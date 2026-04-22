Fly-E Group, Inc. Announces Third Quarter and Nine Months Financial Results of Fiscal Year 2026

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fly-E Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLYE) ("Fly-E" or the "Company"), an electric vehicle company engaged in designing, installing, selling, and renting smart electric motorcycles, electric bikes, and electric scooters, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months of fiscal year 2026 ended December 31, 2025.

Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Summary

Net revenues were $2.6 million, compared to $5.7 million in the same period last year.

were $2.6 million, compared to $5.7 million in the same period last year. Gross profit was $1.0 million, compared to $2.6 million in the same period last year.

was $1.0 million, compared to $2.6 million in the same period last year. Gross margin was 39.6%, compared to 45.1% in the same period last year.

was 39.6%, compared to 45.1% in the same period last year. Net loss was $1.9 million, compared to $0.7 million in the same period last year.

was $1.9 million, compared to $0.7 million in the same period last year. Basic and diluted losses per share were $1.18, compared to $2.78 in the same period last year.

Mr. Zhou (Andy) Ou, Chief Executive Officer of Fly-E, commented, "During the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, we remained focused on executing our strategy and advancing initiatives to navigate a challenging environment with cautious consumer demand. We continued to strengthen our business mix and saw meaningful momentum in select areas. Net revenues were $2.6 million for the quarter. Wholesale revenue increased 153.4% to $1.8 million. Rental services revenue also increased 288.6% to $0.2 million, reflecting continued growth of our service offerings. Looking ahead, we remain committed to improving execution and governance, strengthening commercial relationships, and optimizing operations, with an aim to support long-term value creation. We appreciate the continued support of our shareholders, customers, and partners as we work through this period and position Fly-E for greater resilience over time."

Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues were $2.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, a decrease of 53.3% from $5.7 million in the same period last year. The decrease in net revenues was primarily driven by decrease in quantity of EVs sold which dropped by 87% and as a result of reductions in selling prices to reduce aged inventory for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026.

Retail sales revenue was $0.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, a decrease of 86.8% from $4.9 million in the same period last year. Wholesale revenue was $1.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, an increase of 153.4% from $0.7 million in the same period last year. Rental services revenue was $0.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, an increase of 288.6% from $0.05 million in the same period last year. The decrease in retail sales revenue is mainly due to recent lithium-battery accidents involving E-Bikes and E-Scooters. With an increasing number of lithium-battery explosion incidents in New York, customers are less inclined to purchase E-Bikes. Consequently, sales have declined as customers opt for oil-powered vehicles over electric vehicles. The decrease in retail sales also attributed in part to the closures and disposition of the Company's retail stores during the third quarter of fiscal year 2026. The increase in wholesales revenue was driven primarily by revenue contribution from the dispositioned entities during the third quarter of fiscal year 2026. Although certain retail stores were sold, these stores continued to purchase products from the Company, which contributes an increase of wholesale revenue.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was $1.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, a decrease of 48.6% from $3.1 million in the same period last year. The decrease in cost of revenues was primarily attributable to a reduction in sales volume.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $1.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, a decrease of 59.1% from $2.6 million in the same period last year. Gross margin was 39.6% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, decreased from 45.1% in the same period last year. The decrease in gross margin was mainly due to a combined effect of decrease in quantity of EV sold, which dropped by 87% as a result of decrease in number of retail stores during the nine months ended December 31, 2025 and the increased revenues from rental business with higher margin than the Company's other businesses. The rental business was launched in October 2024. Gross margin of rental business was 79.8% and 100.0% for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 and 2025, respectively.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $2.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, a decrease of 25.6% from $3.5 million in the same period last year.

Selling expenses were $0.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, a decrease of 62.3% from $1.9 million in the same period last year. Selling expenses primarily consist of payroll expenses, rent, and advertising expenses of retail stores. Total payroll expenses were $0.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to $0.9 million in the same period last year. Rent was $0.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to $0.7 million in the same period last year. Advertising expenses were $3,234 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to $32,681 in the same period last year. The decrease in these expenses was primarily due to the closures and dispositions of retail stores during this quarter.

General and administrative expenses were $1.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, an increase of 20.3% from $1.6 million in the same period last year. Professional fees increased to $0.8 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to $0.4 million in the same period last year, primarily attributable to the increase in legal fee associated with the Company's litigations and ongoing reporting obligations. Payroll expenses decreased to $0.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 from $0.4 million in the same period last year, primarily due to decrease in headcount of office assistants. Depreciation expense decreased to $0.03 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to $0.05 million for the same period in prior year due to the closures and dispositions of retail stores. Impairment loss on property and equipment increased to $0.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026. The Company did not generate impairment loss on property and equipment for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025.

Net Loss

Net loss was $1.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, an increase of 181.0% from $0.7 million in the same period last year.

Basic and Diluted Losses per Share

Basic and diluted losses per share were $1.18 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to $2.78 in the same period last year.

EBITDA

EBITDA was negative $1.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to negative EBITDA of $0.8 million in the same period last year.

Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues were $11.9 million in the nine months ended December 31, 2025, a decrease of 41.7% from $20.4 million in the same period last year. The decrease in net revenues was driven primarily by a decrease in total units sold, which decreased by 15,447 units, from 41,925 units for the nine months ended December 31, 2024 to 26,478 units for the nine months ended December 31, 2025, and as a result of lowering the selling prices to reduce aged inventory. From the nine months ended December 31, 2024 to the nine months ended December 31, 2025, while the number of units sold of certain other types of products increased, the quantities of motorcycles and batteries sold, which normally contribute significantly to revenues, decreased by 641 units and 5,332 units, respectively, thereby resulting in an overall decrease in the total number of units sold.

Retail sales revenue was $6.4 million in the nine months ended December 31, 2025, a decrease of 63.6% from $17.7 million in the same period last year. Wholesale revenue was $5.0 million in the nine months ended December 31, 2025, an increase of 89.5% from $2.6 million in the same period last year. Rental services revenue was $0.5 million in the nine months ended December 31, 2025, an increase of 895.4% from $0.05 million in the same period last year. The decrease in retail sales revenue is mainly due to decrease in number of retail stores during the nine months ended December 31, 2025. The increase in wholesales revenue was driven primarily by contributions from the disposed entities during the nine months ended December 31, 2025. Although certain retail stores were sold, these stores continued to purchase products from the Company, which contributed to the increase of wholesale revenue.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was $7.6 million in the nine months ended December 31, 2025, a decrease of 35.7% from $11.8 million in the same period last year. The decrease in cost of revenues was primarily attributable to a reduction in motorcycles and batteries sales volume.

Gross Profit

Gross profit was $4.3 million in the nine months ended December 31, 2025, a decrease of 50.0% from $8.6 million in the same period last year. Gross margin was 36.1% in the nine months ended December 31, 2025, decreased from 42.0% in the same period last year.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $8.4 million in the nine months ended December 31, 2025, a decrease of 22.1% from $10.8 million in the same period last year.

Selling expenses were $3.1 million in the nine months ended December 31, 2025, a decrease of 45.0% from $5.6 million in the same period last year. Selling expenses primarily consist of payroll expenses, rent, utilities expenses, and advertising expenses of retail stores. Total payroll expenses were $1.4 million in the nine months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $2.5 million in the same period last year. Rent expenses were $1.1 million in the nine months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $2.2 million in the same period last year. Utilities expenses were $0.1 million in the nine months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $0.2 million in the same period last year. Advertising expenses were $36,104 in the nine months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $0.2 million in the same period last year. The decrease in these expenses was primarily due to the closures and dispositions of retail stores in the nine months ended December 31, 2025.

General and administrative expenses were $5.3 million in the nine months ended December 31, 2025, an increase of 2.5% from $5.2 million in the same period last year. Professional fees increased to $2.7 million in the nine months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $1.7 million in the same period last year, primarily attributable to the increase in audit fee, consulting fee, legal fee and IR expenses associated with the litigations and ongoing reporting obligations. Payroll expenses decreased to $0.6 million in the nine months ended December 31, 2025, from $1.2 million in the same period last year primarily due to employees terminated in operation and accounting departments. Insurance expenses decreased to $0.3 million in the nine months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $0.8 million in the same period of prior year as a result of less insurance policies purchased for closed stores during the nine months ended December 31, 2025. Impairment loss on property and equipment increased to $0.6 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2025. The Company did not generate loss on property and equipment in the nine months ended December 31, 2024.

Net Loss

Net loss was $5.7 million in the nine months ended December 31, 2025, an increase of 184.4% from $2.0 million in the same period last year.

Basic and Diluted Losses per Share

Basic and diluted losses per share were $6.14 in the nine months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $8.38 in the same period last year.

EBITDA

EBITDA was negative $3.7 million in the nine months ended December 31, 2025, compared to negative EBITDA of $1.9 million in the same period last year.

Financial Condition

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had cash of $0.3 million, decreased from $0.8 million as of March 31, 2025.

About Fly-E Group, Inc.

Fly-E Group, Inc. is an electric vehicle company that is principally engaged in designing, installing, selling, and renting smart electric motorcycles, electric bikes and electric scooters under the brand "Fly E-Bike." The Company's commitment is to encourage people to incorporate eco-friendly transportation into their active lifestyles, ultimately contributing towards building a more environmentally friendly future. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://investors.flyebike.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's financial information presented in accordance with the generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (the "U.S. GAAP"), management periodically uses certain "non-GAAP financial measures," as such term is defined under the rules of the SEC, to clarify and enhance understanding of past performance and prospects for the future. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in or excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For example, non-GAAP measures may exclude the impact of certain items such as acquisitions, divestitures, gains, losses and impairments, or items outside of management's control. Management believes that the following non-GAAP financial measure provides investors and analysts useful insight into its financial position and operating performance. Any non-GAAP measure provided should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to, the most directly comparable measure determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Further, the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the calculation of similarly titled financial measures presented by other companies and therefore may not be comparable among companies.

The Company uses EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) to evaluate its operating performance. The Company believes EBITDA provides additional insight into its underlying, ongoing operating performance and facilitates year-to-year comparisons by excluding the earnings impact of interest, tax, depreciation and amortization and that presenting EBITDA is more representative of its operational performance and may be more useful for investors.

The Company reconciles its non-GAAP financial measure to its net income, which is its most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA includes adjustments for provision for income taxes, as applicable, interest income and expense, depreciation, and amortization. EBITDA does not represent and should not be considered an alternative to net income as determined by U.S. GAAP, and its calculations thereof may not be comparable to those reported by other companies. The Company believes EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance and provides useful information to investors because it highlights trends in its business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on U.S. GAAP measures and because it eliminates items that have less bearing on its operating performance. EBITDA, as presented herein, is a supplemental measure of its performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, U.S. GAAP. The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures as supplements to its U.S. GAAP results in order to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting its business. EBITDA is a measure of operating performance that is not defined by U.S. GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for net (loss) income as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or other similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results, and that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to the risks set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the section under "Risk Factors" of its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on July 15, 2025, as amended by the Company's subsequent filings, including updates to the Risk Factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Fly-E Group, Inc.

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: [email protected]

FLY-E GROUP, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)





December

31,

2025



March

31,

2025

ASSETS











Current Assets











Cash

$ 295,674



$ 840,102

Accounts receivable, net



1,565,285





466,187

Accounts receivable, net - a related party



32,030





37,465

Inventories, net



5,077,072





6,397,274

Prepayments and other receivables



10,926,104





3,676,986

Prepayments and other receivables - related parties



161,560





120,000

Assets held for sale



2,610,261





2,462,502

Total Current Assets



20,667,986





14,000,516

Property and equipment, net



5,997,381





7,287,213

Security deposits



403,016





728,450

Deferred tax assets, net



-





94,983

Operating lease right-of-use assets



4,629,716





10,933,068

Intangible assets, net



458,236





525,865

Long-term prepayment for software development



1,800,000





-

Long-term prepayment for software development - a related party



-





136,580

Total Assets

$ 33,956,335



$ 33,706,675



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current Liabilities















Accounts payable

$ 337,481



$ 1,272,305

Short-term loan payables



3,936,058





5,191,058

Current portion of long-term loan payables



138,550





100,835

Accrued expenses and other payables



241,322





1,366,968

Accrued expenses and other payables - a related party



225





-

Operating lease liabilities - current



1,454,771





2,617,762

Liabilities held for sale



1,186,237





2,152,447

Total Current Liabilities



7,294,644





12,701,375

Long-term loan payables



1,978,770





2,065,040

Operating lease liabilities - non-current



3,690,922





9,106,928

Total Liabilities



12,964,336





23,873,343



















Commitment and Contingencies

































Stockholders' Equity















Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized and nil outstanding as

of December 31, 2025 and March 31, 2025*



-





-

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized and 1,632,386 shares

outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 300,000,000 shares authorized and

245,875 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2025*



16,324





2,459

Additional paid-in capital



27,826,643





10,987,440

Shares subscription receivable



(219,998)





(219,998)

Accumulated deficit



(6,603,723)





(895,510)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(27,247)





(41,059)

Total FLY-E Group, Inc. Stockholders' Equity



20,991,999





9,833,332

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 33,956,335



$ 33,706,675



* Shares and per share data are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the 1-for-5 reverse stock split completed

on July 3, 2025 and the 1-for-20 reverse stock split completed on November 4, 2025

FLY-E GROUP, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)





For the Three Months

Ended



For the Nine Months

Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Revenues

$ 2,649,141



$ 5,678,010



$ 11,886,201



$ 20,375,842

Cost of Revenues



1,600,615





3,116,940





7,599,779





11,810,684

Gross Profit



1,048,526





2,561,070





4,286,422





8,565,158



































Operating Expenses































Selling Expenses



731,935





1,943,633





3,080,878





5,597,563

General and Administrative Expenses



1,873,599





1,557,716





5,315,750





5,184,432

Total Operating Expenses



2,605,534





3,501,349





8,396,628





10,781,995

Loss from Operations



(1,557,008)





(940,279)





(4,110,206)





(2,216,837)



































Other Expenses, net



(55,903)





(16,699)





(211,954)





(64,110)

Interest Expenses, net



(460,359)





(155,673)





(1,546,130)





(247,550)

Loss Before Income Taxes



(2,073,270)





(1,112,651)





(5,868,290)





(2,528,497)

Income Tax Benefit



149,830





428,164





160,077





521,654

Net Loss

$ (1,923,440)



$ (684,487)



$ (5,708,213)



$ (2,006,843)



































Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income































Foreign currency translation adjustment



20,836





(22,516)





13,812





(19,542)

Total Comprehensive Loss

$ (1,902,604)



$ (707,003)



$ (5,694,401)



$ (2,026,385)



































Losses per Share*

$ (1.18)



$ (2.78)



$ (6.14)



$ (8.38)

Weighted Average Number of Common Stock































- Basic and Diluted*



1,632,391





245,875





930,332





239,466



* Shares and per share data are presented on a retroactive basis to reflect the 1-for-110,000 stock split completed

on April 2, 2024, the 1-for-5 reverse stock split completed on July 3, 2025 and the 1-for-20 reverse stock split

completed on November 4, 2025.

FLY-E GROUP, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)





For the Nine Months

Ended December 31,





2025



2024

Cash flows from operating activities











Net loss

$ (5,708,213)



$ (2,006,843)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:















Loss on disposal of property and equipment



68,188





-

Gain on disposal of subsidiaries



(64,452)





-

Impairment loss on property and equipment



558,063





-

Expected credit losses on accounts receivable



77,393





-

Depreciation expense



582,599





310,910

Amortization expense



83,106





30,831

Deferred income taxes benefits



(42,112)





(860,007)

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets



4,094,243





2,404,092

Inventories impairment loss



630,254





678,157

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable



(1,213,706)





(92,353)

Accounts receivable - a related party



5,435





238,029

Inventories



(954,071)





(3,985,343)

Prepayments and other receivables



(6,377,246)





(1,772,605)

Prepayments for operation services to a related party



120,000





(105,000)

Security deposits



34,698





(70,413)

Accounts payable



(934,824)





96,920

Accrued expenses and other payables



(848,934)





(492,920)

Accrued expenses and other payables - a related party



225





-

Operating lease liabilities



(4,064,407)





(2,257,028)

Taxes payable



(17,279)





(1,530,416)

Net cash used in operating activities



(13,971,040)





(9,413,989)



















Cash flows from investing activities















Purchases of properties and equipment



(69,846)





(1,618,290)

Purchase of software from a related party



-





(500,000)

Payments of property rights



(15,477)





-

Prepayment for purchasing software from a related party



-





(892,580)

Prepayment for purchasing software



(1,800,000)





-

Cash released from disposal of entities



(233,379)





-

Repayment from a related party



-





660,256

Advance to a related party



(161,560)





(486,057)

Net cash used in investing activities



(2,280,262)





(2,836,671)



















Cash flows from financing activities















Proceeds from borrowings



1,917,100





7,086,099

Repayments of borrowings



(3,076,045)





(3,632,031)

Repayments on other payables - related parties



-





(92,229)

Payments of offering cost



(516,490)





(282,403)

Net proceeds from issuance of common stock



17,369,558





9,154,500

Net cash provided by financing activities



15,694,123





12,233,936

Net changes in cash including cash classified within current assets held for sale



(557,179)





(16,724)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



13,812





(19,542)

Less: net decrease in cash classified within current assets held for sale



(1,061)





-

Cash at beginning of the period



840,102





1,403,514

Cash at the end of the period

$ 295,674



$ 1,367,248



















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information















Cash paid for interest expense

$ 1,546,130



$ 227,679

Cash paid for income taxes

$ 42,640



$ 1,940,778



















Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities















Purchase of vehicle funded by loan

$ -



$ 219,668

Purchase of office funded by loan

$ -



$ 1,800,000

Purchase of software by using previous prepayments

$ 136,580



$ 2,085,000

Properties used for rental services

$ 49,811



$ 54,572

Deferred IPO cost recognized as additional paid-in capital

$ -



$ 65,618

Uncollected proceeds from disposal of subsidiaries

$ 871,007



$ 502,198

Termination of operating lease right-of-use assets and operating lease liabilities

$ 3,187,864



$ (863,513)

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities

$ -



$ 1,585,285



EBITDA

The following table sets forth the components of our EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024:





For the Three Months Ended December 31,























Percentage





2025



2024



Change



Change

Net Loss

$ (1,923,440)



$ (684,487)



$ (1,199,147)





181.0 % Income Tax Benefit



(149,830)





(428,164)





278,334





(65.0) % Depreciation



165,341





124,588





40,753





32.7 % Interest Expenses



460,359





155,673





304,686





195.7 % Amortization



28,345





21,985





6,360





28.9 % EBITDA

$ (1,419,225)



$ (810,405)



$ (569,014)





75.1 % Percentage of Revenue



(53.6) %



(14.3) %











(39.3) %

The following table sets forth the components of our EBITDA for the nine months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024:





For the Nine Months Ended December 31,























Percentage





2025



2024



Change



Change

Net Loss

$ (5,708,213)



$ (2,006,843)



$ (3,661,564)





184.4 % Income Tax Benefit



(160,077)





(521,654)





361,577





(69.3) % Depreciation



582,599





310,910





271,689





87.4 % Interest Expenses



1,546,130





247,550





1,298,580





524.6 % Amortization



83,106





30,831





52,275





169.6 % EBITDA

$ (3,656,455)



$ (1,939,206)



$ (1,677,443)





88.6 % Percentage of Revenue



(30.8) %



(9.5) %











(21.2) %

SOURCE Fly-E Group, Inc.