Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. Reports First Quarter Results

Continued Strong Performance
CHICAGO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS) (referred to herein as "we," "us," and "our") today announced results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. All per share results are reported on a fully diluted basis unless otherwise noted.
FINANCIAL RESULTS
($ in millions, except per share data)
Quarters Ended March 31,
2026
2025
$ Change
% Change (1)
Net Income per Common Share
$ 0.56
$ 0.57
$ (0.01)
(2.6) %
Funds from Operations ("FFO") per Common Share and OP Unit
$ 0.83
$ 0.83
$ -
(0.4) %
Normalized Funds from Operations ("Normalized FFO") per
$ 0.84
$ 0.83
$ 0.01
0.3 %
_____________________
1.
Calculations prepared using actual results without rounding.
Operations Update
Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 was $0.84, representing a 0.3% increase compared to the same period in 2025, consistent with the midpoint of our previous guidance range of $0.81 to $0.87. Core property operating revenues increased 3.7%, Core property operating expenses, excluding property management, increased 1.8% and Core income from property operations, excluding property management, increased 4.9% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, each as compared to the same period in 2025.
MH
Core MH base rental income for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 increased 5.7% compared to the same period in 2025. We sold 228 new and used homes during the quarter ended March 31, 2026.
RV and Marina
Core RV and marina base rental income for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 decreased 1.4% compared to the same period in 2025. Core RV and marina annual base rental income increased 4.2% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to the same period in 2025.
Property Operating Expenses
Core property operating expenses, excluding property management, for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 increased 1.8% compared to the same period in 2025. We completed our property and casualty insurance renewal as of April 1, 2026 with a premium decrease of approximately 18% compared to the prior year.
Guidance Update
Second quarter and full year 2026 guidance presented below represent management's estimate of a range of possible outcomes. The midpoint of the ranges reflect management's estimate of the most likely outcome based on our current view of existing market conditions and assumptions. Actual results could vary materially from management's estimate if any of our assumptions are incorrect. See Forward-Looking Statements in this press release for factors impacting our 2026 guidance assumptions. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations at the end of the Supplemental Financial Information for additional information.
($ in millions, except per share data)
2026
Second Quarter
Full Year
Net Income per Common Share
$0.42 to $0.48
$2.02 to $2.12
FFO per Common Share and OP Unit
$0.69 to $0.75
$3.11 to $3.21
Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit
$0.69 to $0.75
$3.12 to $3.22
2025 Actual
2026 Growth Rates
Core Portfolio:
Second Quarter
Full Year
Second Quarter
Full Year
MH base rental income
$ 186.2
$ 748.6
5.3% to 5.9%
5.1% to 6.1%
RV and marina base rental income (1)
$ 101.6
$ 427.5
1.7% to 2.3%
1.9% to 2.9%
Property operating revenues
$ 344.0
$ 1,405.6
4.5% to 5.1%
4.0% to 5.0%
Property operating expenses, excluding property
$ 150.5
$ 583.5
3.9% to 4.5%
2.2% to 3.2%
Income from property operations, excluding
$ 193.5
$ 822.2
4.9% to 5.5%
5.2% to 6.2%
2026 Full Year
Non-Core Income from property operations,
$5.7 to $9.7
Property management and general administrative
$119.0 to $125.0
Interest and related amortization
$133.9 to $139.9
2026 Updated Core Growth Rate Guidance Compared to Prior 2026 Core Growth Rate Guidance (2)
2026 Full Year Guidance
2026 Prior Full Year
Core Portfolio:
MH base rental income
5.6 %
5.6 %
RV and marina base rental income (1)
2.4 %
2.9 %
Property operating revenues
4.5 %
4.6 %
Property operating expenses, excluding property management
2.7 %
3.2 %
Income from property operations, excluding property management
5.7 %
5.6 %
______________________
1.
Core RV and marina annual revenue represents approximately 78.4% and 74.7% of second quarter 2026 and full year 2026 RV and marina base rental income guidance, respectively. Core RV and marina annual revenue second quarter 2026 growth rate range is 4.8% to 5.4% and the full year 2026 growth rate range is 4.2% to 5.2%. Our guidance provided on January 28, 2026 factored in a Core RV and marina annual growth rate range of 4.7% to 5.7%. The change in full year 2026 Core RV and marina annual revenue guidance is attributed to the marina business which has been impacted primarily by a delay in slip restoration.
2.
Prior guidance issued on January 28, 2026.
About Equity LifeStyle Properties
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with headquarters in Chicago. As of March 31, 2026, we own or have an interest in 453 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 173,419 sites.
For additional information, please contact our Investor Relations Department at (800) 247-5279 or at [email protected] .
Conference Call
A live audio webcast of our conference call discussing these results will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Please visit the Investor Relations section at www.equitylifestyleproperties.com for the link. A replay of the webcast will be available for two weeks at this site.
Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to historical information, this press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used, words such as "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "project," "estimate," "guidance," "intend," "may be" and "will be" and similar words or phrases, or the negative thereof, unless the context requires otherwise, are intended to identify forward-looking statements and may include, without limitation, information regarding our expectations, goals or intentions regarding the future, and the expected effect of our acquisitions. Forward-looking statements, including our guidance concerning Net Income, FFO and Normalized FFO per share data, and certain growth rates, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in a forward-looking statement due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to the following: (i) the mix of site usage within the portfolio; (ii) yield management on our short-term resort and marina sites; (iii) scheduled or implemented rate increases on community, resort and marina sites; (iv) scheduled or implemented rate increases in annual payments under membership subscriptions; (v) occupancy changes; (vi) our ability to attract and retain membership customers; (vii) change in customer demand regarding travel and outdoor vacation destinations; (viii) our ability to manage expenses in an inflationary environment, including the impact of changes in tariffs, as well as costs associated with supply chain disruptions; (ix) changes in debt service and interest rates; (x) our ability to integrate and operate recent acquisitions in accordance with our estimates; (xi) our ability to execute expansion/development opportunities in the face of changes impacting the supply chain or labor markets; (xii) completion of pending transactions in their entirety and on assumed schedule; (xiii) our ability to attract and retain property employees, particularly seasonal employees; (xiv) ongoing legal matters and related fees; (xv) costs to clean up and restore property operations and potential revenue losses following storms or other unplanned events; and (xvi) the potential impact of material weaknesses, if any, in our internal control over financial reporting. For further information on these and other factors that could impact us and the statements contained herein, refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" sections in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements are based on management's present expectations and beliefs about future events. As with any projection or forecast, these statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. We are under no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or alter our forward-looking statements whether as a result of such changes, new information, subsequent events or otherwise.
Supplemental Financial Information
Financial Highlights (1)(2)
(In millions, except Common Shares and OP Units outstanding and per share and ratio data, unaudited)
As of and for the Quarters Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
June 30,
Mar 31,
Operating Information
Total revenues
$ 397.6
$ 373.9
$ 393.3
$ 376.9
$ 387.3
Consolidated net income
$ 111.5
$ 103.8
$ 100.4
$ 83.5
$ 114.4
Net income available for Common Stockholders
$ 107.9
$ 100.5
$ 97.1
$ 79.7
$ 109.2
Adjusted EBITDAre
$ 201.1
$ 189.6
$ 183.3
$ 170.0
$ 197.6
FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders
$ 166.1
$ 156.7
$ 154.1
$ 138.3
$ 166.7
Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders
$ 167.3
$ 157.6
$ 150.5
$ 137.7
$ 166.7
Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD") for Common Stock and OP Unit
$ 149.1
$ 131.7
$ 124.2
$ 115.2
$ 150.5
Common Shares and OP Units Outstanding (In thousands) and Per Share
Common Shares and OP Units, end of the period
200,377
200,284
200,278
200,272
200,248
Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units outstanding - Fully Diluted
200,176
200,162
200,126
200,095
200,074
Net Income per Common Share - Fully Diluted (3)
$ 0.56
$ 0.52
$ 0.50
$ 0.42
$ 0.57
FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted
$ 0.83
$ 0.78
$ 0.77
$ 0.69
$ 0.83
Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted
$ 0.84
$ 0.79
$ 0.75
$ 0.69
$ 0.83
Dividends per Common Share
$ 0.5425
$ 0.5150
$ 0.5150
$ 0.5150
$ 0.5150
Balance Sheet
Total assets
$ 5,749
$ 5,745
$ 5,747
$ 5,721
$ 5,642
Total liabilities
$ 3,928
$ 3,931
$ 3,935
$ 3,908
$ 3,809
Market Capitalization
Total debt (4)
$ 3,314
$ 3,346
$ 3,302
$ 3,273
$ 3,199
Total market capitalization (5)
$ 15,822
$ 15,485
$ 15,459
$ 15,624
$ 16,556
Ratios
Total debt / total market capitalization
20.9 %
21.6 %
21.4 %
20.9 %
19.3 %
Total debt / Adjusted EBITDAre (6)
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.4
Interest coverage (7)
5.6
5.7
5.8
5.6
5.4
Fixed charges (8)
5.6
5.7
5.7
5.5
5.3
____________________
1.
See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations at the end of the Supplemental Financial Information for definitions of fixed charges, FFO, Normalized FFO, FAD, Income from property operations excluding property management, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and a reconciliation of Consolidated net income to Income from property operations.
2.
See page 6 for a reconciliation of Net income available for Common Stockholders to Non-GAAP financial measures FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders, Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders and FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders.
3.
Net Income per Common Share - Fully Diluted is calculated before Income allocated to non-controlling interest - Common OP Units.
4.
Excludes Deferred financing costs, net of approximately $23.4 million as of March 31, 2026.
5.
See page 14 for the calculation of market capitalization as of March 31, 2026.
6.
Calculated using trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre.
7.
Calculated by dividing trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre by the interest expense incurred during the same period.
8.
Calculated by dividing trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre by the sum of fixed charges and preferred stock dividends, if any, during the same period.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
March 31, 2026
December 31, 2025
(unaudited)
Assets
Investment in real estate:
Land
$ 2,088,175
$ 2,088,174
Land improvements
4,827,847
4,784,223
Buildings and other depreciable property
1,320,369
1,306,317
8,236,391
8,178,714
Accumulated depreciation
(2,889,944)
(2,838,344)
Net investment in real estate
5,346,447
5,340,370
Cash and restricted cash
39,236
26,132
Notes receivable, net
90,252
93,358
Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures
83,069
85,041
Deferred commission expense
57,689
58,149
Other assets, net
131,975
142,343
Total Assets
$ 5,748,668
$ 5,745,393
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities:
Mortgage notes payable, net
$ 2,763,260
$ 2,779,158
Term loans, net
437,659
437,455
Unsecured line of credit
89,500
105,000
Accounts payable and other liabilities
169,735
152,536
Deferred membership revenue
220,318
221,498
Accrued interest payable
11,076
11,333
Rents and other customer payments received in advance and security deposits
128,257
120,441
Distributions payable
108,574
103,146
Total Liabilities
3,928,379
3,930,567
Equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2026 and
-
-
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2026 and
1,988
1,988
Paid-in capital
1,982,024
1,981,540
Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings
(222,349)
(225,045)
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
(56)
(2,208)
Total Stockholders' Equity
1,761,607
1,756,275
Non-controlling interests - Common OP Units
58,682
58,551
Total Equity
1,820,289
1,814,826
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 5,748,668
$ 5,745,393
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, unaudited)
Quarters Ended
March 31,
2026
2025
Revenues:
Rental income
$ 339,046
$ 327,206
Annual membership subscriptions
18,299
16,342
Membership upgrade revenue
3,120
3,052
Other income
14,096
15,555
Gross revenues from home sales, brokered resales and ancillary services
19,096
20,923
Interest income
2,191
2,238
Income from other investments, net
1,774
2,018
Total revenues
397,622
387,334
Expenses:
Property operating and maintenance
121,040
118,566
Real estate taxes
22,100
21,643
Membership sales and marketing
3,837
3,931
Property management
18,671
20,430
Depreciation and amortization
53,136
50,942
Cost of home sales, brokered resales and ancillary services
13,600
13,692
Home selling expenses and ancillary operating expenses
6,823
6,168
General and administrative
11,101
9,239
Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net
68
217
Other expenses
1,233
1,878
Interest and related amortization
33,645
31,136
Total expenses
285,254
277,842
Income before other items
112,368
109,492
Equity in income/(loss) of unconsolidated joint ventures
(877)
4,901
Consolidated net income
111,491
114,393
Income allocated to non-controlling interests - Common OP Units
(3,587)
(5,201)
Net income available for Common Stockholders
$ 107,904
$ 109,192
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This document contains certain Non-GAAP measures used by management that we believe are helpful to understand our business. We believe investors should review these Non-GAAP measures along with GAAP net income and cash flows from operating activities, investing activities and financing activities, when evaluating an equity REIT's operating performance. Our definitions and calculations of these Non-GAAP financial and operating measures and other terms may differ from the definitions and methodologies used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable. These Non-GAAP financial and operating measures do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor do they represent cash available to pay distributions and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, determined in accordance with GAAP, as an indication of our financial performance, or to cash flows from operating activities, determined in accordance with GAAP, as a measure of our liquidity, nor are they indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to make cash distributions. For definitions and reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures to our financial statements as prepared under GAAP, refer to both Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 6 and Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations on pages 16-19.
Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1)
(In millions, except per share data, unaudited)
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2026
Income from property operations, excluding property management - Core (2)
$ 224.6
Income from property operations, excluding property management - Non-Core (2)
3.0
Property management and general and administrative
(28.6)
Other income and expenses
2.0
Interest and related amortization
(33.6)
Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (3)
$ 167.3
Other items (4)
(1.1)
Insurance proceeds due to catastrophic weather events, net
(0.1)
FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (3)
$ 166.1
FFO per Common Share and OP Unit
$ 0.83
Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit
$ 0.84
Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders
$ 167.3
Non-revenue producing improvements to real estate
(18.2)
FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (3)
$ 149.1
Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units - Fully Diluted
200.2
______________________
1.
See page 6 for a reconciliation of Net income available for Common Stockholders to FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders, Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders and FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders.
2.
See pages 8-9 for details of the Core Income from Property Operations, excluding property management. See page 10 for details of the Non-Core Income from Property Operations, excluding property management.
3.
Amounts may not foot due to rounding.
4.
Represents expenses of $1.1 million related to non-operating legal expenses during the quarter ended March 31, 2026.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
Quarters Ended
March 31,
2026
2025
Net income available for Common Stockholders
$ 107,904
$ 109,192
Income allocated to non-controlling interests - Common OP Units
3,587
5,201
Depreciation and amortization
53,136
50,942
Depreciation on unconsolidated joint ventures
1,477
1,331
FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders
166,104
166,666
Insurance proceeds due to catastrophic weather events, net
67
-
Other items (1)
1,125
-
Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders
167,296
166,666
Non-revenue producing improvements to real estate
(18,154)
(16,138)
FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders
$ 149,142
$ 150,528
Net Income per Common Share - Basic
$ 0.56
$ 0.57
Net Income per Common Share - Fully Diluted (2)
$ 0.56
$ 0.57
FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Basic
$ 0.83
$ 0.83
FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted
$ 0.83
$ 0.83
Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Basic
$ 0.84
$ 0.83
Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted
$ 0.84
$ 0.83
Weighted average Common Shares outstanding - Basic
193,676
190,925
Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units outstanding - Basic
200,124
200,029
Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units outstanding - Fully Diluted
200,176
200,074
____________________
1.
Represents expenses of $1.1 million related to non-operating legal expenses during the quarter ended March 31, 2026.
2.
Net Income per Common Share - Fully Diluted is calculated before Income allocated to non-controlling interest - Common OP Units.
Consolidated Income from Property Operations (1)
(In millions, except home site and occupancy figures, unaudited)
Quarters Ended
March 31,
2026
2025
MH base rental income(2)
$ 195.3
$ 184.7
Rental home income (2)
3.8
3.4
RV and marina base rental income (2)
121.3
121.6
Annual membership subscriptions
18.3
16.3
Membership upgrade revenue
3.1
3.1
Utility and other income (2)(3)
34.5
34.6
Property operating revenues
376.3
363.7
Utility expense
41.2
40.3
Payroll
28.4
28.3
Repairs and maintenance
24.4
22.9
Insurance and other (2)
27.4
27.6
Real estate taxes
22.1
21.6
Rental home operating and maintenance
1.4
1.1
Membership sales and marketing
3.8
3.9
Property operating expenses, excluding property management (1)
148.7
145.7
Income from property operations, excluding property management (1)
$ 227.6
$ 218.0
Manufactured home site figures and occupancy:
Total sites, beginning
73,585
73,216
Total sites, ending
73,586
73,219
Occupied sites, beginning
68,715
68,984
Occupied sites, ending
68,774
68,813
Occupancy average %
93.4 %
94.0 %
Monthly base average rent per site
$ 948
$ 895
RV and marina base rental income:
Annual
$ 82.3
$ 78.4
Seasonal
25.3
28.6
Transient
13.7
14.6
Total RV and marina base rental income
$ 121.3
$ 121.6
______________________
1.
Excludes property management expenses.
2.
MH base rental income, Rental home income, RV and marina base rental income and Utility income, net of bad debt expense, are presented in Rental income in the Consolidated Statements of Income on page 3. Bad debt expense is presented in Insurance and other in this table.
3.
Includes approximately $1.8 million of business interruption income from Hurricane Ian during the quarter ended March 31, 2025.
Core Income from Property Operations (1)
(In millions, unaudited)
Quarters Ended March 31,
2026
2025
Change(2)
MH base rental income
$ 195.1
$ 184.5
5.7 %
Rental home income
3.8
3.4
11.5 %
RV and marina base rental income
114.5
116.1
(1.4) %
Annual membership subscriptions
18.1
16.2
11.5 %
Membership upgrade revenue
3.1
3.0
4.5 %
Utility and other income
34.1
32.4
5.4 %
Property operating revenues
368.7
355.6
3.7 %
Utility expense
40.1
39.5
1.7 %
Payroll
27.5
27.5
(0.1) %
Repairs and maintenance
23.7
22.3
6.4 %
Insurance and other (3)
26.1
26.2
(0.5) %
Real estate taxes
21.5
21.1
1.9 %
Rental home operating and maintenance
1.4
1.1
17.5 %
Membership sales and marketing
3.8
3.9
(1.3) %
Property operating expenses, excluding property management (1)
144.1
141.6
1.8 %
Income from property operations, excluding property management (1)
$ 224.6
$ 214.0
4.9 %
_____________________
1.
Excludes property management expenses.
2.
Calculations prepared using actual results without rounding.
3.
Includes bad debt expense for the periods presented.
Core Income from Property Operations (continued)
(In millions, except home site and occupancy figures, unaudited)
Quarters Ended
March 31,
2026
2025
Core manufactured home site figures and occupancy:
Total sites, beginning
73,170
72,801
Expansion sites, net
-
-
Total sites, ending
73,170
72,801
Occupied sites, beginning
68,644
68,923
Occupied sites, ending (1)
68,698
68,752
Occupancy average %
93.8 %
94.4 %
Monthly base average rent per site
$ 948
$ 895
Quarters Ended March 31,
2026
2025
Change(2)
Core RV and marina base rental income:
Annual (3)
$ 79.6
$ 76.3
4.2 %
Seasonal
22.8
26.8
(14.8) %
Transient
12.1
13.0
(6.9) %
Total Seasonal and Transient
$ 34.9
$ 39.8
(12.2) %
Total RV and marina base rental income
$ 114.5
$ 116.1
(1.4) %
Quarters Ended March 31,
2026
2025
Change(2)
Core utility information:
Income
$ 20.2
$ 18.8
7.4 %
Expense
40.1
39.5
1.7 %
Expense, net
$ 19.9
$ 20.7
(3.4) %
Utility recovery rate (4)
50.4 %
47.6 %
_____________________
1.
Occupied sites as of December 31, 2025 totaled 68,644 sites.
2.
Calculations prepared using actual results without rounding.
3.
Core Annual marina base rental income represents approximately 99% of the total Core marina base rental income for all periods presented.
4.
Calculated by dividing utility income by utility expense.
Non-Core Income from Property Operations (1)
(In millions, unaudited)
Quarter Ended
March 31, 2026
MH base rental income
$ 0.2
RV and marina base rental income
6.8
Annual membership subscriptions
0.2
Utility and other income
0.4
Property operating revenues
7.6
Property operating expenses, excluding property management (1)(2)
4.6
Income from property operations, excluding property management (1)
$ 3.0
______________________
1.
Excludes property management expenses.
2.
Includes bad debt expense for the periods presented.
Home Sales and Rental Home Operations
(In thousands, except home sale volumes and occupied rentals, unaudited)
Home Sales - Select Data
Quarters Ended
March 31,
2026
2025
Total new home sales volume
87
117
New home sales gross revenues
$ 7,708
$ 9,429
Total used home sales volume
142
57
Used home sales gross revenues
$ 828
$ 774
Brokered home resales volume
113
98
Brokered home resales gross revenues
$ 381
$ 396
Rental Homes - Select Data
Quarters Ended
March 31,
2026
2025
Rental operations revenues (1)
$ 9,721
$ 8,395
Rental home operations expense (2)
1,347
1,146
Depreciation on rental homes (3)
2,642
2,245
Occupied rentals: (4)
New
1,951
1,724
Used
184
194
Total occupied rental sites
2,135
1,918
As of March 31, 2026
As of March 31, 2025
Cost basis in rental homes: (5)
Gross
Net of
Gross
Net of
New
$ 265,369
$ 222,842
$ 214,484
$ 175,858
Used
14,084
11,055
11,136
7,376
Total rental homes
$ 279,453
$ 233,897
$ 225,620
$ 183,234
______________________
1.
For the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, approximately $6.0 million and $5.0 million, respectively, of the rental operations revenue is included in the MH base rental income in the Core Income from Property Operations on pages 8-9. The remainder of the rental operations revenue for the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 is included in Rental home income in the Core Income from Property Operations on pages 8-9.
2.
Rental home operations expense is included in Rental home operating and maintenance in the Consolidated Income from Property Operations on page 7. Rental home operations expense is included in Rental home operating and maintenance in the Core Income from Property Operations on pages 8-9.
3.
Depreciation on rental homes in our Core portfolio is presented in Depreciation and amortization in the Consolidated Statements of Income on page 3.
4.
Includes occupied rental sites as of the end of the period in our Core portfolio.
5.
Includes both occupied and unoccupied rental homes in our Core portfolio.
Total Sites
(Unaudited)
Summary of Total Sites as of March 31, 2026
Sites (1)
MH sites(2)
75,700
RV sites:
Annual (2)
34,600
Seasonal
9,800
Transient (2)
20,500
Marina slips
6,900
Membership (3)
26,000
Total (4)
173,400
______________________
1.
MH sites are generally leased on an annual basis to residents who own or lease factory-built homes, including manufactured homes. Annual RV and marina sites are leased on an annual basis to customers who generally have an RV, factory-built cottage, boat or other unit placed on the site, including those Northern properties that are open for the summer season. Seasonal RV and marina sites are leased to customers generally for one to six months. Transient RV and marina sites are sites without an annual or seasonal reservation and are available to be leased to customers on a short-term basis.
2.
MH, Annual RV and Transient RV sites include approximately 2,100, 300 and 1,500 joint venture sites, respectively.
3.
Sites primarily utilized by approximately 107,100 members. Includes approximately 6,000 sites rented on an annual basis.
4.
Total does not foot due to rounding.
Membership Campgrounds - Select Data
Years Ended December 31,
Quarter Ended
Campground and Membership Revenue (1)
($ in thousands, unaudited)
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Annual membership subscriptions
$ 63,215
$ 65,379
$ 65,883
$ 69,266
$ 18,299
Annual RV base rental income
$ 25,945
$ 27,842
$ 29,282
$ 30,546
$ 7,888
Seasonal/Transient RV base rental income
$ 24,316
$ 20,996
$ 21,338
$ 19,959
$ 2,492
Membership upgrade revenue
$ 12,958
$ 14,719
$ 16,433
$ 12,412
$ 3,120
Utility and other income
$ 2,626
$ 2,544
$ 2,360
$ 2,390
$ 331
Membership Count
Total Memberships (2)
128,439
121,002
113,553
108,731
107,068
Paid Membership Origination
23,237
20,758
19,539
17,150
3,459
Promotional Membership Origination
28,178
25,232
23,552
23,002
4,527
Membership Upgrade Volume (3)
4,068
3,858
4,086
5,945
1,227
Campground Metrics
Membership Campground Count
82
82
82
82
82
Membership Campground RV Site Count
25,800
26,000
26,000
26,000
26,000
Annual Site Count (4)
6,390
6,154
5,902
6,014
5,992
______________________
1.
Membership upgrade product offerings include two- to four-year term subscription products with increased annual dues. The revenue associated with these subscription products is recognized as Annual membership subscriptions.
2.
Members who have entered into annual subscriptions with us that entitle them to use certain properties on a continuous basis for up to 21 days.
3.
Upgraded memberships provide enhanced benefits, including but not limited to longer stays, the ability to make earlier reservations, potential discounts on rental units, and potential access to additional properties.
4.
Sites that have been rented by members for an entire year.
Market Capitalization
(In millions, except share and OP Unit data, unaudited)
Capital Structure as of March 31, 2026
Total
% of Total
Total
% of Total
% of Total
Secured Debt
$ 2,784
84.0 %
Unsecured Debt
530
16.0 %
Total Debt (1)
$ 3,314
100.0 %
20.9 %
Common Shares
193,931,077
96.8 %
OP Units
6,446,299
3.2 %
Total Common Shares and OP Units
200,377,376
100.0 %
Common Stock price at March 31, 2026
$ 62.42
Fair Value of Common Shares and OP Units
$ 12,508
100.0 %
Total Equity
$ 12,508
100.0 %
79.1 %
Total Market Capitalization
$ 15,822
100.0 %
______________________
1.
Excludes Deferred financing costs, net of approximately $23.4 million.
Debt Maturity Schedule
Debt Maturity Schedule as of March 31, 2026
(In thousands, unaudited)
Year
Outstanding
Weighted
% of Total
Weighted
Secured Debt
2026
-
- %
- %
-
2027
-
- %
- %
-
2028
189,062
4.19 %
5.71 %
2.4
2029
270,464
4.92 %
8.16 %
3.4
2030
275,385
2.69 %
8.31 %
4.0
2031
230,900
2.45 %
6.97 %
5.2
2032
202,000
2.47 %
6.10 %
6.4
2033
340,390
4.83 %
10.27 %
7.5
2034
200,432
3.44 %
6.05 %
8.1
2035
184,870
2.64 %
5.58 %
9.5
Thereafter
890,801
4.21 %
26.87 %
12.8
Total
$ 2,784,304
3.77 %
84.02 %
8.0
Unsecured Term Loans
2026
-
- %
- %
-
2027
200,000
4.88 %
6.04 %
0.8
2028
-
- %
- %
-
2029
-
- %
- %
-
2030
240,000
4.74 %
7.24 %
4.2
Thereafter
-
- %
- %
-
Total
$ 440,000
4.81 %
13.28 %
2.6
Total Secured and Unsecured
$ 3,224,304
3.91 %
97.30 %
7.3
Line of Credit Borrowing (1)
89,500
5.01 %
2.70 %
-
Deferred financing costs, net
(23,385)
Total Debt, Net
$ 3,290,419
4.14% (2)
100.00 %
_____________________
1.
The floating interest rate on the line of credit is SOFR plus 0.10% plus 1.25% to 1.65%. During the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the effective interest rate on the line of credit borrowings was 5.01%.
2.
Reflects effective interest rate for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, including interest associated with the line of credit and amortization of deferred financing costs.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations
The following Non-GAAP financial measures definitions do not include adjustments in respect to membership upgrade revenue: (i) FFO; (ii) Normalized FFO; (iii) EBITDAre; (iv) Adjusted EBITDAre; (v) Property operating revenues; (vi) Property operating expenses, excluding property management; and (vii) Income from property operations, excluding property management.
FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO). We define FFO as net income, computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sales of properties, depreciation and amortization related to real estate, impairment charges and adjustments to reflect our share of FFO of unconsolidated joint ventures. Adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures are calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis. We compute FFO in accordance with our interpretation of standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"), which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than we do.
We believe FFO, as defined by the Board of Governors of NAREIT, is generally a measure of performance for an equity REIT. While FFO is a relevant and widely used measure of operating performance for equity REITs, it does not represent cash flow from operations or net income as defined by GAAP, and it should not be considered as an alternative to these indicators in evaluating liquidity or operating performance.
NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (NORMALIZED FFO). We define Normalized FFO as FFO excluding non-operating income and expense items, such as gains and losses from early debt extinguishment, including prepayment penalties, defeasance costs, transaction/pursuit costs and other, and other miscellaneous non-comparable items. Normalized FFO presented herein is not necessarily comparable to Normalized FFO presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same methodology for computing this amount.
FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION (FAD). We define FAD as Normalized FFO less non-revenue producing capital expenditures.
We believe that FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD are helpful to investors as supplemental measures of the performance of an equity REIT. We believe that by excluding the effect of gains or losses from sales of properties, depreciation and amortization related to real estate and impairment charges, which are based on historical costs and may be of limited relevance in evaluating current performance, FFO can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and among other equity REITs. We further believe that Normalized FFO provides useful information to investors, analysts and our management because it allows them to compare our operating performance to the operating performance of other real estate companies and between periods on a consistent basis without having to account for differences not related to our normal operations. For example, we believe that excluding the early extinguishment of debt and other miscellaneous non-comparable items from FFO allows investors, analysts and our management to assess the sustainability of operating performance in future periods because these costs do not affect the future operations of the properties. In some cases, we provide information about identified non-cash components of FFO and Normalized FFO because it allows investors, analysts and our management to assess the impact of those items.
INCOME FROM PROPERTY OPERATIONS, EXCLUDING PROPERTY MANAGEMENT. We define Income from property operations, excluding property management as rental income, membership subscriptions and upgrade sales, utility and other income less property and rental home operating and maintenance expenses, real estate taxes, membership sales and marketing expenses, excluding property management expenses. Property management represents the expenses associated with indirect costs such as off-site payroll and certain administrative and professional expenses. We believe exclusion of property management expenses is helpful to investors and analysts as a measure of the operating results of our properties, excluding items that are not directly related to the operation of the properties. For comparative purposes, we present bad debt expense within Insurance and other in the current and prior periods. We believe that this Non-GAAP financial measure is helpful to investors and analysts as a measure of the operating results of our properties.
The following table reconciles Net income available for Common Stockholders to Income from property operations:
Quarters Ended
March 31,
(amounts in thousands)
2026
2025
Net income available for Common Stockholders
$ 107,904
$ 109,192
Income allocated to non-controlling interests - Common OP Units
3,587
5,201
Consolidated net income
111,491
114,393
Equity in (income)/loss of unconsolidated joint ventures
877
(4,901)
Gross revenues from home sales, brokered resales and ancillary services
(19,096)
(20,923)
Interest income
(2,191)
(2,238)
Income from other investments, net
(1,774)
(2,018)
Property management
18,671
20,430
Depreciation and amortization
53,136
50,942
Cost of home sales, brokered resales and ancillary services
13,600
13,692
Home selling expenses and ancillary operating expenses
6,823
6,168
General and administrative
11,101
9,239
Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net
68
217
Other expenses
1,233
1,878
Interest and related amortization
33,645
31,136
Income from property operations, excluding property management
227,584
218,015
Property management
(18,671)
(20,430)
Income from property operations
$ 208,913
$ 197,585
EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAX, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION FOR REAL ESTATE (EBITDAre) AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre. We define EBITDAre as net income or loss excluding interest income and expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses from sales of properties, impairment charges, and adjustments to reflect our share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures. We compute EBITDAre in accordance with our interpretation of the standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to EBITDAre reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than we do.
We define Adjusted EBITDAre as EBITDAre excluding non-operating income and expense items, such as gains and losses from early debt extinguishment, including prepayment penalties and defeasance costs, transaction/pursuit costs and other, and other miscellaneous non-comparable items.
We believe that EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre may be useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance and liquidity because the measures are widely used to measure the operating performance of an equity REIT.
The following table reconciles Consolidated net income to EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre:
Quarters Ended
March 31,
(amounts in thousands)
2026
2025
Consolidated net income
$ 111,491
$ 114,393
Interest income
(2,191)
(2,238)
Real estate depreciation and amortization
53,136
50,942
Other depreciation and amortization
1,183
1,234
Interest and related amortization
33,645
31,136
Adjustments to our share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures
2,693
2,107
EBITDAre
199,957
197,574
Other items (1)
1,125
-
Insurance proceeds due to catastrophic weather events, net
67
-
Adjusted EBITDAre
$ 201,149
$ 197,574
CORE. The Core properties include properties we owned and operated during all of 2025 and 2026. We believe Core is a measure that is useful to investors for annual comparison as it removes the fluctuations associated with acquisitions, dispositions and significant transactions or unique situations.
NON-CORE. The Non-Core properties in 2026 include properties that were not owned and operated during all of 2025 and 2026, including six properties in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian and two properties in California that were impacted by storm and flooding events. The 2026 guidance reflects Non-Core properties in 2026, which includes properties not owned and operated during all of 2025 and 2026.
NON-REVENUE PRODUCING IMPROVEMENTS. Represents capital expenditures that do not directly result in increased revenue or expense savings and are primarily comprised of common area improvements, furniture and mechanical improvements.
FIXED CHARGES. Fixed charges consist of interest expense, amortization of note premiums and debt issuance costs. The fixed charges ratio is calculated by dividing the trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre by the sum of fixed charges and preferred stock dividends, if any, during the same period.
______________________
1.
Represents expenses of $1.1 million related to non-operating legal expenses during the quarter ended March 31, 2026.
FORWARD-LOOKING NON-GAAP MEASURES. The following table reconciles Net Income per Common Share - Fully Diluted guidance to FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted guidance and Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully diluted guidance:
(Unaudited)
Second Quarter
2026
Full Year
2026
Net Income per Common Share - Fully Diluted
$0.42 to $0.48
$2.02 to $2.12
Depreciation and amortization
0.27
1.10
Gain on sale of real estate and impairment, net
-
-
FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully
$0.69 to $0.75
$3.11 to $3.21
Other
-
0.01
Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit -
$0.69 to $0.75
$3.12 to $3.22
______________________
1.
Amounts may not foot due to rounding.
This press release includes certain forward-looking information, including Core and Non-Core Income from property operations, excluding property management, that is not presented in accordance with GAAP. In reliance on the exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, we do not provide a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking information to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, where we are unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This includes, for example, (i) scheduled or implemented rate increases on community, resort and marina sites; (ii) scheduled or implemented rate increases in annual payments under membership subscriptions; (iii) occupancy changes; (iv) costs to restore property operations and potential revenue losses following storms or other unplanned events; and (v) other nonrecurring/unplanned income or expense items, which may not be within our control, may vary between periods and cannot be reasonably predicted. These unavailable reconciling items could significantly impact our future financial results.
SOURCE Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc.