SkySparc's OmniFi, Covarius and Uniun to anchor an expanded offering for corporate treasury clients

SkySparc, a trusted global provider of digital transformation solutions for treasury and finance institutions, today announced the acquisition of Covarius Group Limited ("Covarius") and Uniun Technology Limited ("Uniun"). The acquisitions accelerate SkySparc's European expansion and deepen its specialist support for treasury transformation. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Covarius and Uniun operate complementary businesses together enabling a more complete, end-to-end treasury solution. Covarius specialises in the implementation and optimisation of treasury management systems, underpinned by deep partnerships and a well-established global presence. Uniun adds a real-time, API-based integration platform focused on ERP-to-TMS connectivity and cash forecasting, supported by AI and data science.

For clients, the combined proposition the two companies bring centres on improved cash visibility and stronger cash flow prediction, with greater automation across treasury workflows, improving the value derived from existing technology investments.

The acquisitions form the next stage of a long-term strategy to build an integrated technology and advisory suite dedicated to corporate treasury. Together with SkySparc's existing OmniFi platform and global delivery model, the addition of Covarius and Uniun enables treasury and finance teams to benefit from a single, accountable partner across strategy, implementation and technology.

Joakim Wiener, CEO of SkySparc, said: "This is a proud day for everyone at SkySparc. The acquisitions mark a significant step forward in our growth journey, expanding our presence across key markets and strengthening the depth of support we can offer treasurers navigating increasingly complex operating environments. Welcoming Covarius and Uniun gives clients a single accountable group guiding both the thinking and the technology, with OmniFi continuing to evolve at pace as the anchor of our wider proposition."

Andrew Marshall, Managing Partner of Covarius, added: "Our decision to join SkySparc came down to a shared philosophy about how great treasury outcomes are delivered. Covarius has built strong momentum in recent years, and becoming part of a larger international group gives our consultants and engineers a broader canvas on which to serve clients at scale, including in markets where we have not historically had a presence. I am particularly pleased about what this means for our people, who now gain access to a wider network of specialists and a clearer path to grow their careers."

Gareth List, CEO of Uniun, commented: "Uniun was created to tackle the most complex data and integration challenges in corporate treasury, and that focus will continue to strengthen from here. SkySparc's scale and reach accelerate what we have been working towards, particularly across AI, advanced analytics, and intelligent automation. For treasury and finance teams navigating ever more complex ecosystems, this combination opens up practical new ways to turn information into action."

These acquisitions underscore SkySparc's commitment to innovation through OmniFi and AI-enabled functionality, positioning the enlarged group as a leading provider of treasury technology and consulting services across Europe and beyond. Together, OmniFi, Covarius, and Uniun form the foundations of a future unified SkySparc suite for treasury teams worldwide.

About SkySparc

SkySparc is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for finance and treasury organisations worldwide. Combining deep domain expertise with its proprietary platform OmniFi, SkySparc helps treasurers and CFOs globally automate processes, improve cash visibility, and gain actionable insights through AI and advanced analytics. Founded in 2002, SkySparc is trusted by leading corporates and financial institutions across Europe, North America and Asia. For more information, visit www.skysparc.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Covarius

Covarius is a boutique technology consultancy that helps corporate treasury teams evolve into strategic assets. Combining deep domain experience with a scalable service portfolio, Covarius focuses on large-scale transformation projects, with technology at the core. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in London, UK, Covarius has partnered with leading corporates from Europe, North America, and Africa from its four office locations. For more information, see www.covarius.com and LinkedIn.

About Uniun

Uniun is an intelligent integration and data platform that delivers automation and advanced analytics services to enterprise corporate treasury teams worldwide. Founded in 2020 from first-hand experience of technology project challenges at its originating consultancy, Covarius, Uniun is advancing how treasury teams connect systems and unify data sets to improve visibility and control, while providing a foundation for intelligence and trust in decision-making. For more information, see www.uniun.io and LinkedIn.

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Contacts:

For SkySparc Cathrina Henriksen Cabrera, Head of Marketing and Communications Tel: +33 6 289 874 24 Email: cathrina.henriksen@skysparc.com

For Covarius Andrew Marshall, Managing Partner Tel: +44 20 3948 1967 Email: andrew.marshall@covarius.com

For Uniun Gareth List, CEO Tel: +44 20 3886 0355 Email: gareth.list@uniun.io