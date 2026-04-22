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WKN: A4189D | ISIN: GB00BPCT7534 | Ticker-Symbol: CTA0
Tradegate
21.04.26 | 09:03
3,455 Euro
+2,52 % +0,085
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3,2303,54509:30
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PR Newswire
22.04.2026 09:06 Uhr
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Capita Plc: Capita becomes the first European BPO to launch Storefront powered by AWS Marketplace

LONDON, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Capita today announced the launch of its new Storefront, providing customers with access to the company's AI, data and digital services via AWS Marketplace Storefront. This makes Capita the first European business process outsourcer (BPO) to roll out a branded seller Storefront.

By leveraging AWS Marketplace Storefront, customers can easily find and procure Capita's solutions using existing AWS buying relationships, helping to reduce procurement complexity and accelerate time-to-value, particularly for public sector and regulated customers.

This simple, familiar and auditable channel will complement, rather than replace, existing sales engagement by providing additional routes to market that simplify purchasing for customers and reduce complexity for internal account teams.

Customers can explore Capita's outcome-led services and transact using standard AWS Marketplace purchasing processes, including public listings and private offers. Once a service is procured through AWS Marketplace, Capita works directly with the customer to deliver and scale the service in line with the agreed scope, while maintaining primary responsibility for the customer relationship.

For customers, this could mean less time navigating contracts and approvals, clearer visibility of available services, and quicker access to pre-configured, ready-to-deploy solutions designed to align with Amazon Web Services (AWS) governance frameworks.

It also enables closer collaboration with AWS teams, helping introduce Capita earlier in customer discussions and supporting quicker progress from initial engagement to delivery.

The launch marks a further step in Capita's strategic partnership with AWS, reflecting a shared focus on helping customers adopt digital and AI-enabled services with speed, confidence and control.

Sameer Vuyyuru, Chief AI and Product Officer at Capita, said: "Customers want speed, clarity and confidence when adopting AI and digital capabilities. By meeting them in a marketplace they already trust, we remove friction from the buying process and make it easier to move from intent to impact.

The Storefront also reflects how we are scaling our services responsibly, offering proven, ready-to-deploy solutions that help customers get value faster, while continuing to strengthen our partnership with AWS to deliver better outcomes."

Visit the Capita Storefront here.

About Capita plc
Capita is a modern outsourcer, helping clients across the public and private sectors run complex business processes more efficiently, creating better consumer experiences. Operating across eight countries, Capita's colleagues support primarily UK and European clients with people-based services underpinned by market-leading technology. We play an integral role in society - our work matters to the lives of the millions of people who rely on us every day. www.capita.com

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Email: media@capita.co.uk

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Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/capita-becomes-the-first-european-bpo-to-launch-storefront-powered-by-aws-marketplace-302749263.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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