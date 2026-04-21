WesBanco, Inc.: WesBanco Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Improved net interest margin 22 basis points year-over-year; advanced organic growth with expansion into South Florida

WHEELING, W.Va., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WesBanco, Inc. ("WesBanco" or "Company") (Nasdaq: WSBC), a diversified, multi-state bank holding company, today announced net income and related earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2026. Net income available to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2026 was $84.4 million, with diluted earnings per share of $0.88, compared to a loss of $11.5 million and $(0.15) per diluted share, respectively, for the first quarter of 2025. The first quarter of 2025 includes the impact of a day one provision for credit losses and other expenses related to the closing of the Premier Financial Corp. ("PFC") acquisition on February 28, 2025.

As noted below, WesBanco reported $0.91 of earnings per diluted share, in the first quarter, as compared to $0.66 in the prior year period, when excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (non-GAAP measures).







For the Three Months Ended March 31,





2026

2025 (unaudited, dollars in thousands,

except per share amounts)

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share

Net Income

Diluted

Earnings

Per Share Net income (loss) available to common shareholders (GAAP)

$ 84,395

$ 0.88

$ (11,523)

$ (0.15) Add: After-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses

2,933

0.03

15,808

0.21 Add: After-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans

-

-

46,926

0.60 Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (Non-GAAP) (1)

$ 87,328

$ 0.91

$ 51,211

$ 0.66 (1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of these items.



Financial and operational highlights for the quarter ended March 31, 2026:

Achieved or exceeded year one financial targets outlined in the PFC acquisition model, including a 1.3% return on average assets, 10.7% CET1 ratio, and tangible book value per share of $22.45 (non-GAAP measures)

Advanced organic growth model with commercial banking expansion into high-growth South Florida markets

Increased net interest margin 22 basis points year-over-year to 3.57%, driven by lower funding costs and higher earning asset yields

Improved efficiency ratio nearly 4 percentage points year-over-year to 52.5%, primarily due to expense synergies from the PFC acquisition and the focus on positive operating leverage

Executed next phase of financial center optimization with planned closure of 10 financial centers in May 2026

Built record commercial loan pipeline totaling $1.6 billion as of March 31, 2026

Increased total deposits 1.8% year-over-year on an organic basis to $21.7 billion; flat compared to the fourth quarter

Increased total loans 2.2% year-over-year as organic growth more than offset higher commercial real estate ("CRE") payoffs of $340 million CRE payoffs impacted year-over-year loan growth by 1.4%



"Our first quarter results demonstrate sound fundamentals and the benefits of our disciplined approach to growth and expense management," said Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer, WesBanco. "We continued to drive organic loan and deposit growth, improved our net interest margin and efficiency ratio year-over-year, and exceeded our year one financial targets for the Premier acquisition - underscoring the strength of our operating model and our ability to deliver on strategic commitments. During the quarter, we took additional steps to position the Company for long-term success - expanding our commercial banking presence to high-growth South Florida markets and further optimizing our financial center network to align with customer behavior and drive operating efficiency. We remain focused on disciplined investment and execution to deliver consistent, sustainable value for our shareholders."

Balance Sheet

WesBanco's balance sheet, as of March 31, 2026, reflects organic growth and the impact of elevated CRE payoffs. Total assets increased 0.3% year-over-year to $27.5 billion, including total portfolio loans of $19.1 billion and total securities of $4.4 billion. Total portfolio loans increased 2.2% year-over-year due to organic growth of $667 million offset by higher CRE payoffs of $258 million. As anticipated, CRE payoffs continued to remain elevated and totaled approximately $340 million during the first quarter of 2026, consistent with the elevated quarterly levels incurred during the second half of 2025. The commercial loan pipeline has grown 35% since year-end to a record $1.6 billion, as of March 31, 2026, and does not yet include the benefit of the South Florida expansion.

Deposits of $21.7 billion increased 1.8% year-over-year due to organic growth that more than offset the decline in higher cost certificates of deposit. On a sequential quarter basis, total deposits were essentially flat. Total demand deposits represented 50% of total deposits, with the non-interest bearing component representing 24%.

Credit Quality

As of March 31, 2026, credit quality measures have remained low, from a historical perspective, and favorable to all banks with assets between $20 and $50 billion for at least the last 5 quarters. Criticized and classified loans as a percent of total portfolio loans decreased $49 million, or 24 basis points, from the sequential quarter to 2.91%. Non-performing loans increased $53 million sequentially primarily due to three CRE loans across different markets and property types, none of which were office. Net charge-offs for the first quarter were 0.16% of total loans.

The allowance for credit losses to total portfolio loans at March 31, 2026 was 1.10% of total loans, or $210.0 million. The first quarter provision for credit losses was negative primarily due to lower loan balances and higher prepayment speeds. Excluded from the allowance for credit losses and the related coverage ratio is a remaining unaccreted discount on purchased loans from acquisitions representing 1.51% of total portfolio loans.

Net Interest Margin and Income

The first quarter margin of 3.57% improved 22 basis points year-over-year through a combination of lower funding costs and higher securities yields but declined 4 basis points sequentially. This decrease resulted from lower net loan growth, as well as modestly higher seasonal deposit contraction in the first two months of the quarter which fully recovered by March 31, 2026. Deposit funding costs of 235 basis points for the first quarter of 2026 decreased 20 basis points from the prior year period. When including non-interest bearing deposits, deposit funding costs for the first quarter were 177 basis points.

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2026 was $215.4 million, an increase of $56.9 million, or 35.9% year-over-year, reflecting the impact of the benefits from the PFC acquisition, loan growth, higher securities yields, and lower deposit and FHLB borrowing costs.

Non-Interest Income

For the first quarter of 2026, non-interest income of $41.8 million increased $7.2 million, or 20.7%, from the first quarter of 2025 due primarily to the acquisition of PFC on February 28 of last year. Service charges on deposits increased $2.4 million and digital banking fees increased $1.2 million year-over-year due to increased general spending and higher transaction volumes from our larger customer base, as well as organic growth from our treasury management products and services. Reflecting record asset levels, trust fees and net securities brokerage revenue increased $1.7 million and $0.8 million, respectively, due to the addition of PFC wealth clients, market value appreciation, and organic growth. Gross swap fees were $1.2 million in the first quarter, compared to $2.0 million in the prior year period, while fair value adjustments were losses of $0.1 million and $1.0 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense, excluding restructuring and merger-related costs, for the three months ended March 31, 2026 was $143.0 million, a $29.0 million, or 25.5%, increase year-over-year primarily due to the addition of the PFC expense base, which was only in the WesBanco expense base for one month in the prior year period, but were down as compared to the fourth quarter, reflecting expense management. Salaries and wages of $64.0 million and employee benefits expense of $17.6 million increased due to a full quarter of salaries as compared to the prior year. Amortization of intangible assets of $7.2 million increased $2.9 million year-over-year due to the core deposit intangible asset that was created from the acquisition of PFC. Equipment and software of $15.7 million, consistent with the last several quarters, increased $2.6 million due to the acquisition of PFC. Restructuring and merger-related expenses of $3.7 million are primarily related to costs associated with the 10 financial centers that are planned to close during May.

Capital

WesBanco continues to maintain what we believe are strong regulatory capital ratios, as both consolidated and bank-level regulatory capital ratios are well above the applicable "well-capitalized" standards promulgated by bank regulators and the BASEL III capital standards. At March 31, 2026, Tier I leverage was 9.63%, Tier I risk-based capital ratio was 11.72%, common equity Tier 1 capital ratio ("CET 1") was 10.67%, and total risk-based capital was 14.19%. In addition, the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 8.37%.

Conference Call and Webcast

WesBanco will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the first quarter of 2026 at 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.wesbanco.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-6607, or 1-412-902-4290 for international callers, and asking to be joined into the WesBanco call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 855-669-9658, or 1-412-317-0088 for international callers, and providing the access code of 4494073. The replay will begin at approximately 11:00 a.m. ET on April 22, 2026, and end at 12 a.m. ET on May 6, 2026. An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.wesbanco.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this report relating to WesBanco's plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions and adequacy of resources, are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The information contained in this report should be read in conjunction with WesBanco's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov or at WesBanco's website, www.WesBanco.com. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements, which are not historical fact, involve risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in WesBanco's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A. Such statements are subject to important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements, including, without limitation, changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and associated interest rate sensitivity; sources of liquidity available to WesBanco and its related subsidiary operations; potential future credit losses and the credit risk of commercial, real estate, and consumer loan customers and their borrowing activities; actions of the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the SEC, the Financial Institution Regulatory Authority, the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board, the Securities Investors Protection Corporation, and other regulatory bodies; potential legislative and federal and state regulatory actions and reform, including, without limitation, the impact of the implementation of the Dodd-Frank Act; adverse decisions of federal and state courts; fraud, scams and schemes of third parties; cyber-security breaches; competitive conditions in the financial services industry; rapidly changing technology affecting financial services; marketability of debt instruments and corresponding impact on fair value adjustments; and/or other external developments materially impacting WesBanco's operational and financial performance. WesBanco does not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements.

While forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the particular forward-looking statement, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Statements in this presentation with respect to the benefits of the merger between WesBanco and Premier, the parties' plans, obligations, expectations, and intentions, and the statements with respect to accretion, earn back of tangible book value, tangible book value dilution and internal rate of return, constitute forward-looking statements as defined by federal securities laws. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those contained or implied by such statements for a variety of factors including: changes in economic conditions; movements in interest rates; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success and timing of other business strategies; the nature, extent, and timing of governmental actions and reforms; extended disruption of vital infrastructure; and other factors described in WesBanco's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K and documents subsequently filed by WesBanco with the SEC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the results of operations presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), WesBanco's management uses, and this presentation contains or references, certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as pre-tax pre-provision income, tangible common equity/tangible assets; net income excluding after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and excluding after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans; efficiency ratio; return on average assets; and return on average tangible equity. WesBanco believes these financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operational performance and business and performance trends which facilitate comparisons with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Although WesBanco believes that these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors' understanding of WesBanco's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures contained therein should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and analysis as presented in the Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as the unaudited financial statements and analyses as presented in the Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-Q for WesBanco and its subsidiaries, as well as other filings that the company has made with the SEC.

About WesBanco, Inc.

With over 150 years as a community-focused, regional financial services partner, WesBanco Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBC) and its subsidiaries build lasting prosperity through relationships and solutions that empower our customers for success in their financial journeys. Customers across our ten-state footprint choose WesBanco for the comprehensive range and personalized delivery of our retail and commercial banking solutions, as well as trust, brokerage, wealth management and insurance services, all designed to advance their financial goals. Through the strength of our teams, we leverage large bank capabilities and local focus to help make every community we serve a better place for people and businesses to thrive. Headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, WesBanco has $27.5 billion in total assets, with our Trust and Investment Services holding $7.8 billion of assets under management and securities account values (including annuities) of $2.6 billion through our broker/dealer, as of March 31, 2026. Learn more at www.wesbanco.com and follow @WesBanco on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

WESBANCO, INC.









Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights







Page 5 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)



































For the Three Months Ended Statement of Income March 31, Interest and dividend income 2026

2025

% Change

Loans, including fees $ 280,989

$ 218,409

28.7

Interest and dividends on securities:











Taxable 31,443

22,247

41.3

Tax-exempt 4,824

4,529

6.5

Total interest and dividends on securities 36,267

26,776

35.4

Other interest income 8,368

8,047

4.0 Total interest and dividend income 325,624

253,232

28.6 Interest expense













Interest bearing demand deposits 29,368

29,377

(0.0)

Money market deposits 32,151

21,134

52.1

Savings deposits 10,119

7,359

37.5

Certificates of deposit 22,591

18,558

21.7

Total interest expense on deposits 94,229

76,428

23.3

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 11,316

13,034

(13.2)

Other short-term borrowings 598

1,122

(46.7)

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 4,080

4,129

(1.2)

Total interest expense 110,223

94,713

16.4 Net interest income 215,401

158,519

35.9

Provision for credit losses (897)

68,883

(101.3) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 216,298

89,636

141.3 Non-interest income











Trust fees

10,442

8,697

20.1

Service charges on deposits 10,961

8,587

27.6

Digital banking income 6,599

5,404

22.1

Net swap fee and valuation income 1,062

961

10.5

Net securities brokerage revenue 3,472

2,701

28.5

Bank-owned life insurance 3,811

3,428

11.2

Mortgage banking income 919

1,140

(19.4)

Net securities losses (13)

(318)

95.9

Net gains/(losses) on other real estate owned and other assets 546

(40)

NM

Other income 4,032

4,105

(1.8)

Total non-interest income 41,831

34,665

20.7 Non-interest expense











Salaries and wages 63,964

48,577

31.7

Employee benefits 17,611

12,970

35.8

Net occupancy 8,529

7,778

9.7

Equipment and software 15,678

13,050

20.1

Marketing

1,526

2,382

(35.9)

FDIC insurance 4,784

4,187

14.3

Amortization of intangible assets 7,160

4,223

69.5

Restructuring and merger-related expense 3,713

20,010

(81.4)

Other operating expenses 23,740

20,789

14.2

Total non-interest expense 146,705

133,966

9.5 Income / (loss) before provision for income taxes 111,424

(9,665)

NM

Provision / (benefit) for income taxes 22,789

(673)

NM Net Income / (loss) 88,635

(8,992)

NM Preferred stock dividends 4,240

2,531

67.5 Net income /(loss) available to common shareholders $ 84,395

$ (11,523)

832.4



































Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 216,683

$ 159,723

35.7

















Per common share data









Net income /(loss) per common share - basic $ 0.88

$ (0.15)

686.7 Net income /(loss) per common share - diluted 0.88

(0.15)

686.7 Adjusted net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2) 0.91

0.66

37.9 Dividends declared 0.38

0.37

2.7 Book value (period end) 40.01

38.02

5.2 Tangible book value (period end) (1) 22.45

20.06

11.9 Average common shares outstanding - basic 96,103,497

76,830,460

25.1 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 96,309,352

77,020,592

25.0 Period end common shares outstanding 96,134,158

95,672,204

0.5 Period end preferred shares outstanding 230,000

150,000

53.3

















(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.









(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans. NM = Not Meaningful

WESBANCO, INC.

































Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights



























Page 6 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, unless otherwise noted)

































































Selected ratios













































For the Three Months Ended

















March 31,

















2026

2025

% Change

















































Return on average assets









1.24 % (0.22) % 663.64 %











Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1)





1.29

0.96

34.38













Return on average equity









8.38

(1.45)

677.93













Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1)





8.67

6.45

34.42













Return on average tangible equity (1)







15.25

(1.74)

976.44













Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1)



15.74

11.61

35.57













Return on average tangible common equity (1)





16.82

(1.89)

989.95













Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (1)



17.37

12.56

38.30













Yield on earning assets (2)







5.38

5.33

0.94













Cost of interest bearing liabilities







2.50

2.78

(10.07)













Net interest spread (2)









2.88

2.55

12.94













Net interest margin (2)









3.57

3.35

6.57













Efficiency (1) (2)









52.54

56.36

(6.78)













Average loans to average deposits







89.05

89.32

(0.30)













Annualized net loan charge-offs/average loans





0.16

0.08

100.00













Effective income tax rate







20.45

(6.96)

393.82









































































































































































For the Three Months Ended

















Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

















2026

2025

2025

2025

2025









































Return on average assets









1.24 % 1.13 % 1.17 % 0.81 % (0.22) %



Return on average assets, excluding certain items (1)





1.29

1.17

1.30

1.28

0.96





Return on average equity









8.38

7.58

8.25

5.76

(1.45)





Return on average equity, excluding certain items (1)





8.67

7.85

9.16

9.17

6.45





Return on average tangible equity (1)







15.25

13.93

15.86

11.27

(1.74)





Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1)



15.74

14.39

17.48

17.16

11.61





Return on average tangible common equity (1)





16.82

15.87

17.26

12.06

(1.89)





Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (1)



17.37

16.39

19.03

18.36

12.56





Yield on earning assets (2)







5.38

5.51

5.58

5.56

5.33





Cost of interest bearing liabilities







2.50

2.62

2.79

2.69

2.78





Net interest spread (2)









2.88

2.88

2.79

2.87

2.55





Net interest margin (2)









3.57

3.61

3.53

3.59

3.35





Efficiency (1) (2)









52.54

51.62

52.13

52.30

56.36





Average loans to average deposits







89.05

88.78

89.41

89.47

89.32





Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries /average loans



0.16

0.06

0.19

0.09

0.08





Effective income tax rate







20.45

20.51

19.10

19.10

(6.96)





Trust and Investment Services assets under management (3)





$ 7,810

$ 7,886

$ 7,688

$ 7,205

$ 6,951





Broker-dealer securities account values (including annuities) (3)



$ 2,574

$ 2,481

$ 2,588

$ 2,554

$ 2,359









































(1) Certain items excluded from the calculation can consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired





loans. See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.

















(2) The yield on earning assets, net interest margin, net interest spread and efficiency ratios are presented on a fully

















taxable-equivalent (FTE) and annualized basis. The FTE basis adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt













loans and investments. WesBanco believes this measure to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and













provides a relevant comparison between taxable and non-taxable amounts.























(3) Represents market value at period end, in millions.

WESBANCO, INC. Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights













Page 7 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares)













% Change Balance sheet

March 31,



December 31, March 31, 2026 Assets





2026

2025

% Change 2025 to Dec. 31, 2025 Cash and due from banks

$ 214,453

$ 245,897

(12.8) $ 204,860 4.7 Due from banks - interest bearing

745,957

845,818

(11.8) 751,249 (0.7) Securities:



















Equity securities, at fair value

30,256

28,217

7.2 30,809 (1.8)

Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

3,298,237

3,149,043

4.7 3,288,332 0.3

Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair values of $1,011,303, $1,002,796

















and $1,035,957, respectively)

1,120,597

1,143,376

(2.0) 1,132,114 (1.0)

Allowance for credit losses, held-to-maturity debt securities

(151)

(137)

(10.2) (168) 10.1

Net held-to-maturity debt securities

1,120,446

1,143,239

(2.0) 1,131,946 (1.0)

Total securities

4,448,939

4,320,499

3.0 4,451,087 (0.0) Loans held for sale

59,281

243,281

(75.6) 87,454 (32.2) Portfolio loans:

















Commercial real estate

10,902,275

10,501,846

3.8 10,938,834 (0.3)

Commercial and industrial

2,785,440

2,781,728

0.1 2,863,893 (2.7)

Residential real estate

3,920,209

3,930,667

(0.3) 3,938,585 (0.5)

Home equity

1,149,878

1,020,929

12.6 1,129,394 1.8

Consumer

324,879

438,578

(25.9) 355,726 (8.7) Total portfolio loans, net of unearned income

19,082,681

18,673,748

2.2 19,226,432 (0.7) Allowance for credit losses - loans

(210,023)

(233,617)

10.1 (218,749) 4.0

Net portfolio loans

18,872,658

18,440,131

2.3 19,007,683 (0.7) Premises and equipment, net

251,325

281,493

(10.7) 263,240 (4.5) Accrued interest receivable

105,288

108,778

(3.2) 106,651 (1.3) Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

1,716,225

1,754,703

(2.2) 1,723,385 (0.4) Bank-owned life insurance

560,773

548,601

2.2 557,512 0.6 Other assets



507,556

623,182

(18.6) 543,212 (6.6) Total Assets

$ 27,482,455

$ 27,412,383

0.3 $ 27,696,333 (0.8)























Liabilities

















Deposits:



















Non-interest bearing demand

$ 5,223,034

$ 5,318,619

(1.8) $ 5,376,767 (2.9)

Interest bearing demand

5,505,382

5,000,881

10.1 5,186,880 6.1

Money market

4,904,510

4,875,384

0.6 5,072,039 (3.3)

Savings deposits

3,306,044

3,068,618

7.7 3,157,782 4.7

Certificates of deposit

2,729,304

3,028,893

(9.9) 2,875,372 (5.1)

Total deposits

21,668,274

21,292,395

1.8 21,668,840 (0.0) Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

975,000

1,476,511

(34.0) 1,200,000 (18.8) Other short-term borrowings

114,068

147,804

(22.8) 110,679 3.1 Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt

308,683

360,156

(14.3) 308,529 0.0

Total borrowings

1,397,751

1,984,471

(29.6) 1,619,208 (13.7) Accrued interest payable

19,917

26,570

(25.0) 19,150 4.0 Other liabilities

325,905

327,368

(0.4) 357,222 (8.8) Total Liabilities

23,411,847

23,630,804

(0.9) 23,664,420 (1.1)























Shareholders' Equity















Preferred stock, no par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 0, 150,000 and 0

















shares of 6.75% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series A, liquidation

















preference $150.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively

-

144,484

(100.0) - (100.0) Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; 230,000, 0 and 230,000

















shares of 7.375% non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, Series B, liquidation



















preference $230.0 million, issued and outstanding, respectively

224,187

-

100.0 224,187 - Common stock, $2.0833 par value; 200,000,000, 200,000,000 and 200,000,000

















shares authorized; 96,134,158, 95,672,204 and 96,067,559 shares issued;

















96,134,158, 95,672,204 and 96,067,559 shares outstanding, respectively

200,276

199,313

0.5 200,137 0.1 Capital surplus

2,495,091

2,485,223

0.4 2,490,440 0.2 Retained earnings

1,300,628

1,145,396

13.6 1,252,765 3.8 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(147,195)

(190,710)

22.8 (133,320) (10.4) Deferred benefits for directors

(2,379)

(2,127)

(11.8) (2,296) (3.6) Total Shareholders' Equity

4,070,608

3,781,579

7.6 4,031,913 1.0 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 27,482,455

$ 27,412,383

0.3 $ 27,696,333 (0.8)

















































WESBANCO, INC.

























Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights



















Page 8 (unaudited, dollars in thousands)























Average balance sheet and























net interest margin analysis









For the Three Months Ended March 31,















2026

2025















Average Average



Average Average

Assets











Balance Rate



Balance Rate

Due from banks - interest bearing









$ 745,711 3.91 %

$ 602,708 4.73 % Loans, net of unearned income (1)









19,188,906 5.94



14,720,749 6.02

Securities: (2)

























Taxable











3,904,167 3.27



3,237,372 2.79

Tax-exempt (3)











739,469 3.35



733,105 3.17

Total securities











4,643,636 3.28



3,970,477 2.86

Other earning assets











62,274 7.69



61,393 6.69

Total earning assets (3)









24,640,527 5.38 %

19,355,327 5.33 % Other assets











2,890,093





2,303,025



Total Assets











$ 27,530,620





$ 21,658,352































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





















Interest bearing demand deposits









$ 5,327,178 2.24 %

$ 4,166,005 2.86 % Money market accounts











4,901,058 2.66



3,219,335 2.66

Savings deposits











3,237,453 1.27



2,605,145 1.15

Certificates of deposit











2,827,655 3.24



2,185,662 3.44

Total interest bearing deposits









16,293,344 2.35



12,176,147 2.55

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings









1,155,278 3.97



1,168,981 4.52

Repurchase agreements











107,383 2.26



162,912 2.79

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt





308,585 5.36



305,309 5.48

Total interest bearing liabilities (4)







17,864,590 2.50 %

13,813,349 2.78 % Non-interest bearing demand deposits







5,255,480





4,303,915



Other liabilities











323,933





322,449



Shareholders' equity











4,086,617





3,218,639



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







$ 27,530,620





$ 21,658,352



Taxable equivalent net interest spread









2.88 %



2.55 % Taxable equivalent net interest margin









3.57 %



3.35 %























































(1) Gross of allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and includes non-accrual and loans held for sale. Loan fees included in interest income on loans were $1.8

million and $1.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively. Additionally, loan accretion included in interest income on loans acquired from

prior acquisitions was $13.3 million and $6.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.



(2) Average yields on available-for-sale securities are calculated based on amortized cost.

(3) Taxable equivalent basis is calculated on tax-exempt securities using a rate of 21% for each period presented.

(4) Accretion on interest bearing liabilities acquired from prior acquisitions was $0.3 million and $2.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

WESBANCO, INC.

















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights















Page 9 (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)

























Quarter Ended Statement of Income Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31, Interest and dividend income 2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

Loans, including fees $ 280,989

$ 293,208

$ 295,482

$ 290,104

$ 218,409

Interest and dividends on securities:





















Taxable 31,443

31,546

31,483

31,066

22,247



Tax-exempt 4,824

4,865

4,692

4,616

4,529





Total interest and dividends on securities 36,267

36,411

36,175

35,682

26,776

Other interest income 8,368

9,821

11,229

10,596

8,047 Total interest and dividend income 325,624

339,440

342,886

336,382

253,232 Interest expense



















Interest bearing demand deposits 29,368

29,821

31,351

30,405

29,377

Money market deposits 32,151

36,166

38,249

36,287

21,134

Savings deposits 10,119

9,570

9,577

8,670

7,359

Certificates of deposit 22,591

24,235

23,554

21,442

18,558





Total interest expense on deposits 94,229

99,792

102,731

96,804

76,428

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 11,316

11,378

17,337

16,683

13,034

Other short-term borrowings 598

730

766

816

1,122

Subordinated debt and junior subordinated debt 4,080

5,243

5,336

5,310

4,129





Total interest expense 110,223

117,143

126,170

119,613

94,713 Net interest income 215,401

222,297

216,716

216,769

158,519

Provision for credit losses (897)

3,059

2,082

3,218

68,883 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 216,298

219,238

214,634

213,551

89,636 Non-interest income



















Trust fees 10,442

9,745

8,987

9,657

8,697

Service charges on deposits 10,961

11,159

11,163

10,484

8,587

Digital banking income 6,599

6,422

7,324

7,325

5,404

Net swap fee and valuation income 1,062

3,959

3,231

746

961

Net securities brokerage revenue 3,472

2,836

2,961

3,348

2,701

Bank-owned life insurance 3,811

4,458

3,765

3,450

3,428

Mortgage banking income 919

791

1,898

2,364

1,140

Net securities (losses) / gains (13)

1,077

1,210

1,410

(318)

Net gains / (losses) on other real estate owned and other assets 546

(824)

329

111

(40)

Other income 4,032

3,647

3,996

5,062

4,105





Total non-interest income 41,831

43,270

44,864

43,957

34,665 Non-interest expense



















Salaries and wages 63,964

61,664

60,583

60,153

48,577

Employee benefits 17,611

17,148

18,040

18,857

12,970

Net occupancy 8,529

8,522

8,819

8,119

7,778

Equipment and software 15,678

16,110

16,310

17,140

13,050

Marketing 1,526

2,636

2,979

1,864

2,382

FDIC insurance 4,784

5,411

5,820

5,479

4,187

Amortization of intangible assets 7,160

7,217

8,425

9,204

4,223

Restructuring and merger-related expense 3,713

3,483

11,383

41,056

20,010

Other operating expenses 23,740

25,697

23,829

24,663

20,789





Total non-interest expense 146,705

147,888

156,188

186,535

133,966 Income / (loss) before provision for income taxes 111,424

114,620

103,310

70,973

(9,665)

Provision / (benefit) provision for income taxes 22,789

23,510

19,737

13,558

(673) Net Income /(loss) 88,635

91,110

83,573

57,415

(8,992) Preferred stock dividends 4,240

12,948

2,531

2,531

2,531 Net income / (loss) available to common shareholders $ 84,395

$ 78,162

$ 81,042

$ 54,884

$ (11,523)

























Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 216,683

$ 223,590

$ 217,963

$ 217,996

$ 159,723

























Per common share data

















Net income / (loss) per common share - basic $ 0.88

$ 0.81

$ 0.84

$ 0.57

$ (0.15) Net income / (loss) per common share - diluted 0.88

0.81

0.84

0.57

(0.15) Adjusted net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items (1)(2) 0.91

0.84

0.94

0.91

0.66 Dividends declared 0.38

0.38

0.37

0.37

0.37 Book value (period end) 40.01

39.64

39.02

38.28

38.02 Tangible book value (period end) (1) 22.45

22.01

21.29

20.48

20.06 Average common shares outstanding - basic 96,103,497

96,053,336

95,995,174

95,744,980

76,830,460 Average common shares outstanding - diluted 96,309,352

96,226,845

96,116,617

95,808,310

77,020,592 Period end common shares outstanding 96,134,158

96,067,559

96,044,222

95,986,023

95,672,204 Period end preferred shares outstanding 230,000

230,000

380,000

150,000

150,000 Full time equivalent employees 2,973

3,030

3,064

3,253

3,205

























(1) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.











(2) Certain items excluded from the calculation consist of after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses and the after-tax day one provision for credit losses on

acquired loans.

WESBANCO, INC.





















Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights

















Page 10 (unaudited, dollars in thousands)





























Quarter Ended









Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Asset quality data

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

Non-performing assets:























Total non-performing loans



$ 145,008

$ 91,584

$ 94,463

$ 84,319

$ 81,489



Other real estate and repossessed assets 1,323

907

997

958

1,854



Total non-performing assets

$ 146,331

$ 92,491

$ 95,460

$ 85,277

$ 83,343





























Past due loans (1):























Loans past due 30-89 days

$ 89,877

$ 91,199

$ 80,333

$ 65,401

$ 69,755



Loans past due 90 days or more

16,210

37,783

19,430

20,890

10,734



Total past due loans

$ 106,087

$ 128,982

$ 99,763

$ 86,291

$ 80,489





























Criticized and classified loans (2):























Criticized loans

$ 326,853

$ 413,068

$ 433,320

$ 531,415

$ 470,619



Classified loans

228,606

191,860

175,648

151,849

149,452



Total criticized and classified loans

$ 555,459

$ 604,928

$ 608,968

$ 683,264

$ 620,071





























Loans past due 30-89 days / total portfolio loans 0.47 % 0.47 % 0.42 % 0.35 % 0.37 % Loans past due 90 days or more / total portfolio loans 0.08

0.20

0.10

0.11

0.06

Non-performing loans / total portfolio loans 0.76

0.48

0.50

0.45

0.44

Non-performing assets / total portfolio loans, other





















real estate and repossessed assets

0.77

0.48

0.50

0.45

0.45

Non-performing assets / total assets

0.53

0.33

0.35

0.31

0.30

Criticized and classified loans / total portfolio loans 2.91

3.15

3.22

3.63

3.32





























Allowance for credit losses





















Allowance for credit losses - loans

$ 210,023

$ 218,749

$ 217,666

$ 223,866

$ 233,617

Allowance for credit losses - loan commitments 7,212

6,950

7,628

6,168

6,459

Provision for credit losses

(897)

3,059

2,082

3,218

68,883

Net loan and deposit account overdraft charge-offs and recoveries 7,584

2,666

8,867

4,329

2,771





























Annualized net loan charge-offs and recoveries / average loans 0.16 % 0.06 % 0.19 % 0.09 % 0.08 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / total portfolio loans 1.10 % 1.14 % 1.15 % 1.19 % 1.25 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans 1.45 x 2.39 x 2.30 x 2.65 x 2.87 x Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans and





















loans past due

0.84 x 0.99 x 1.12 x 1.31 x 1.44 x



























































































Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,









2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

Capital ratios





















Tier I leverage capital

9.63 % 9.42 % 9.72 % 8.66 % 11.01 % Tier I risk-based capital

11.72

11.42

11.83

10.59

10.69

Total risk-based capital

14.19

13.92

14.58

13.40

13.59

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1) 10.67

10.37

10.10

9.90

9.99

Average shareholders' equity to average assets 14.84

14.88

14.22

13.99

14.86

Tangible equity to tangible assets (3)

9.24

8.99

9.35

8.16

8.03

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 8.37

8.13

7.92

7.60

7.47

























































(1) Excludes non-performing loans.





















(2) Criticized and classified commercial loans include loans that are also reported as non-performing or past due.











(3) See non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this ratio.















WESBANCO, INC.





















Non-GAAP Financial Measures















Page 11

The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate

comparisons with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.







Three Months Ended









Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

(unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) 2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

Return on average assets, excluding certain items:





















Net income / (loss) available to common shareholders $ 84,395

$ 78,162

$ 81,042

$ 54,884

$ (11,523)



Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 2,933

2,752

8,993

32,434

15,808



Plus: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1) -

-

-

-

46,926



Net income available to common shareholders, excluding certain items 87,328

80,914

90,035

87,318

51,211































Average total assets

$ 27,530,620

$ 27,481,963

$ 27,419,726

$ 27,304,700

$ 21,658,352





























Return on average assets, excluding certain items (annualized) (2) 1.29 %

1.17 %

1.30 %

1.28 %

0.96 %





























Return on average equity, excluding certain items:





















Net income / (loss) available to common shareholders $ 84,395

$ 78,162

$ 81,042

$ 54,884

$ (11,523)



Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 2,933

2,752

8,993

32,434

15,808



Plus: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1) -

-

-

-

46,926



Net income available to common shareholders excluding certain items 87,328

80,914

90,035

87,318

51,211































Average total shareholders' equity $ 4,086,617

$ 4,088,456

$ 3,898,142

$ 3,819,513

$ 3,218,639





























Return on average equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (2) 8.67 %

7.85 %

9.16 %

9.17 %

6.45 %





























Return on average tangible equity:





















Net income / (loss) available to common shareholders $ 84,395

$ 78,162

$ 81,042

$ 54,884

$ (11,523)



Plus: amortization of intangibles (1) 5,656

5,701

6,656

7,271

3,336



Net income / (loss) available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles 90,051

83,863

87,698

62,155

(8,187)































Average total shareholders' equity 4,086,617

4,088,456

3,898,142

3,819,513

3,218,639



Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,691,156)

(1,700,188)

(1,704,105)

(1,608,358)

(1,312,855)



Average tangible equity

$ 2,395,461

$ 2,388,268

$ 2,194,037

$ 2,211,155

$ 1,905,784





























Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (2) 15.25 %

13.93 %

15.86 %

11.27 %

-1.74 %































Average tangible common equity $ 2,171,274

$ 2,096,528

$ 2,015,329

$ 2,066,671

$ 1,761,300

Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (2) 16.82 %

15.87 %

17.26 %

12.06 %

-1.89 %





























Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items:





















Net income / (loss) available to common shareholders $ 84,395

$ 78,162

$ 81,042

$ 54,884

$ (11,523)



Plus: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 2,933

2,752

8,993

32,434

15,808



Plus: amortization of intangibles (1) 5,656

5,701

6,656

7,271

3,336



Plus: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1) -

-

-

-

46,926



Net income available to common shareholders before amortization of intangibles





















and excluding certain items 92,984

86,615

96,691

94,589

54,547































Average total shareholders' equity 4,086,617

4,088,456

3,898,142

3,819,513

3,218,639



Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,691,156)

(1,700,188)

(1,704,105)

(1,608,358)

(1,312,855)



Average tangible equity

$ 2,395,461

$ 2,388,268

$ 2,194,037

$ 2,211,155

$ 1,905,784





























Return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (2) 15.74 %

14.39 %

17.48 %

17.16 %

11.61 %































Average tangible common equity $ 2,171,274

$ 2,096,528

$ 2,015,329

$ 2,066,671

$ 1,761,300

Return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (2) 17.37 %

16.39 %

19.03 %

18.36 %

12.56 %





























Efficiency ratio:

























Non-interest expense

$ 146,705

$ 147,888

$ 156,188

$ 186,535

$ 133,966



Less: amortization of intangibles (7,160)

(7,217)

(8,245)

(9,204)

(4,223)



Less: restructuring and merger-related expense (3,713)

(3,483)

(11,383)

(41,056)

(20,010)



Non-interest expense excluding restructuring and merger-related expense 135,832

137,188

136,380

136,275

109,733































Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis 216,683

223,590

217,963

217,996

159,723



Non-interest income, excluding net securities gains (losses) 41,844

42,193

43,654

42,547

34,983



Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus non-interest income $ 258,527

$ 265,783

$ 261,617

$ 260,543

$ 194,706



Efficiency ratio

52.54 %

51.62 %

52.13 %

52.30 %

56.36 %

























































Adjusted net income available to common shareholders, excluding certain items:





















Net income / (loss) available to common shareholders $ 84,395

$ 78,162

$ 81,042

$ 54,884

$ (11,523)



Add: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses (1) 2,933

2,752

8,993

32,434

15,808



Add: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1) -

-

-

-

46,926

Adjusted net income available to common shareholders, excluding certain items: $ 87,328

$ 80,914

$ 90,035

$ 87,318

$ 51,211





























Adjusted net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items:





















Net income / (loss) per common share - diluted $ 0.88

$ 0.81

$ 0.84

$ 0.57

$ (0.15)



Add: after-tax restructuring and merger-related expenses per common share - diluted (1) 0.03

0.03

0.10

0.34

0.21



Add: after-tax day one provision for credit losses on acquired loans (1) -

-

-

-

0.60

Adjusted net income per common share - diluted, excluding certain items: $ 0.91

$ 0.84

$ 0.94

$ 0.91

$ 0.66

































































Period End









Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,









2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

Tangible book value per share:





















Total shareholders' equity $ 4,070,608

$ 4,031,913

$ 4,116,527

$ 3,819,220

$ 3,781,579



Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,688,098)

(1,693,755)

(1,702,916)

(1,709,001)

(1,718,048)



Less: preferred shareholder's equity (224,187)

(224,187)

(368,867)

(144,484)

(144,484)



Tangible common equity

2,158,323

2,113,971

2,044,744

1,965,735

1,919,047































Common shares outstanding 96,134,158

96,067,559

96,044,222

95,986,023

95,672,204





























Tangible book value per share

$ 22.45

$ 22.01

$ 21.29

$ 20.48

$ 20.06





























Tangible common equity to tangible assets:





















Total shareholders' equity $ 4,070,608

$ 4,031,913

$ 4,116,527

$ 3,819,220

$ 3,781,579



Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,688,098)

(1,693,755)

(1,702,916)

(1,709,001)

(1,718,048)



Tangible equity

2,382,510

2,338,158

2,413,611

2,110,219

2,063,531



Less: preferred shareholder's equity (224,187)

(224,187)

(368,867)

(144,484)

(144,484)



Tangible common equity

2,158,323

2,113,971

2,044,744

1,965,735

1,919,047































Total assets



27,482,455

27,696,333

27,518,042

27,571,576

27,412,383



Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of def. tax liability (1,688,098)

(1,693,755)

(1,702,916)

(1,709,001)

(1,718,048)



Tangible assets

$ 25,794,357

$ 26,002,578

$ 25,815,126

$ 25,862,575

$ 25,694,335





























Tangible equity to tangible assets 9.24 %

8.99 %

9.35 %

8.16 %

8.03 %





























Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.37 %

8.13 %

7.92 %

7.60 %

7.47 %

























































(1) Tax effected at 21% for all periods presented.



















(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.





















WESBANCO, INC.



















Additional Non-GAAP Financial Measures















Page 12 The following non-GAAP financial measures used by WesBanco provide information useful to investors in understanding WesBanco's operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons

with the performance of WesBanco's peers. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in WesBanco's financial statements.

































Three Months Ended







Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sept. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31, (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) 2026

2025

2025

2025

2025 Pre-tax, pre-provision income:



















Income / (loss) before provision / (benefit) for income taxes $ 111,424

$ 114,620

$ 103,310

$ 70,973

$ (9,665)

Add: provision for credit losses (897)

3,059

2,082

3,218

68,883 Pre-tax, pre-provision income

$ 110,527

$ 117,679

$ 105,392

$ 74,191

$ 59,218

























Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:



















Income / (loss) before provision / (benefit) for income taxes $ 111,424

$ 114,620

$ 103,310

$ 70,973

$ (9,665)

Add: provision for credit losses (897)

3,059

2,082

3,218

68,883

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 3,713

3,483

11,383

41,056

20,010 Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses $ 114,240

$ 121,162

$ 116,775

$ 115,247

$ 79,228

























Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:



















Income / (loss) before provision / (benefit) for income taxes $ 111,424

$ 114,620

$ 103,310

$ 70,973

$ (9,665)

Add: provision for credit losses (897)

3,059

2,082

3,218

68,883

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 3,713

3,483

11,383

41,056

20,010 Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses 114,240

121,162

116,775

115,247

79,228



























Average total assets

$ 27,530,620

$ 27,481,963

$ 27,419,726

$ 27,304,700

$ 21,658,352

























Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 1.68 %

1.75 %

1.69 %

1.69 %

1.48 %

























Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average equity, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses:



















Income / (loss) before provision / (benefit) for income taxes $ 111,424

$ 114,620

$ 103,310

$ 70,973

$ (9,665)

Add: provision for credit losses (897)

3,059

2,082

3,218

68,883

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 3,713

3,483

11,383

41,056

20,010 Pre-tax, pre-provision income, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses 114,240

121,162

116,775

115,247

79,228



























Average total shareholders' equity $ 4,086,617

$ 4,088,456

$ 3,898,142

$ 3,819,513

$ 3,218,639

























Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average equity, excluding restructuring and merger-related expenses (annualized) (2) 11.34 %

11.76 %

11.88 %

12.10 %

9.98 %

























Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (1):



















Income / (loss) before provision / (benefit) for income taxes $ 111,424

$ 114,620

$ 103,310

$ 70,973

$ (9,665)

Add: provision for credit losses (897)

3,059

2,082

3,218

68,883

Add: amortization of intangibles 7,160

7,217

8,425

9,204

4,223

Add: restructuring and merger-related expenses 3,713

3,483

11,383

41,056

20,010 Pre-tax, pre-provision income before restructuring and merger-related expenses and amortization of intangibles 121,400

128,379

125,200

124,451

83,451



























Average total shareholders' equity 4,086,617

4,088,456

3,898,142

3,819,513

3,218,639

Less: average goodwill and other intangibles, net of def. tax liability (1,691,156)

(1,700,188)

(1,704,105)

(1,608,358)

(1,312,855)

Average tangible equity

$ 2,395,461

$ 2,388,268

$ 2,194,037

$ 2,211,155

$ 1,905,784

























Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average tangible equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 20.55 %

21.33 %

22.64 %

22.58 %

17.76 %



























Average tangible common equity $ 2,171,274

$ 2,096,528

$ 2,015,329

$ 2,066,671

$ 1,761,300 Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average tangible common equity, excluding certain items (annualized) (1) (2) 22.68 %

24.29 %

24.65 %

24.15 %

19.22 %













































































(1) Certain items excluded from the calculations consist of credit provisions, tax provisions and restructuring and merger-related expenses.











(2) The ratios are annualized by utilizing actual numbers of days in the quarter versus the year.



















SOURCE WesBanco, Inc.