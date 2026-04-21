Clairvest Group Inc.: Clairvest Closes Acquisition of MGM Northfield Park

TORONTO, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clairvest Group Inc. (TSX: CVG) ("CVG") today announced that it, together with Clairvest Equity Partners VII ("CEP VII", collectively "Clairvest"), and RRC Gaming Management LLC ("RRC") have completed its previously announced acquisition of MGM Northfield Park ("Northfield Park"). Clairvest (and certain of its CEP VII limited partner co-investors) invested US$165 million for a majority ownership interest, of which CVG invested US$39 million. This represents Clairvest's second partnership with RRC, a team of experienced gaming operators.

This investment builds on Clairvest's 26-year track record in the local market gaming industry and marks Clairvest's 14th land-based gaming deal. The Northfield Park investment is also Clairvest's 70th platform investment and the fourth investment made through CEP VII, a US$1.2 billion investment pool, US$300 million of which is from CVG.

For more information about the property, please visit Northfieldparkracino.com.

About Clairvest

Clairvest's mission is to partner with entrepreneurs to help them build strategically significant businesses. Founded in 1987 by a group of successful Canadian entrepreneurs, Clairvest is a top performing private equity management firm with over CAD $4.5 billion of capital under management. Clairvest invests its own capital and that of third parties through the Clairvest Equity Partners limited partnerships in owner-led businesses. Under the current management team, Clairvest has initiated investments in 70 different platform companies and generated top quartile performance over an extended period.

Contact Information

Stephanie Lo

Director of Investor Relations and Marketing

Clairvest Group Inc.

Tel: (416) 925-9270

stephaniel@clairvest.com