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PR Newswire
22.04.2026 05:37 Uhr
31 Leser
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Yesway Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesway, Inc. ("Yesway") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 14,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $20.00 per share. In addition, Yesway has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,100,000 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount.

The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "YSWY" on April 22, 2026. The offering is expected to close on April 23, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley is acting as lead bookrunning manager for the offering. J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as active bookrunning managers. Barclays, BMO Capital Markets, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Guggenheim Securities, and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. are also acting as bookrunners.

A registration statement relating to this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 21, 2026. The offering is made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from any of the following sources:

  • Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
    Attention: Prospectus Department
    180 Varick Street, Second Floor
    New York, New York 10014

  • J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
    c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions
    1155 Long Island Avenue
    Edgewood, New York 11717
    Email: [email protected] or [email protected]

  • Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
    Attention: Prospectus Department
    200 West Street
    New York, New York 10282
    Telephone: 1-866-471-2526
    Email: [email protected]

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Yesway - Established in 2015 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, Yesway is an award-winning convenience store operator with 449 stores across nine states in the Midwest and Southwest. Yesway is renowned for its iconic foodservice offerings, diverse grocery selections, and private-label products, including the famous Allsup's deep-fried burrito. Through strategic acquisitions, the 91 new stores it has developed and opened in the past several years, and its steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction and community engagement, Yesway continues to cement its position as one of the leading convenience retailers in the United States.

Contact:
Edelman Smithfield
[email protected]

SOURCE Yesway

© 2026 PR Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.