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WKN: 915246 | ISIN: US6153691059 | Ticker-Symbol: DUT
Tradegate
22.04.26 | 10:37
393,00 Euro
+0,26 % +1,00
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393,00395,0010:52
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.04.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Moody's upgraded AB Artea bankas ratings and its outlook

On 21 April 2026, the international rating agency Moody's Ratings (Moody's) upgraded AB Artea bankas long-term deposit rating from Baa1 to A3 and revised the outlook from stable to positive. Moody's also revised the outlook on AB Artea bankas senior unsecured debt rating from stable to positive, while affirming the Baa1 rating.

"Moody's positively assessed the strategic changes currently underway at the organization, which are expected to drive higher profitability through more efficient operations and a growing share of non-interest income. This is an important endorsement for us, confirming that we are successfully implementing the bank's transformation," says AB Artea bankas CFO Tomas Varenbergas.

Regarding stable financial outlook in Lithuania Moody's also affirmed baa3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA), A3/P-2 long and short-term Counterparty Risk Ratings (CRR), and A3(cr)/P-2(cr) long and short-term Counterparty Risk Assessments (CRA).

Moody's is one of the most influential international credit rating agencies, assessing the ability of companies and governments to meet their debt obligations.

Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Chief Financial Officer
tomas.varenbergas@artea.lt, +370 610 44447


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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