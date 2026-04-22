Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 22.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Aktie zündet die nächste Explorationsstufe - und der Markt beginnt aufzuwachen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.04.2026 09:06 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

500 Culinary Leaders from JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs Unite to Seed the Future of Gastronomy

COLOGNE, Germany, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 International Congress of JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs concluded in Cologne after two dynamic days, gathering 500 participants, including +400 chefs and restaurateurs from 21 countries.

Held on 19-20 April under the theme RE•GENERATION - SEED THE FUTURE, the congress placed Cologne at the centre of global gastronomy. The programme focused on innovation, sustainability, and hospitality reinforcing JRE's commitment to shaping the future of the industry.

"RE-GENERATION is an invitation to reflect on how we evolve, enhance our culinary heritage, empower teams, and take a broader view beyond the kitchen."
Daniel Canzian, International President, JRE

A key milestone was JRE's expansion into South America, with founding members from Argentina, Chile, and Peru joining the network. This move strengthens JRE's global reach and deepens cross-cultural exchange within its community.

The congress opened with a Gala Dinner hosted by JRE-Germany. Four two-Michelin-star chefs delivered a menu celebrating regional identity and craftsmanship, supported by guest chefs.

The JRE-International Awards recognised excellence across six categories, honouring individuals driving innovation, sustainability, and hospitality forward.

  • Chef of the Year by Pastificio dei Campi - Frédéric Morel
  • Sommelier of the Year by Marchesi Antinori - Johanna Roullier
  • Hospitality Excellence by Mastercard - Jo Grootaers & Lana Kelchtermans
  • Re•Generation by Vaider Group - Massimiliano Mascia
  • Taste of Origin by Parmigiano Reggiano - Pasquale Carfora
  • Sustainability by Marie-Stella-Maris - Sabina & Grega Repovž

The programme also explored the evolving role of chefs as entrepreneurs and leaders. "We are no longer only chefs, we are entrepreneur hosts, and the future depends on how we empower our teams." said International VP Nicolai Wiedmer. Fellow VP Katrin Steindl highlighted the importance of service, noting that hospitality plays a defining role in the industry.

The event concluded with a celebration on the Rhine and the announcement of a partnership with UNITED WATERWAYS, aimed at elevating hospitality in river cruising and supporting future talent through training opportunities.

JRE continues to strengthen its role as a global community dedicated to creativity, sustainability, and entrepreneurship. Slovenia was announced as host of the 2028 International Congress, marking the next step in JRE's international journey.
https://jre.eu/en/international-congress-2026

About JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs
JRE is an international association of young chefs and restaurateurs committed to culinary excellence, innovation, and regional gastronomy, representing over 400 restaurants and 160 hotels across 21 countries.

JRE Press Kit

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2962437/JRE_JEUNES_RESTAURATEURS.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2808209/5875437/JRE_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/500-culinary-leaders-from-jre-jeunes-restaurateurs-unite-to-seed-the-future-of-gastronomy-302749216.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.