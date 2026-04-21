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WKN: 923622 | ISIN: US9508101014 | Ticker-Symbol: WEY
Frankfurt
22.04.26 | 08:04
30,200 Euro
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30,20031,00010:54
PR Newswire
21.04.2026 22:25 Uhr
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WesBanco, Inc.: WesBanco Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Improved net interest margin 22 basis points year-over-year; advanced organic growth with expansion into South Florida

WHEELING, W.Va., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco" or "Company") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2026. Net income available to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2026 was $84.4 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.88, compared to a loss of $11.5 million and $(0.15) per diluted share, respectively, for the first quarter of 2025. The first quarter of 2025 includes the impact of a day one provision for credit losses and other expenses related to the closing of the Premier Financial Corp. ("PFC") acquisition on February 28, 2025.

As noted below, WesBanco reported $0.91 of earnings per diluted share, in the first quarter, as compared to $0.66 in the prior year period, when excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (non-GAAP measures).




For the Three Months Ended March 31,




2026


2025

(unaudited, dollars in thousands,
except per share amounts)


Net Income


Diluted
Earnings
Per Share


Net Income


Diluted
Earnings
Per Share

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders (GAAP)


$ 84,395


$ 0.88


$ (11,523)


$ (0.15)

Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses


2,933


0.03


15,808


0.21

Add: After-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans


-


-


46,926


0.60

Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (Non-GAAP) (1)


$ 87,328


$ 0.91


$ 51,211


$ 0.66

(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.


Financial and operational highlights for the quarter ended March 31, 2026:

  • Achieved or exceeded year one financial targets outlined in the PFC acquisition model, including a 1.3% return on average assets, 10.7% CET1 ratio, and tangible book value per share of $22.45 (non-GAAP measures)
  • Advanced organic growth model with commercial banking expansion into high-growth South Florida markets
  • Increased net interest margin 22 basis points year-over-year to 3.57%, driven by lower funding costs and higher earning asset yields
  • Improved efficiency ratio nearly 4 percentage points year-over-year to 52.5%, primarily due to expense synergies from the PFC acquisition and the focus on positive operating leverage
  • Executed next phase of financial center optimization with planned closure of 10 financial centers in May 2026
  • Built record commercial loan pipeline totaling $1.6 billion as of March 31, 2026
  • Increased total deposits 1.8% year-over-year on an organic basis to $21.7 billion; flat compared to the fourth quarter
  • Increased total loans 2.2% year-over-year as organic growth more than offset higher commercial real estate ("CRE") payoffs of $340 million
    • CRE payoffs impacted year-over-year loan growth by 1.4%

"Our first quarter results demonstrate sound fundamentals and the benefits of our disciplined approach to growth and expense management," said Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer, WesBanco. "We continued to drive organic loan and deposit growth, improved our net interest margin and efficiency ratio year-over-year, and exceeded our year one financial targets for the Premier acquisition - underscoring the strength of our operating model and our ability to deliver on strategic commitments. During the quarter, we took additional steps to position the Company for long-term success - expanding our commercial banking presence to high-growth South Florida markets and further optimizing our financial center network to align with customer behavior and drive operating efficiency. We remain focused on disciplined investment and execution to deliver consistent, sustainable value for our shareholders."

Balance Sheet
WesBanco's balance sheet, as of March 31, 2026, reflects organic growth and the impact of elevated CRE payoffs. Total assets increased 0.3% year-over-year to $27.5 billion, including total portfolio loans of $19.1 billion and total securities of $4.4 billion. Total portfolio loans increased 2.2% year-over-year due to organic growth of $667 million offset by higher CRE payoffs of $258 million. As anticipated, CRE payoffs continued to remain elevated and totaled approximately $340 million during the first quarter of 2026, consistent with the elevated quarterly levels incurred during the second half of 2025. The commercial loan pipeline has grown 35% since year-end to a record $1.6 billion, as of March 31, 2026, and does not yet include the benefit of the South Florida expansion.

Deposits of $21.7 billion increased 1.8% year-over-year due to organic growth that more than offset the decline in higher cost certificates of deposit. On a sequential quarter basis, total deposits were essentially flat. Total demand deposits represented 50% of total deposits, with the non-interest bearing component representing 24%.

Credit Quality
As of March 31, 2026, credit quality measures have remained low, from a historical perspective, and favorable to all banks with assets between $20 and $50 billion for at least the last 5 quarters. Criticized and classified loans as a percent of total portfolio loans decreased $49 million, or 24 basis points, from the sequential quarter to 2.91%. Non-performing loans increased $53 million sequentially primarily due to three CRE loans across different markets and property types, none of which were office. Net charge-offs for the first quarter were 0.16% of total loans.

The allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans at March 31, 2026 was 1.10% of total loans, or $210.0 million. The first quarter provision for credit losses was negative primarily due to lower loan balances and higher prepayment speeds. Excluded from the allowance for credit losses and the related coverage ratio is a remaining unaccreted discount on purchased loans from acquisitions representing 1.51% of total portfolio loans.

Net Interest Margin and Income
The first quarter margin of 3.57% improved 22 basis points year-over-year through a combination of lower funding costs and higher securities yields but declined 4 basis points sequentially. This decrease resulted from lower net loan growth, as well as modestly higher seasonal deposit contraction in the first two months of the quarter which fully recovered by March 31, 2026. Deposit funding costs of 235 basis points for the first quarter of 2026 decreased 20 basis points from the prior year period. When including non-interest bearing deposits, deposit funding costs for the first quarter were 177 basis points.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2026 was $215.4 million, an increase of $56.9 million, or 35.9% year-over-year, reflecting the impact of the benefits from the PFC acquisition, loan growth, higher securities yields, and lower deposit and FHLB borrowing costs.

Non-Interest Income
For the first quarter of 2026, non-interest income of $41.8 million increased $7.2 million, or 20.7%, from the first quarter of 2025 due primarily to the acquisition of PFC on February 28 of last year. Service charges on deposits increased $2.4 million and digital banking fees increased $1.2 million year-over-year due to increased general spending and higher transaction volumes from our larger customer base, as well as organic growth from our treasury management products and services. Reflecting record asset levels, trust fees and net securities brokerage revenue increased $1.7 million and $0.8 million, respectively, due to the addition of PFC wealth clients, market value appreciation, and organic growth. Gross swap fees were $1.2 million in the first quarter, compared to $2.0 million in the prior year period, while fair value adjustments were losses of $0.1 million and $1.0 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense, excluding restructuring and merger-related costs, for the three months ended March 31, 2026 was $143.0 million, a $29.0 million, or 25.5%, increase year-over-year primarily due to the addition of the PFC expense base, which was only in the WesBanco expense base for one month in the prior year period, but were down as compared to the fourth quarter, reflecting expense management. Salaries and wages of $64.0 million and employee benefits expense of $17.6 million increased due to a full quarter of salaries as compared to the prior year. Amortization of intangible assets of $7.2 million increased $2.9 million year-over-year due to the core deposit intangible asset that was created from the acquisition of PFC. Equipment and software of $15.7 million, consistent with the last several quarters, increased $2.6 million due to the acquisition of PFC. Restructuring and merger-related expenses of $3.7 million are primarily related to costs associated with the 10 financial centers that are planned to close during May.

Capital
WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios, as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. At March 31, 2026, Tier I leverage was 9.63%, Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 11.72%, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 10.67%, and total risk-based capital was 14.19%. In addition, the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 8.37%.

Conference Call and Webcast
WesBanco will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2026 at 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.wesbanco.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-6607, or 1-412-902-4290 for international callers, and asking to be joined into the WesBanco call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 855-669-9658, or 1-412-317-0088 for international callers, and providing the access code of 4494073. The replay will begin at approximately 11:00 a.m. ET on April 22, 2026, and end at 12 a.m. ET on May 6, 2026. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.wesbanco.com).

Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements in this report relating to WesBanco's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information contained in this report should be read in conjunction with WesBanco's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov or at WesBanco's website, www.WesBanco.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements, which are not historical fact, involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in WesBanco's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A. Such statements are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements, including, without limitation, changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and associated interest rate sensitivity; sources of liquidity available to WesBanco and its related subsidiary operations; potential future credit losses and the credit risk of commercial, real estate, and consumer loan customers and their borrowing activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the SEC, the Financial Institution Regulatory Authority, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the Securities Investors Protection Corporation, and other regulatory bodies; potential legislative and federal and state regulatory actions and reform, including, without limitation, the impact of the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act; adverse decisions of federal and state courts; fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; cyber-security breaches; competitive conditions in the financial services industry; rapidly changing technology affecting financial services; marketability of debt instruments and corresponding impact on fair value adjustments; and/or other external developments materially impacting WesBanco's operational and financial performance. WesBanco does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.

While forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the particular forward-looking statement, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Statements in this presentation with respect to the benefits of the merger between WesBanco and Premier, the parties' plans, obligations, expectations, and intentions, and the statements with respect to accretion, earn back of tangible book value, tangible book value dilution and internal rate of return, constitute forward-looking statements as defined by federal securities laws. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those contained or implied by such statements for a variety of factors including: changes in economic conditions; movements in interest rates; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success and timing of other business strategies; the nature, extent, and timing of governmental actions and reforms; extended disruption of vital infrastructure; and other factors described in WesBanco's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the SEC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the results of operations presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), WesBanco's management uses, and this presentation contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as pre-tax pre-provision income, tangible common equity/tangible assets; net income excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and excluding after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans; efficiency ratio; return on average assets; and return on average tangible equity. WesBanco believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operational performance and business and performance trends which facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Although WesBanco believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of WesBanco's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures contained therein should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and analysis as presented in the Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as the unaudited financial statements and analyses as presented in the Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q for WesBanco and its subsidiaries, as well as other filings that the company has made with the SEC.

About WesBanco, Inc.
With over 150 years as a community-focused, regional financial services partner, WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBC) and its subsidiaries build lasting prosperity through relationships and solutions that empower our customers for success in their financial journeys. Customers across our ten-state footprint choose WesBanco for the comprehensive range and personalized delivery of our retail and commercial banking solutions, as well as trust, brokerage, wealth management and insurance services, all designed to advance their financial goals. Through the strength of our teams, we leverage large bank capabilities and local focus to help make every community we serve a better place for people and businesses to thrive. Headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, WesBanco has $27.5 billion in total assets, with our Trust and Investment Services holding $7.8 billion of assets under management and securities account values (including annuities) of $2.6 billion through our broker/dealer, as of March 31, 2026. Learn more at www.wesbanco.com and follow @WesBanco on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

WESBANCO, INC.






Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights





Page 5

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)



















For the Three Months Ended

Statement of Income

March 31,

Interest and dividend income

2026


2025


% Change


Loans, including fees

$ 280,989


$ 218,409


28.7


Interest and dividends on securities:







Taxable

31,443


22,247


41.3


Tax-exempt

4,824


4,529


6.5


Total interest and dividends on securities

36,267


26,776


35.4


Other interest income

8,368


8,047


4.0

Total interest and dividend income

325,624


253,232


28.6

Interest expense








Interest bearing demand deposits

29,368


29,377


(0.0)


Money market deposits

32,151


21,134


52.1


Savings deposits

10,119


7,359


37.5


Certificates of deposit

22,591


18,558


21.7


Total interest expense on deposits

94,229


76,428


23.3


Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

11,316


13,034


(13.2)


Other short-term borrowings

598


1,122


(46.7)


Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

4,080


4,129


(1.2)


Total interest expense

110,223


94,713


16.4

Net interest income

215,401


158,519


35.9


Provision for credit losses

(897)


68,883


(101.3)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

216,298


89,636


141.3

Non-interest income







Trust fees


10,442


8,697


20.1


Service charges on deposits

10,961


8,587


27.6


Digital banking income

6,599


5,404


22.1


Net swap fee and valuation income

1,062


961


10.5


Net securities brokerage revenue

3,472


2,701


28.5


Bank-owned life insurance

3,811


3,428


11.2


Mortgage banking income

919


1,140


(19.4)


Net securities losses

(13)


(318)


95.9


Net gains/(losses) on other real estate owned and other assets

546


(40)


NM


Other income

4,032


4,105


(1.8)


Total non-interest income

41,831


34,665


20.7

Non-interest expense







Salaries and wages

63,964


48,577


31.7


Employee benefits

17,611


12,970


35.8


Net occupancy

8,529


7,778


9.7


Equipment and software

15,678


13,050


20.1


Marketing


1,526


2,382


(35.9)


FDIC insurance

4,784


4,187


14.3


Amortization of intangible assets

7,160


4,223


69.5


Restructuring and merger-related expense

3,713


20,010


(81.4)


Other operating expenses

23,740


20,789


14.2


Total non-interest expense

146,705


133,966


9.5

Income / (loss) before provision for income taxes

111,424


(9,665)


NM


Provision / (benefit) for income taxes

22,789


(673)


NM

Net Income / (loss)

88,635


(8,992)


NM

Preferred stock dividends

4,240


2,531


67.5

Net income /(loss) available to common shareholders

$ 84,395


$ (11,523)


832.4



















Taxable equivalent net interest income

$ 216,683


$ 159,723


35.7










Per common share data






Net income /(loss) per common share - basic

$ 0.88


$ (0.15)


686.7

Net income /(loss) per common share - diluted

0.88


(0.15)


686.7

Adjusted net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)

0.91


0.66


37.9

Dividends declared

0.38


0.37


2.7

Book value (period end)

40.01


38.02


5.2

Tangible book value (period end) (1)

22.45


20.06


11.9

Average common shares outstanding - basic

96,103,497


76,830,460


25.1

Average common shares outstanding - diluted

96,309,352


77,020,592


25.0

Period end common shares outstanding

96,134,158


95,672,204


0.5

Period end preferred shares outstanding

230,000


150,000


53.3










(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.






(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans.

NM = Not Meaningful

WESBANCO, INC.


















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights















Page 6

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, unless otherwise noted)


































Selected ratios
























For the Three Months Ended










March 31,










2026


2025


% Change


























Return on average assets






1.24

%

(0.22)

%

663.64

%







Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1)




1.29


0.96


34.38








Return on average equity






8.38


(1.45)


677.93








Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1)




8.67


6.45


34.42








Return on average tangible equity (1)





15.25


(1.74)


976.44








Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1)



15.74


11.61


35.57








Return on average tangible common equity (1)




16.82


(1.89)


989.95








Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (1)



17.37


12.56


38.30








Yield on earning assets (2)





5.38


5.33


0.94








Cost of interest bearing liabilities





2.50


2.78


(10.07)








Net interest spread (2)






2.88


2.55


12.94








Net interest margin (2)






3.57


3.35


6.57








Efficiency (1) (2)






52.54


56.36


(6.78)








Average loans to average deposits





89.05


89.32


(0.30)








Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans




0.16


0.08


100.00








Effective income tax rate





20.45


(6.96)


393.82






















































































For the Three Months Ended










Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,










2026


2025


2025


2025


2025






















Return on average assets






1.24

%

1.13

%

1.17

%

0.81

%

(0.22)

%



Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1)




1.29


1.17


1.30


1.28


0.96




Return on average equity






8.38


7.58


8.25


5.76


(1.45)




Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1)




8.67


7.85


9.16


9.17


6.45




Return on average tangible equity (1)





15.25


13.93


15.86


11.27


(1.74)




Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1)



15.74


14.39


17.48


17.16


11.61




Return on average tangible common equity (1)




16.82


15.87


17.26


12.06


(1.89)




Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (1)



17.37


16.39


19.03


18.36


12.56




Yield on earning assets (2)





5.38


5.51


5.58


5.56


5.33




Cost of interest bearing liabilities





2.50


2.62


2.79


2.69


2.78




Net interest spread (2)






2.88


2.88


2.79


2.87


2.55




Net interest margin (2)






3.57


3.61


3.53


3.59


3.35




Efficiency (1) (2)






52.54


51.62


52.13


52.30


56.36




Average loans to average deposits





89.05


88.78


89.41


89.47


89.32




Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans



0.16


0.06


0.19


0.09


0.08




Effective income tax rate





20.45


20.51


19.10


19.10


(6.96)




Trust and Investment Services assets under management (3)




$ 7,810


$ 7,886


$ 7,688


$ 7,205


$ 6,951




Broker-dealer securities account values (including annuities) (3)



$ 2,574


$ 2,481


$ 2,588


$ 2,554


$ 2,359






















(1) Certain items excluded from the calculation can consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired




loans. See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.










(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully










taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt








loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and








provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.













(3) Represents market value at period end, in millions.

WESBANCO, INC.

Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights








Page 7

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)








% Change

Balance sheet


March 31,



December 31,

March 31, 2026

Assets




2026


2025


% Change

2025

to Dec. 31, 2025

Cash and due from banks


$ 214,453


$ 245,897


(12.8)

$ 204,860

4.7

Due from banks - interest bearing


745,957


845,818


(11.8)

751,249

(0.7)

Securities:











Equity securities, at fair value


30,256


28,217


7.2

30,809

(1.8)


Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value


3,298,237


3,149,043


4.7

3,288,332

0.3


Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,011,303, $1,002,796










and $1,035,957, respectively)


1,120,597


1,143,376


(2.0)

1,132,114

(1.0)


Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities


(151)


(137)


(10.2)

(168)

10.1


Net held-to-maturity debt securities


1,120,446


1,143,239


(2.0)

1,131,946

(1.0)


Total securities


4,448,939


4,320,499


3.0

4,451,087

(0.0)

Loans held for sale


59,281


243,281


(75.6)

87,454

(32.2)

Portfolio loans:










Commercial real estate


10,902,275


10,501,846


3.8

10,938,834

(0.3)


Commercial and industrial


2,785,440


2,781,728


0.1

2,863,893

(2.7)


Residential real estate


3,920,209


3,930,667


(0.3)

3,938,585

(0.5)


Home equity


1,149,878


1,020,929


12.6

1,129,394

1.8


Consumer


324,879


438,578


(25.9)

355,726

(8.7)

Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income


19,082,681


18,673,748


2.2

19,226,432

(0.7)

Allowance for credit losses - loans


(210,023)


(233,617)


10.1

(218,749)

4.0


Net portfolio loans


18,872,658


18,440,131


2.3

19,007,683

(0.7)

Premises and equipment, net


251,325


281,493


(10.7)

263,240

(4.5)

Accrued interest receivable


105,288


108,778


(3.2)

106,651

(1.3)

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net


1,716,225


1,754,703


(2.2)

1,723,385

(0.4)

Bank-owned life insurance


560,773


548,601


2.2

557,512

0.6

Other assets



507,556


623,182


(18.6)

543,212

(6.6)

Total Assets


$ 27,482,455


$ 27,412,383


0.3

$ 27,696,333

(0.8)













Liabilities










Deposits:











Non-interest bearing demand


$ 5,223,034


$ 5,318,619


(1.8)

$ 5,376,767

(2.9)


Interest bearing demand


5,505,382


5,000,881


10.1

5,186,880

6.1


Money market


4,904,510


4,875,384


0.6

5,072,039

(3.3)


Savings deposits


3,306,044


3,068,618


7.7

3,157,782

4.7


Certificates of deposit


2,729,304


3,028,893


(9.9)

2,875,372

(5.1)


Total deposits


21,668,274


21,292,395


1.8

21,668,840

(0.0)

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings


975,000


1,476,511


(34.0)

1,200,000

(18.8)

Other short-term borrowings


114,068


147,804


(22.8)

110,679

3.1

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt


308,683


360,156


(14.3)

308,529

0.0


Total borrowings


1,397,751


1,984,471


(29.6)

1,619,208

(13.7)

Accrued interest payable


19,917


26,570


(25.0)

19,150

4.0

Other liabilities


325,905


327,368


(0.4)

357,222

(8.8)

Total Liabilities


23,411,847


23,630,804


(0.9)

23,664,420

(1.1)













Shareholders' Equity









Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 0, 150,000 and 0










shares of 6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation










preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively


-


144,484


(100.0)

-

(100.0)

Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; 230,000, 0 and 230,000










shares of 7.375% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series B, liquidation











preference $230.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively


224,187


-


100.0

224,187

-

Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 200,000,000, 200,000,000 and 200,000,000










shares authorized; 96,134,158, 95,672,204 and 96,067,559 shares issued;










96,134,158, 95,672,204 and 96,067,559 shares outstanding, respectively


200,276


199,313


0.5

200,137

0.1

Capital surplus


2,495,091


2,485,223


0.4

2,490,440

0.2

Retained earnings


1,300,628


1,145,396


13.6

1,252,765

3.8

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(147,195)


(190,710)


22.8

(133,320)

(10.4)

Deferred benefits for directors


(2,379)


(2,127)


(11.8)

(2,296)

(3.6)

Total Shareholders' Equity


4,070,608


3,781,579


7.6

4,031,913

1.0

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$ 27,482,455


$ 27,412,383


0.3

$ 27,696,333

(0.8)

























WESBANCO, INC.














Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights











Page 8

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)













Average balance sheet and













net interest margin analysis






For the Three Months Ended March 31,









2026


2025









Average

Average



Average

Average


Assets







Balance

Rate



Balance

Rate


Due from banks - interest bearing






$ 745,711

3.91

%


$ 602,708

4.73

%

Loans, net of unearned income (1)






19,188,906

5.94



14,720,749

6.02


Securities: (2)














Taxable







3,904,167

3.27



3,237,372

2.79


Tax-exempt (3)







739,469

3.35



733,105

3.17


Total securities







4,643,636

3.28



3,970,477

2.86


Other earning assets







62,274

7.69



61,393

6.69


Total earning assets (3)






24,640,527

5.38

%


19,355,327

5.33

%

Other assets







2,890,093




2,303,025



Total Assets







$ 27,530,620




$ 21,658,352

















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity












Interest bearing demand deposits






$ 5,327,178

2.24

%


$ 4,166,005

2.86

%

Money market accounts







4,901,058

2.66



3,219,335

2.66


Savings deposits







3,237,453

1.27



2,605,145

1.15


Certificates of deposit







2,827,655

3.24



2,185,662

3.44


Total interest bearing deposits






16,293,344

2.35



12,176,147

2.55


Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings






1,155,278

3.97



1,168,981

4.52


Repurchase agreements







107,383

2.26



162,912

2.79


Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt




308,585

5.36



305,309

5.48


Total interest bearing liabilities (4)





17,864,590

2.50

%


13,813,349

2.78

%

Non-interest bearing demand deposits





5,255,480




4,303,915



Other liabilities







323,933




322,449



Shareholders' equity







4,086,617




3,218,639



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





$ 27,530,620




$ 21,658,352



Taxable equivalent net interest spread






2.88

%



2.55

%

Taxable equivalent net interest margin






3.57

%



3.35

%





























(1) Gross of allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and includes non-accrual and loans held for sale. Loan fees included in interest income on loans were $1.8
million and $1.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from
prior acquisitions was $13.3 million and $6.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.



(2) Average yields on available-for-sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost.


(3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for each period presented.


(4) Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from prior acquisitions was $0.3 million and $2.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

WESBANCO, INC.










Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights









Page 9

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)














Quarter Ended

Statement of Income

Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,

Interest and dividend income

2026


2025


2025


2025


2025


Loans, including fees

$ 280,989


$ 293,208


$ 295,482


$ 290,104


$ 218,409


Interest and dividends on securities:












Taxable

31,443


31,546


31,483


31,066


22,247



Tax-exempt

4,824


4,865


4,692


4,616


4,529




Total interest and dividends on securities

36,267


36,411


36,175


35,682


26,776


Other interest income

8,368


9,821


11,229


10,596


8,047

Total interest and dividend income

325,624


339,440


342,886


336,382


253,232

Interest expense











Interest bearing demand deposits

29,368


29,821


31,351


30,405


29,377


Money market deposits

32,151


36,166


38,249


36,287


21,134


Savings deposits

10,119


9,570


9,577


8,670


7,359


Certificates of deposit

22,591


24,235


23,554


21,442


18,558




Total interest expense on deposits

94,229


99,792


102,731


96,804


76,428


Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

11,316


11,378


17,337


16,683


13,034


Other short-term borrowings

598


730


766


816


1,122


Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

4,080


5,243


5,336


5,310


4,129




Total interest expense

110,223


117,143


126,170


119,613


94,713

Net interest income

215,401


222,297


216,716


216,769


158,519


Provision for credit losses

(897)


3,059


2,082


3,218


68,883

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

216,298


219,238


214,634


213,551


89,636

Non-interest income











Trust fees

10,442


9,745


8,987


9,657


8,697


Service charges on deposits

10,961


11,159


11,163


10,484


8,587


Digital banking income

6,599


6,422


7,324


7,325


5,404


Net swap fee and valuation income

1,062


3,959


3,231


746


961


Net securities brokerage revenue

3,472


2,836


2,961


3,348


2,701


Bank-owned life insurance

3,811


4,458


3,765


3,450


3,428


Mortgage banking income

919


791


1,898


2,364


1,140


Net securities (losses) / gains

(13)


1,077


1,210


1,410


(318)


Net gains / (losses) on other real estate owned and other assets

546


(824)


329


111


(40)


Other income

4,032


3,647


3,996


5,062


4,105




Total non-interest income

41,831


43,270


44,864


43,957


34,665

Non-interest expense











Salaries and wages

63,964


61,664


60,583


60,153


48,577


Employee benefits

17,611


17,148


18,040


18,857


12,970


Net occupancy

8,529


8,522


8,819


8,119


7,778


Equipment and software

15,678


16,110


16,310


17,140


13,050


Marketing

1,526


2,636


2,979


1,864


2,382


FDIC insurance

4,784


5,411


5,820


5,479


4,187


Amortization of intangible assets

7,160


7,217


8,425


9,204


4,223


Restructuring and merger-related expense

3,713


3,483


11,383


41,056


20,010


Other operating expenses

23,740


25,697


23,829


24,663


20,789




Total non-interest expense

146,705


147,888


156,188


186,535


133,966

Income / (loss) before provision for income taxes

111,424


114,620


103,310


70,973


(9,665)


Provision / (benefit) provision for income taxes

22,789


23,510


19,737


13,558


(673)

Net Income /(loss)

88,635


91,110


83,573


57,415


(8,992)

Preferred stock dividends

4,240


12,948


2,531


2,531


2,531

Net income / (loss) available to common shareholders

$ 84,395


$ 78,162


$ 81,042


$ 54,884


$ (11,523)














Taxable equivalent net interest income

$ 216,683


$ 223,590


$ 217,963


$ 217,996


$ 159,723














Per common share data










Net income / (loss) per common share - basic

$ 0.88


$ 0.81


$ 0.84


$ 0.57


$ (0.15)

Net income / (loss) per common share - diluted

0.88


0.81


0.84


0.57


(0.15)

Adjusted net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2)

0.91


0.84


0.94


0.91


0.66

Dividends declared

0.38


0.38


0.37


0.37


0.37

Book value (period end)

40.01


39.64


39.02


38.28


38.02

Tangible book value (period end) (1)

22.45


22.01


21.29


20.48


20.06

Average common shares outstanding - basic

96,103,497


96,053,336


95,995,174


95,744,980


76,830,460

Average common shares outstanding - diluted

96,309,352


96,226,845


96,116,617


95,808,310


77,020,592

Period end common shares outstanding

96,134,158


96,067,559


96,044,222


95,986,023


95,672,204

Period end preferred shares outstanding

230,000


230,000


380,000


150,000


150,000

Full time equivalent employees

2,973


3,030


3,064


3,253


3,205














(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.







(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on
acquired loans.

WESBANCO, INC.












Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights










Page 10

(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
















Quarter Ended






Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


Asset quality data


2026


2025


2025


2025


2025


Non-performing assets:













Total non-performing loans



$ 145,008


$ 91,584


$ 94,463


$ 84,319


$ 81,489



Other real estate and repossessed assets

1,323


907


997


958


1,854



Total non-performing assets


$ 146,331


$ 92,491


$ 95,460


$ 85,277


$ 83,343
















Past due loans (1):













Loans past due 30-89 days


$ 89,877


$ 91,199


$ 80,333


$ 65,401


$ 69,755



Loans past due 90 days or more


16,210


37,783


19,430


20,890


10,734



Total past due loans


$ 106,087


$ 128,982


$ 99,763


$ 86,291


$ 80,489
















Criticized and classified loans (2):













Criticized loans


$ 326,853


$ 413,068


$ 433,320


$ 531,415


$ 470,619



Classified loans


228,606


191,860


175,648


151,849


149,452



Total criticized and classified loans


$ 555,459


$ 604,928


$ 608,968


$ 683,264


$ 620,071
















Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans

0.47

%

0.47

%

0.42

%

0.35

%

0.37

%

Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans

0.08


0.20


0.10


0.11


0.06


Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans

0.76


0.48


0.50


0.45


0.44


Non-performing assets / total portfolio loans, other












real estate and repossessed assets


0.77


0.48


0.50


0.45


0.45


Non-performing assets / total assets


0.53


0.33


0.35


0.31


0.30


Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans

2.91


3.15


3.22


3.63


3.32
















Allowance for credit losses












Allowance for credit losses - loans


$ 210,023


$ 218,749


$ 217,666


$ 223,866


$ 233,617


Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments

7,212


6,950


7,628


6,168


6,459


Provision for credit losses


(897)


3,059


2,082


3,218


68,883


Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs and recoveries

7,584


2,666


8,867


4,329


2,771
















Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries / average loans

0.16

%

0.06

%

0.19

%

0.09

%

0.08

%

Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans

1.10

%

1.14

%

1.15

%

1.19

%

1.25

%

Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans

1.45

x

2.39

x

2.30

x

2.65

x

2.87

x

Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans and












loans past due


0.84

x

0.99

x

1.12

x

1.31

x

1.44

x















































Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,






2026


2025


2025


2025


2025


Capital ratios












Tier I leverage capital


9.63

%

9.42

%

9.72

%

8.66

%

11.01

%

Tier I risk-based capital


11.72


11.42


11.83


10.59


10.69


Total risk-based capital


14.19


13.92


14.58


13.40


13.59


Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1)

10.67


10.37


10.10


9.90


9.99


Average shareholders' equity to average assets

14.84


14.88


14.22


13.99


14.86


Tangible equity to tangible assets (3)


9.24


8.99


9.35


8.16


8.03


Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)

8.37


8.13


7.92


7.60


7.47






























(1) Excludes non-performing loans.












(2) Criticized and classified commercial loans include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due.







(3) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.








WESBANCO, INC.












Non-GAAP Financial Measures









Page 11


The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate
comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.





Three Months Ended






Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,


(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

2026


2025


2025


2025


2025


Return on average assets, excluding certain items:












Net income / (loss) available to common shareholders

$ 84,395


$ 78,162


$ 81,042


$ 54,884


$ (11,523)



Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

2,933


2,752


8,993


32,434


15,808



Plus: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1)

-


-


-


-


46,926



Net income available to common shareholders, excluding certain items

87,328


80,914


90,035


87,318


51,211

















Average total assets


$ 27,530,620


$ 27,481,963


$ 27,419,726


$ 27,304,700


$ 21,658,352
















Return on average assets, excluding certain items (annualized) (2)

1.29 %


1.17 %


1.30 %


1.28 %


0.96 %
















Return on average equity, excluding certain items:












Net income / (loss) available to common shareholders

$ 84,395


$ 78,162


$ 81,042


$ 54,884


$ (11,523)



Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

2,933


2,752


8,993


32,434


15,808



Plus: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1)

-


-


-


-


46,926



Net income available to common shareholders excluding certain items

87,328


80,914


90,035


87,318


51,211

















Average total shareholders' equity

$ 4,086,617


$ 4,088,456


$ 3,898,142


$ 3,819,513


$ 3,218,639
















Return on average equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (2)

8.67 %


7.85 %


9.16 %


9.17 %


6.45 %
















Return on average tangible equity:












Net income / (loss) available to common shareholders

$ 84,395


$ 78,162


$ 81,042


$ 54,884


$ (11,523)



Plus: amortization of intangibles (1)

5,656


5,701


6,656


7,271


3,336



Net income / (loss) available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles

90,051


83,863


87,698


62,155


(8,187)

















Average total shareholders' equity

4,086,617


4,088,456


3,898,142


3,819,513


3,218,639



Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability

(1,691,156)


(1,700,188)


(1,704,105)


(1,608,358)


(1,312,855)



Average tangible equity


$ 2,395,461


$ 2,388,268


$ 2,194,037


$ 2,211,155


$ 1,905,784
















Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (2)

15.25 %


13.93 %


15.86 %


11.27 %


-1.74 %

















Average tangible common equity

$ 2,171,274


$ 2,096,528


$ 2,015,329


$ 2,066,671


$ 1,761,300


Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (2)

16.82 %


15.87 %


17.26 %


12.06 %


-1.89 %
















Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items:












Net income / (loss) available to common shareholders

$ 84,395


$ 78,162


$ 81,042


$ 54,884


$ (11,523)



Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

2,933


2,752


8,993


32,434


15,808



Plus: amortization of intangibles (1)

5,656


5,701


6,656


7,271


3,336



Plus: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1)

-


-


-


-


46,926



Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles












and excluding certain items

92,984


86,615


96,691


94,589


54,547

















Average total shareholders' equity

4,086,617


4,088,456


3,898,142


3,819,513


3,218,639



Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability

(1,691,156)


(1,700,188)


(1,704,105)


(1,608,358)


(1,312,855)



Average tangible equity


$ 2,395,461


$ 2,388,268


$ 2,194,037


$ 2,211,155


$ 1,905,784
















Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (2)

15.74 %


14.39 %


17.48 %


17.16 %


11.61 %

















Average tangible common equity

$ 2,171,274


$ 2,096,528


$ 2,015,329


$ 2,066,671


$ 1,761,300


Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (2)

17.37 %


16.39 %


19.03 %


18.36 %


12.56 %
















Efficiency ratio:














Non-interest expense


$ 146,705


$ 147,888


$ 156,188


$ 186,535


$ 133,966



Less: amortization of intangibles

(7,160)


(7,217)


(8,245)


(9,204)


(4,223)



Less: restructuring and merger-related expense

(3,713)


(3,483)


(11,383)


(41,056)


(20,010)



Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense

135,832


137,188


136,380


136,275


109,733

















Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis

216,683


223,590


217,963


217,996


159,723



Non-interest income, excluding net securities gains (losses)

41,844


42,193


43,654


42,547


34,983



Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income

$ 258,527


$ 265,783


$ 261,617


$ 260,543


$ 194,706



Efficiency ratio


52.54 %


51.62 %


52.13 %


52.30 %


56.36 %






























Adjusted net income available to common shareholders, excluding certain items:












Net income / (loss) available to common shareholders

$ 84,395


$ 78,162


$ 81,042


$ 54,884


$ (11,523)



Add: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1)

2,933


2,752


8,993


32,434


15,808



Add: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1)

-


-


-


-


46,926


Adjusted net income available to common shareholders, excluding certain items:

$ 87,328


$ 80,914


$ 90,035


$ 87,318


$ 51,211
















Adjusted net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items:












Net income / (loss) per common share - diluted

$ 0.88


$ 0.81


$ 0.84


$ 0.57


$ (0.15)



Add: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses per common share - diluted (1)

0.03


0.03


0.10


0.34


0.21



Add: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1)

-


-


-


-


0.60


Adjusted net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items:

$ 0.91


$ 0.84


$ 0.94


$ 0.91


$ 0.66


































Period End






Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,






2026


2025


2025


2025


2025


Tangible book value per share:












Total shareholders' equity

$ 4,070,608


$ 4,031,913


$ 4,116,527


$ 3,819,220


$ 3,781,579



Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability

(1,688,098)


(1,693,755)


(1,702,916)


(1,709,001)


(1,718,048)



Less: preferred shareholder's equity

(224,187)


(224,187)


(368,867)


(144,484)


(144,484)



Tangible common equity


2,158,323


2,113,971


2,044,744


1,965,735


1,919,047

















Common shares outstanding

96,134,158


96,067,559


96,044,222


95,986,023


95,672,204
















Tangible book value per share


$ 22.45


$ 22.01


$ 21.29


$ 20.48


$ 20.06
















Tangible common equity to tangible assets:












Total shareholders' equity

$ 4,070,608


$ 4,031,913


$ 4,116,527


$ 3,819,220


$ 3,781,579



Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability

(1,688,098)


(1,693,755)


(1,702,916)


(1,709,001)


(1,718,048)



Tangible equity


2,382,510


2,338,158


2,413,611


2,110,219


2,063,531



Less: preferred shareholder's equity

(224,187)


(224,187)


(368,867)


(144,484)


(144,484)



Tangible common equity


2,158,323


2,113,971


2,044,744


1,965,735


1,919,047

















Total assets



27,482,455


27,696,333


27,518,042


27,571,576


27,412,383



Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability

(1,688,098)


(1,693,755)


(1,702,916)


(1,709,001)


(1,718,048)



Tangible assets


$ 25,794,357


$ 26,002,578


$ 25,815,126


$ 25,862,575


$ 25,694,335
















Tangible equity to tangible assets

9.24 %


8.99 %


9.35 %


8.16 %


8.03 %
















Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.37 %


8.13 %


7.92 %


7.60 %


7.47 %






























(1) Tax effected at 21% for all periods presented.











(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.











WESBANCO, INC.











Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measures









Page 12

The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons
with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.


















Three Months Ended





Mar. 31,


Dec. 31,


Sept. 30,


June 30,


Mar. 31,

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

2026


2025


2025


2025


2025

Pre-tax, pre-provision income:











Income / (loss) before provision / (benefit) for income taxes

$ 111,424


$ 114,620


$ 103,310


$ 70,973


$ (9,665)


Add: provision for credit losses

(897)


3,059


2,082


3,218


68,883

Pre-tax, pre-provision income


$ 110,527


$ 117,679


$ 105,392


$ 74,191


$ 59,218














Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:











Income / (loss) before provision / (benefit) for income taxes

$ 111,424


$ 114,620


$ 103,310


$ 70,973


$ (9,665)


Add: provision for credit losses

(897)


3,059


2,082


3,218


68,883


Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses

3,713


3,483


11,383


41,056


20,010

Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses

$ 114,240


$ 121,162


$ 116,775


$ 115,247


$ 79,228














Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:











Income / (loss) before provision / (benefit) for income taxes

$ 111,424


$ 114,620


$ 103,310


$ 70,973


$ (9,665)


Add: provision for credit losses

(897)


3,059


2,082


3,218


68,883


Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses

3,713


3,483


11,383


41,056


20,010

Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses

114,240


121,162


116,775


115,247


79,228















Average total assets


$ 27,530,620


$ 27,481,963


$ 27,419,726


$ 27,304,700


$ 21,658,352














Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)

1.68 %


1.75 %


1.69 %


1.69 %


1.48 %














Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average equity, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:











Income / (loss) before provision / (benefit) for income taxes

$ 111,424


$ 114,620


$ 103,310


$ 70,973


$ (9,665)


Add: provision for credit losses

(897)


3,059


2,082


3,218


68,883


Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses

3,713


3,483


11,383


41,056


20,010

Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses

114,240


121,162


116,775


115,247


79,228















Average total shareholders' equity

$ 4,086,617


$ 4,088,456


$ 3,898,142


$ 3,819,513


$ 3,218,639














Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average equity, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2)

11.34 %


11.76 %


11.88 %


12.10 %


9.98 %














Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1):











Income / (loss) before provision / (benefit) for income taxes

$ 111,424


$ 114,620


$ 103,310


$ 70,973


$ (9,665)


Add: provision for credit losses

(897)


3,059


2,082


3,218


68,883


Add: amortization of intangibles

7,160


7,217


8,425


9,204


4,223


Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses

3,713


3,483


11,383


41,056


20,010

Pre-tax, pre-provision income before restructuring and merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles

121,400


128,379


125,200


124,451


83,451















Average total shareholders' equity

4,086,617


4,088,456


3,898,142


3,819,513


3,218,639


Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability

(1,691,156)


(1,700,188)


(1,704,105)


(1,608,358)


(1,312,855)


Average tangible equity


$ 2,395,461


$ 2,388,268


$ 2,194,037


$ 2,211,155


$ 1,905,784














Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)

20.55 %


21.33 %


22.64 %


22.58 %


17.76 %















Average tangible common equity

$ 2,171,274


$ 2,096,528


$ 2,015,329


$ 2,066,671


$ 1,761,300

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2)

22.68 %


24.29 %


24.65 %


24.15 %


19.22 %








































(1) Certain items excluded from the calculations consist of credit provisions, tax provisions and restructuring and merger-related expenses.







(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.










SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
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Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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