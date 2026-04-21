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WKN: A1W7NS | ISIN: FR0011466069 | Ticker-Symbol: E0J
Frankfurt
22.04.26 | 08:01
2,690 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
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EKINOPS SAS Chart 1 Jahr
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EKINOPS SAS 5-Tage-Chart
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2,5052,55010:53
PR Newswire
21.04.2026 18:34 Uhr
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Ekinops: Q1 2026 revenue of 27.6 m€: another consecutive quarter of sequential growth (+8%)

PARIS, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EKINOPS (Euronext Paris - FR0011466069 - EKI), a leading provider of optical networks, connectivity and SASE cybersecurity solutions for Service Providers and enterprises reports its Q1 2026 revenue (January 1 to March 31, 2026).

m€ - IFRS
Non-audited data

Q1 2025

Q4 2025

Q1 2026

Change

Q1 2026
vs. Q1 2025

Change

Q1 2026
vs. Q4 2025

Revenue

28.5

25.6

27.6

-3 %

+8 %

Q1 2026 revenue up +8% sequentially

In Q1 2026, Ekinops' consolidated revenue amounted to 27.6 m€, up +8% vs. Q4 2025 (25.6 m€), marking a second consecutive quarter of improved activity.

Olfeo, the French provider of SSE (Secure Service Edge) cybersecurity software, consolidated since June 1, 2025, contributed 1.6 m€ to revenue in the quarter.

Q1 2026 revenue was down -3% compared to Q1 2025. At constant exchange rates, quarterly revenue was nearly stable at -0.5%.

Connectivity & SASE Networks (formerly Access) solutions sales posted sequential growth of +14% in Q1 2026 compared to Q4 2025, confirming the return to stronger activity observed since the end of last year, particularly in France.

Optical Networks (formerly Optical Transport) activity was stable at the start of the year (flat vs. Q4 2025), with solid momentum in Europe (excluding France). In the United States, activity increased sequentially but has yet to reflect the expected impact from the rollout of the federal BEAD (Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment) program.

Software & Services up +6%, ARR of €15.6m at end-March 2026, up +5%

In Q1 2026, Software & Services sales increased by +6%. Software & Services represented 20% of the Group's revenue in Q1 2026, compared to 18% a year earlier.

As of March 31, 2026, ARR[1] (Annual Recurring Revenue) amounted to 15.6 m€, up +5% compared to December 31, 2025[2].

Outlook: confirmation of 2026 revenue growth target

Ekinops aims to gradually return to growth in 2026 and confirms its ability to achieve single-digit revenue growth for the full year, notably supported by the first deliveries of new DCI and SASE solutions expected by the end of 2026.

The acquisition, at the end of March 2026, of Chimere, a French cybersecurity start-up that has developed a universal ZTNA (Zero Trust Network Access) solution enabling secure interconnection of all endpoints with enterprise resources, fits fully within Ekinops' network cybersecurity strategy. Combined with Olfeo's offering, it is intended to accelerate Ekinops' positioning in the fast-growing SSE and SASE segments, while creating cross-sell opportunities by ideally complementing its portfolio of 100% European sovereign digital solutions in SD-WAN, Firewall and ZTNA.

At the end of March, Ekinops announced the signature of a Memorandum of Understanding with a tier-1 European telecom operator for the deployment of a large-scale optical network based on WDM technology. Ongoing advanced discussions between Ekinops and this European telecom operator aim to finalize a multi-year framework agreement in the coming months.

Financial calendar is available here.

Ekinops contact
Lionel Chmilewsky, CEO
[email protected]

Investors contact
Mathieu Omnes, Investor relation
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
[email protected]

Media contact
Amaury Dugast, Press relation
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74
[email protected]

[1] Indicator reflecting the annualized value of subscriptions and support contracts, excluding non-recurring components (professional services, hardware sales, perpetual software licenses, or any other non-recurring revenue)
[2] A reclassification related to contract duration led Ekinops to restate its ARR as of December 31, 2025. Taking this reclassification into account, ARR as of December 31, 2025, amounts to €14.8m (vs. €15.8m previously reported).

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2940596/5929377/Ekinops_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Ekinops

© 2026 PR Newswire
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