broader shift in industrial technology, from systems that record and manage processes to systems that actively participate in them. As AI becomes embedded in core engineering functions, this new layer of intelligence will become foundational to how products are designed, built, and scaled.

"After advising Sai for two years, it's clear C-Infinity is building the missing compiler for the physical world," said Kumar Sreekanti, Venture Partner at Canaan Partners. "For too long, the manual translation from digital design to production has been a massive hidden cost and a bottleneck for throughput. By applying first-principles geometric reasoning to the engineering workflow, they turn weeks of manual backlog into minutes of automated planning, delivering the deterministic logic that high-mix manufacturing finally needs."

"C-Infinity combines deep technical innovation with clear, real-world applicability, something that is rare in this category," said Kanwal Rekhi, Managing Director at Inventus Capital Partners. "The team is solving a hard problem that directly impacts manufacturing efficiency and competitiveness."

About C-Infinity

C-Infinity is building foundational AI for mechanical design and manufacturing. Its platform, AutoAssembler, brings engineering intelligence to the physical world by enabling AI to reason about geometry, motion, spatial constraints, and production logic. By connecting directly to CAD and PLM systems, C-Infinity automates process planning, accelerates engineering workflows, and generates production-ready assembly instructions, helping manufacturers reduce manual effort, improve accuracy, and move from design to production faster. For more information, visit C-Infinity.ai.

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