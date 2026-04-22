SoftwareONE Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Study results
SoftwareOne named a Customers' Choice in Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Software Asset Management Managed Services
Customers highlight SoftwareOne's expertise and service quality in independent Gartner survey
Zurich, Switzerland, April 22, 2026 - SoftwareOne, a leading software and cloud solutions provider, announced today that it has been recognized as a Customers' Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Software Asset Management Managed Services, published March 31, 2026. This distinction is based on feedback from customers who have used SoftwareOne's services.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SoftwareONE Holding AG
|Riedenmatt 4
|6370 Stans
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 832 41 69
|E-mail:
|info.ch@softwareone.com
|Internet:
|www.softwareone.com
|ISIN:
|CH0496451508
|Valor:
|A2PTSZ
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange; Oslo (Euronext)
|EQS News ID:
|2312010
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2312010 22.04.2026 CET/CEST