21shares Announces Staking Distribution Schedule for TDOT and TSUI

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 21shares , one of the world's largest issuers of cryptocurrency exchange traded products (ETPs), today announced its expected distribution dates of staking rewards for the 21shares Polkadot ETF (TDOT) and the 21shares Sui ETF (TSUI) (each, a "Trust" and together, the "Trusts"), as set forth in the table below.

Declaration Date Ex Date Record Date Payable Date 5/13/26 5/14/2026 5/14/2026 5/15/2026 6/26/26 6/29/2026 6/29/2026 6/30/2026 9/28/26 9/29/2026 9/29/2026 9/30/2026 12/28/26 12/29/2026 12/29/2026 12/30/2026



TDOT and TSUI (each, a "Trust" and together, the "Trusts") may not be suitable for all investors. The Trusts are subject to heightened volatility and carry the potential for complete loss. Neither of the Trusts is an investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 or a commodity pool for purposes of the Commodity Exchange Act. Shares of the Trusts are not subject to the same regulatory requirements as mutual funds. These investments are not suitable for all investors.

An investment in TDOT or TSUI is not a direct investment in Polkadot or Sui.

About 21shares

21shares is one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product (ETP) providers and offers one of the largest suites of crypto ETPs in the market. The company was founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. 21shares listed the world's first physically-backed crypto ETP in 2018, building a seven-year track record of creating crypto ETPs that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. Backed by a specialized research team, proprietary technology, and deep capital markets expertise, 21shares delivers innovative, simple and cost-efficient investment solutions.

21shares is a subsidiary of FalconX, one of the world's largest digital asset prime brokers. 21shares maintains independent operations from FalconX while strategically leveraging the resources and reach of FalconX to accelerate its mission and unlock new growth. For more information, please visit www.21shares.com.

Media Contact

Audrey Belloff: audrey.belloff@21shares.com

Alethea Jadick: ajadick@sloanepr.com

Important Information

Investing involves significant risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no assurance that the Trusts will generate a profit for investors.

Trusts focusing on a single asset generally experience greater volatility. There are special risks associated with short selling and margin investing. Please ask your financial advisor for more information about these risks. Polkadot and Sui are relatively new asset classes, and the market for Polkadot and Sui is subject to rapid changes and uncertainty. Polkadot and Sui are largely unregulated and these investments may be more susceptible to fraud and manipulation than more regulated investments. An investment in TDOT or TSUI is not a direct investment in Polkadot or Sui. For further discussion of the risks associated with an investment in TDOT please read the prospectus for TDOT ( here ) and for further discussion of the risks associated with an investment in TSUI please read the prospectus for TSUI ( here ).

The Trusts may participate in staking a portion of their holdings in order to generate additional rewards. Staking involves committing assets to support the operations of a blockchain and, in return, may provide rewards to the Trusts. While staking can potentially enhance returns, it also introduces additional risks, including operational, technological, regulatory, and counterparty risks.? Staking Polkadot or Sui introduces several risks, including the possibility of losing staked Polkadot or Sui through penalties, slashing, or inactivity leaks if validators behave poorly, go offline, or violate protocol rules. Staked Polkadot and Sui can also be locked for long and unpredictable periods due to activation and exit queues, creating liquidity constraints and making it harder to meet redemptions. Because staking depends heavily on third-party providers, operational failures, outages, cybersecurity breaches, or mismanagement by these providers could lead to lost assets or reduced rewards. Rewards themselves are uncertain and can fluctuate based on network conditions, validator performance, governance changes, commission rates, and downtime. Additionally, staking may create conflicts of interest if operators are incentivized to stake more Polkadot or Sui than is prudent, increasing liquidity risk.

Polkadot and Sui are subject to unique and substantial risks, including significant price volatility and lack of liquidity, and theft. The value of an investment in either of the Trusts could decline significantly and without warning, including to zero. Polkadot and Sui are subject to rapid price swings, including as a result of actions and statements by influencers and the media, changes in the supply of and demand for Polkadot and Sui, and other factors. There is no assurance that Polkadot or Sui will maintain their value over the long-term.

Failure by a Trust's Custodian to exercise due care in the safekeeping of the Trust's Polkadot or Sui, as applicable, could result in a loss to the Trust. Shareholders cannot be assured that a Custodian will maintain adequate insurance with respect to the Polkadot or Sui, as applicable, held by the custodian on behalf of the Trust.

The Trusts are not actively managed and will not take any actions to take advantage, or mitigate the impacts, of volatility in the price of Polkadot or Sui, as applicable. An investment in a Trust is not a direct investment in Polkadot or Sui. Investors will also forgo certain rights conferred by owning Polkadot or Sui directly. Shares of a Trust are generally bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Trust. Only Authorized Participants may trade directly with a Trust and only large blocks of Shares called "creation units." Your brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Shares in the Trusts are not FDIC insured and may lose value and have no bank guarantee.

Carefully consider each Trust's investment objectives, risk factors, and fees and expenses before investing. For further discussion of the risks associated with an investment in a Trust please read the applicable Trust's prospectus.

The Marketing Agent for each Trust is Foreside Global Services, LLC. 21Shares US LLC is the Sponsor to each Trust. 21Shares is not affiliated with Foreside Global Services, LLC. FalconX is not affiliated with Foreside Global Services, LLC.

© 2026. 21Shares US LLC. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without written permission.