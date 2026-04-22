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PR Newswire
22.04.2026 09:06 Uhr
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Dandelion Civilization launches a Human Intelligence Platform to make talent risk visible before it becomes expensive

New Human Intelligence Platform helps employers assess role fit, team dynamics, and early behavioral risk to avoid costly talent decisions.

AMSTERDAM, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dandelion Civilization today announced the launch of its Human Intelligence Platform at HR Tech Europe 2026, introducing a new approach to talent management and workforce decision-making, built around behavioral intelligence rather than instinct alone.

The launch addresses a problem many organizations already understand but still struggle to solve. Talent mis-matches are expensive, early misalignment is difficult to correct, and quality of hire remains hard to improve because the real consequences often appear months after a decision is made. Industry estimates frequently place the total cost of hiring a new employee at several times the position's salary, especially when poor fit leads to replacement, lost productivity, and disruption.

While much of the HR technology market has focused on the hiring stage itself, Dandelion Civilization is taking a different route. The platform is designed to help employers understand how people are likely to perform in real conditions by revealing how they think, act, and interact across hiring, team development, and workforce risk.

At the core of the platform is a behavioral intelligence layer that creates continuous, evolving profiles of individuals and teams. Rather than relying only on CVs, interviews, or static questionnaires, Dandelion Civilization uses behavioral simulations to surface signals around decision making, collaboration, pressure response, and alignment. According to the company's launch materials, the product is built around three core areas: hiring intelligence, team dynamics, and behavioral risk. It is designed to support decisions before day one, strengthen visibility into how individuals affect team performance, and identify patterns that may point to conflict, disengagement, or misalignment before those issues damage business outcomes.

"We are not creating another assessment tool," said Dmitry Zaytsev, Founder and CEO of Dandelion Civilization. "We are building the infrastructure for better talent decisions. Companies often discover the true cost of misalignment too late, when trust weakens, performance slips, or the hiring process has to begin again. We want to make those signals visible earlier, when organizations can still act on them."

The company says the platform is designed to fit into existing workflows without technical friction. Employers send a link, candidates complete an online simulation, and talent teams receive a decision-ready report. The launch deck states that the simulation takes around 20 to 40 minutes, requires no integration, and works in any browser.

While the platform begins with hiring, Dandelion Civilization is positioning the launch as the first step toward a broader layer of human capital intelligence that can support team design, talent development, and earlier visibility into people related risk over time.

About Dandelion Civilization
Dandelion Civilization is building a Human Intelligence Platform that helps organizations understand how people think, act, and interact across the employment lifecycle. Using behavioral simulations and digital profiling, the platform supports hiring, team development, and earlier visibility into workforce risk. Its launch materials describe the product as a system designed to reduce talent blind spots and reveal behavior beyond profiles.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dandelion-civilization-launches-a-human-intelligence-platform-to-make-talent-risk-visible-before-it-becomes-expensive-302748410.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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