First Farmers Financial Corporation: First Farmers Financial Corp. Announces Two-for-One Stock Split

Converse, Indiana, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Converse, Indiana (April 21, 2026) - First Farmers Financial Corp. (OTCQX-Banks: FFMR) (the "Company"), the parent company of First Farmers Bank & Trust, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a two-for-one stock split of the Company's common stock, to be effected in the form of a stock dividend.

The two-for-one stock split will be payable on June 15, 2026, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 8, 2026. The additional shares will be distributed by the Company's transfer agent, Computershare.

The Company currently has 6,930,815 shares of common stock outstanding. Following the stock split, the number of shares of common stock outstanding will increase to approximately 13,861,630 shares, subject to subsequent share repurchases and other activity. The stock split does not affect the Company's market capitalization, stockholders' proportional ownership interests, or voting rights.

"This action is intended to improve share accessibility while maintaining our continued focus on prudent capital management and long-term financial performance," said Keith Hill, Chief Executive Officer. "The stock split reflects our confidence in the Company's long-term growth prospects and financial strength."

First Farmers Financial Corp. (OTCQX-Banks: FFMR) is the parent company of First Farmers Bank & Trust. The Company is a $3.6 billion financial holding company headquartered in Converse, Indiana. First Farmers Bank & Trust operates offices throughout Boone, Carroll, Cass, Clay, Grant, Hamilton, Howard, Huntington, Madison, Marshall, Miami, Starke, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vigo, and Wabash counties in Indiana, as well as Coles, Edgar, and Vermilion counties in Illinois.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company's ability to effectively execute its business plans; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in interest rates; changes in the competitive environment; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; changes in banking regulations or other regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company's business; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



