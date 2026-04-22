Candid launches GENRTR

International Private Commerce Network with access to 70 million shoppers

AMSTERDAM, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Candid introduces GENRTR, a new international Private Commerce Network that enables enterprise Direct-to-Consumer brands to activate exclusive propositions within high-quality, closed communities. Through GENRTR, brands gain access to customer groups with proven purchase intent, entirely outside the open web.

The platform activates offers within a closed ecosystem of authenticated international Closed User Groups (CUGs), such as employer communities, banks, insurers, loyalty platforms, and semi-public communities. Through the network, brands can reach more than 70 million shoppers across Europe and the US within GDPR-compliant shopping environments powered by first-party data.

A sustainable partner network without retail conflict

GENRTR is not a media channel, but a sustainable partner network. Through careful selection of networks, exclusive propositions, and native activation, a closed ecosystem is created with protected pricing and no retail conflict. The platform does not compete with existing retail or e-commerce activities, but instead unlocks new revenue streams through trusted communities.

According to Michiel van Wijk, Marketing Partnerships Manager, GENRTR, responds to increasing pressure on traditional DTC and performance marketing channels: "Due to Google SERP updates and the rise of AI-driven search, traditional online affiliate traffic is becoming less predictable. With GENRTR, we therefore focus on an internationally scalable performance network through closed groups. We bring brands into established environments that people have trusted for years. GENRTR allows brands to build direct customer relationships, reduce dependency on algorithms, and access a loyal audience while retaining full control over their data."

AI-driven infrastructure within the Candid Platform

GENRTR is fully integrated into the Candid Platform ecosystem. Auke Boersma, Chief Commercial Officer at Candid adds: "With GENRTR, brands can scale their DTC strategy across multiple markets without relying on traditional retail or advertising channels. Thanks to the AI-driven infrastructure of the Candid Platform, we continuously analyze demand, supply, and competition within international communities. Within this Live Marketing approach, brands can activate their propositions at exactly the right moment within the right communities."

GENRTR is currently active in 16 countries: the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Italy, and the United States. The platform has previously partnered with brands including Vinify, Ziggo, BK, GreenPan, PS Food & Lifestyle, Philips Hue, and Netgear.

About GENRTR

GENRTR is the Private Network Commerce channel for enterprise Direct-to-Consumer brands. The platform activates exclusive offers within authenticated Closed User Groups across Europe and the United States, helping brands generate incremental revenue and first-party data through trusted communities.

https://genrtr.partners/

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