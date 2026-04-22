Nordea Bank Abp: First-quarter results 2026

HELSINKI, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Nordea Bank Abp

Interim report (Q1 and Q3)

22 April 2026 at 7.30 EET

Summary of the quarter

Return on equity 15.4% - earnings per share EUR 0.36. Nordea's return on equity for the quarter was 15.4%, compared with 15.7% a year ago, reflecting resilient performance and solid profitability in a quarter where markets were negatively impacted by the March escalation in the Middle East conflict. The cost-to-income ratio2 was 45.5% for the quarter, having been impacted by lower market making income. This compares with 43.7% a year ago. Earnings per share were EUR 0.36, up from EUR 0.35 a year ago.

Total income resilient. As expected, net interest income was down (-4%) following policy rate reductions. Net fee and commission income was up 6%, continuing the solid growth seen in previous quarters despite the impact of the market volatility in March. Net fair value result was down 22% due to lower market making income, driven by the unexpected sharp increases in EUR and SEK interest rate expectations, which led to exceptional losses across certain desks. Costs excluding items affecting comparability (EUR 190m in restructuring costs) were flat when adjusted for foreign exchange effects, which drove a 2% increase. Operating profit was up 2% at EUR 1.6bn.

Business volume growth. Mortgage lending grew by 2% year on year, driven by growth in Sweden and Norway. Corporate lending growth was strong, up 11%. Retail and corporate deposit volumes increased by 5% and 2%, respectively. Assets under management increased by 9%, to EUR 464bn.

Very strong credit quality - remaining management judgement buffer now fully deployed. Nordea's credit quality is very strong and risks have been assessed to be largely reflected in its modelled provisions without the need for additional management overlays. Thus, consistent with earlier communications, the remaining portion of Nordea's management judgement buffer, established during the COVID-19 pandemic six years ago, has now been fully deployed. Of the EUR 276m outstanding at the end of 2025, EUR 116m was reallocated to strengthen modelled provisions and EUR 160m was deemed surplus and was released, reducing net loan losses and similar net result in the first quarter. Net loan losses and similar net result consequently amounted to a reversal of EUR 99m. Excluding the EUR 160m release, net loan losses and similar net result amounted to EUR 61m (6bp).

Continued strong capital generation and share buy-backs. The CET1 ratio was 15.7% at the end of the quarter, 1.9 percentage points above the current regulatory requirement. Nordea's strong capital position and continued robust capital generation support lending growth and continued share buy-backs. The EUR 500m buy-back programme launched in the fourth quarter of 2025 had no impact on the CET1 ratio in this quarter. Nordea plans to distribute a mid-year dividend for 2026, corresponding to approximately 50% of the net profit for the first half of 2026.

Outlook for 2026 unchanged: a return on equity of greater than 15% and a cost-to-income ratio2 of around 45%. Nordea has a strong and resilient business model, with a very well-diversified portfolio across the Nordic region. This enables the Group to support its customers and deliver high-quality earnings, with high profitability and low volatility, through the economic cycle. It also enables Nordea to continue to generate capital, seek opportunities to deploy it to drive growth, and distribute excess capital to shareholders in the form of share buy-backs.

(For further viewpoints, see the CEO comment. For definitions, see page 54 in the Q1 2026 report.)

Group quarterly results and key ratios1

EURm Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Chg % Q4 2025 Chg % Net interest income 1,759 1,829 -4 1,765 0 Net fee and commission income 842 793 6 853 -1 Net insurance result 69 54 28 64 8 Net fair value result 226 289 -22 257 -12 Other income 14 9 56 9 56 Total operating income 2,910 2,974 -2 2,948 -1 Total operating expenses excluding regulatory fees -1,323 -1,300 2 -1,362 -3 Total operating expenses -1,375 -1,354 2 -1,386 -1 Profit before loan losses 1,535 1,620 -5 1,562 -2 Net loan losses and similar net result 99 -13

-49

Operating profit 1,634 1,607 2 1,513 8











Cost-to-income ratio2, % 45.5 43.7

46.2

Return on equity with amortised resolution fees, % 15.4 15.7

14.4

Return on tangible equity, % 17.4 17.6

16.6

Diluted earnings per share, EUR 0.36 0.35 3 0.34 6

Excluding items affecting comparability. See pages 5 and 17 in the Q1 2026 report for further details. Excluding regulatory fees.

CEO comment

It has been an unsettled start to the year once again. The conflict in the Middle East that escalated in March has created further geopolitical uncertainty, with volatility in the financial markets and implications for short-term energy supply and inflation. Sustained disruption to global energy markets may dampen economic activity, including in the Nordic countries.

However, the Nordic countries have a strong track record in navigating uncertainty. The stability, fiscal strength and global competitiveness of our home markets make them some of the world's best places to live and do business. In addition, our region is structurally well positioned in terms of energy resilience given its substantial renewable capacity and Norway's role as a major energy exporter. We saw this clearly during the energy crisis in 2022.

Nordea is uniquely diversified across the attractive Nordic markets. Years of relentless strategy execution have made us stronger and more resilient than ever - and very well placed to support customers. That strength showed again in our first-quarter performance, with solid growth in business volumes and high profitability. Return on equity was 15.4%. We were especially active with corporate customers: lending was up 11% year on year, supported by strong growth in all countries. Corporate deposits were up 2%.

Households focused mainly on strengthening their savings and investments. This was demonstrated by a 5% year-on-year increase in deposits and strong net flows into retail funds. Mortgage lending grew by 2% and I was pleased to see us win further mortgage market share in Sweden.

Assets under management increased by 9% year on year, to EUR 464bn. In turbulent markets, underlying net flows were strong.

Our 2030 strategy focuses on six distinct growth areas and we are seeing good early momentum in Private Banking, Life & Pension, small businesses and cross-sales. We are also encouraged by the steady progress we are making in Sweden and Norway. Execution on the other two priorities of our 2030 strategy - strengthening our customer offering and making more effective use of our Nordic scale - is likewise off to a good start. During the quarter we launched a unified Nordic corporate credit and lending platform and took further steps in our deployment of a more scalable and resilient payments platform - all part of our drive to deliver outstanding customer experiences and superior efficiency.

Total income for the quarter was EUR 2.9bn. Strong growth in net fee and commission income helped offset an expected decrease in net interest income in the lower rate environment. Increased market volatility following developments in the Middle East had an exceptional impact on our net fair value result. We continue to manage costs with discipline: first-quarter operating expenses were flat before foreign exchange effects. Our cost-to-income ratio was 45.5%, having been impacted by the lower net fair value result. Operating profit was up 2% year on year at EUR 1.6bn.

Credit quality remains very strong. This quarter, we fully deployed the remaining portion of the management judgement buffer we created during the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the past six years we have continuously assessed the buffer in the light of macroeconomic conditions and in the knowledge that our loan portfolio performance has been consistently strong. These assessments have led us to gradually reduce it. This quarter, we reallocated EUR 116m to further strengthen our modelled provisions and released the remaining balance of EUR 160m, which was deemed surplus provisioning. Excluding the release, net loan losses and similar net result for the quarter totalled EUR 61m or 6bp.

In Personal Banking we maintained solid business volume momentum and customer activity. Customer savings and investment activity remained at high levels, with recurring savings up 3% year on year. Deposits increased by 5% and we grew our lending by 1%, with mortgage lending up 2%. We are making good early progress in improving cross-sales, supported by successful product launches in savings and more automated account opening and onboarding processes. Customer use of our digital services again increased: app users and logins were up 4% and 6%, respectively, year on year and 69% of fund investments were made through digital channels.

In Asset & Wealth Management our Nordic channels delivered a resilient performance in turbulent markets. Customer acquisition remained strong, reaching record highs in both Denmark and Finland and supporting net flows of EUR 1.0bn in Private Banking. Net flows in the wholesale distribution channel remained positive at EUR 0.1bn for the quarter.

In Business Banking we maintained good business momentum and drove strong volume growth. Both lending and deposit volumes increased by 8% year on year, led by continued lending growth in Sweden and Norway and stronger activity in Denmark. Deposits were up in all countries. Customer satisfaction rose year on year, particularly among small businesses and entrepreneurs. To support growth in the small business segment, we launched a digital onboarding platform in Denmark and Norway, with a wider Nordic expansion planned for the coming quarters. We also began the Nordic roll-out of a service to help small businesses manage liquidity and cash flows more effectively.

In Large Corporates & Institutions we grew lending volumes and net fee and commission income while supporting our customers amid market volatility caused by the geopolitical uncertainty. Lending volumes were up 14% year on year, with growth in all countries. Debt Capital Markets activity remained high: we arranged more than 190 transactions for a broad range of issuers. While primary equity market activity remained subdued, our secondary equities business income grew by 11% year on year.

Our capital position is strong, supported by robust capital generation. At the quarter's end our CET1 ratio was 15.7%.

In summary, this was a solid start to the year despite challenging financial markets later in the quarter. While there is uncertainty around global growth, confidence among Nordic businesses has not wavered, underlining the resilience of our region. For Nordea, the higher business volumes in both lending and deposits and growth in assets under management are encouraging. With a unique market footprint, a leading offering and a strong balance sheet, we are well equipped to deliver for our customers and the communities we serve, and create value for our shareholders.

Our outlook for the full year 2026 is unchanged. We expect to deliver a return on equity of greater than 15%, and expect our cost-to-income ratio to be around 45%.

Our ambition is to become the undisputed best-performing financial services group in the Nordics.

Frank Vang-Jensen

President and Group CEO

Outlook

Financial targets for 2030

Nordea targets a return on equity of greater than 15% throughout the period, and significantly higher in 2030, and a cost-to-income ratio1 of 40-42% in 2030. These targets will be supported by an annual net loan loss ratio of around 10bp and the continuation of Nordea's well-established capital and dividend policies.

Financial outlook for 20262

Nordea expects a return on equity of greater than 15% and a cost-to-income ratio1 of around 45%.

Capital policy

A management buffer of 150bp above the regulatory CET1 requirement.

Dividend policy

Nordea's dividend policy stipulates a dividend payout ratio of 60-70%, applicable to profit for the financial year. Nordea will continuously assess the opportunity to use share buy-backs as a tool to distribute excess capital.

Excluding regulatory fees. Excluding EUR 190m in restructuring costs booked in the first quarter of 2026, which have been treated as an item affecting comparability.

Income statement

Excluding items affecting comparability1

EURm Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Chg % Q4 2025 Chg % Net interest income 1,759 1,829 -4 1,765 0 Net fee and commission income 842 793 6 853 -1 Net insurance result 69 54 28 64 8 Net result from items at fair value 226 289 -22 257 -12 Profit from associated undertakings and joint ventures accounted for under the equity method 1 -3

1

Other operating income 13 12 8 8 63 Total operating income 2,910 2,974 -2 2,948 -1 Staff costs -811 -792 2 -827 -2 Other expenses -357 -359 -1 -375 -5 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment charges of tangible and intangible assets -155 -149 4 -160 -3 Total operating expenses excl. regulatory fees -1,323 -1,300 2 -1,362 -3 Regulatory fees -52 -54 -4 -24 117 Total operating expenses -1,375 -1,354 2 -1,386 -1 Profit before loan losses 1,535 1,620 -5 1,562 -2 Net loan losses and similar net result 99 -13

-49

Operating profit 1,634 1,607 2 1,513 8 Income tax expense -390 -373 5 -356 10 Net profit for the period 1,244 1,234 1 1,157 8

1. Excluding the following item affecting comparability in the first quarter of 2026: a EUR 190m expense related to restructuring costs (EUR 144m after tax).Of this, EUR 168m comprised staff costs, EUR 19m comprised other expenses and EUR 3m comprised depreciation, amortisation and impairment charges of tangible and intangible assets. See page 17 in the Q1 2026 report for further details.

Ratios and key figures1

Excluding items affecting comparability2



Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Chg % Q4 2025 Chg % Diluted earnings per share (DEPS), EUR 0.36 0.35 3 0.34 6 EPS, rolling 12 months up to period end, EUR 1.42 1.41 1 1.39 2 Share price3, EUR 14.68 11.77 25 16.09 -9 Potential shares outstanding3, million 3,412 3,491 -2 3,434 -1 Weighted average number of diluted shares, million 3,411 3,483 -2 3,433 -1 Return on equity with amortised resolution fees, % 15.4 15.7

14.4

Return on equity, % 15.2 15.4

14.5

Return on tangible equity, % 17.4 17.6

16.6

Return on risk exposure amount, % 3.1 3.1

2.9

Cost-to-income ratio4, % 45.5 43.7

46.2

Net loan loss ratio, incl. loans held at fair value, bp -10 1

5

Net interest margin, % 1.57 1.70

1.57

Number of employees (FTEs)3 28,747 30,343 -5 28,989 -1

For more detailed information regarding ratios and key figures defined as alternative performance measures,

see https://www.nordea.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/group-interim-reports. Excluding the following item affecting comparability in the first quarter of 2026: a EUR 190m expense related to restructuring costs (EUR 144m after tax). Of this, EUR 168m comprised staff costs, EUR 19m comprised other expenses and EUR 3m comprised depreciation, amortisation and impairment charges of tangible and intangible assets. See page 17 for further details. End of period. Excluding regulatory fees.

Business volumes, key items1

EURbn 31 Mar 2026 31 Mar 2025 Chg. % 31 Dec 2025 Chg. % Loans to the public 390.2 366.8 6 381.9 2 Loans to the public, excl. repos/securities borrowing 353.6 335.7 5 345.7 2 Deposits and borrowings from the public 241.2 240.0 0 242.9 -1 Deposits from the public, excl. repos/securities lending 220.0 221.2 -1 221.7 -1 Total assets 679.0 641.4 6 654.4 4 Assets under management 464.3 425.9 9 473.2 -2

End of period.

Income statement

Including items affecting comparability

EURm Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Chg % Q4 2025 Chg % Net interest income 1,759 1,829 -4 1,765 0 Net fee and commission income 842 793 6 853 -1 Net insurance result 69 54 28 64 8 Net result from items at fair value 226 289 -22 257 -12 Profit from associated undertakings and joint ventures accounted for under the equity method 1 -3

1

Other operating income 13 12 8 8 63 Total operating income 2,910 2,974 -2 2,948 -1 Staff costs -979 -792 24 -827 18 Other expenses -376 -359 5 -375 0 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment charges of tangible and intangible assets -158 -149 6 -160 -1 Total operating expenses excl. regulatory fees -1,513 -1,300 16 -1,362 11 Regulatory fees -52 -54 -4 -24

Total operating expenses -1,565 -1,354 16 -1,386 13 Profit before loan losses 1,345 1,620 -17 1,562 -14 Net loan losses and similar net result 99 -13

-49

Operating profit 1,444 1,607 -10 1,513 -5 Income tax expense -344 -373 -8 -356 -3 Net profit for the period 1,100 1,234 -11 1,157 -5

Ratios and key figures1

Including items affecting comparability



Q1 2026 Q1 2025 Chg % Q4 2025 Chg % Diluted earnings per share (DEPS), EUR 0.32 0.35 -9 0.34 -6 EPS, rolling 12 months up to period end, EUR 1.37 1.41 -3 1.39 -1 Share price2, EUR 14.68 11.77 25 16.09 -9 Equity per share2, EUR 8.85 8.55 4 9.47 -7 Potential shares outstanding2, million 3,412 3,491 -2 3,434 -1 Weighted average number of diluted shares, million 3,411 3,483 -2 3,433 -1 Return on equity with amortised resolution fees, % 13.6 15.7

14.4

Return on equity, % 13.4 15.4

14.5

Return on tangible equity, % 15.4 17.6

16.6

Return on risk exposure amount, % 2.7 3.1

2.9

Cost-to-income ratio excluding regulatory fees, % 52.0 43.7

46.2

Cost-to-income ratio, % 53.8 45.5

47.0

Net loan loss ratio, incl. loans held at fair value, bp -10 1

5

Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio2,3, % 15.7 15.7

15.7

Tier 1 capital ratio2,3, % 17.7 17.6

18.4

Total capital ratio2,3, % 20.4 20.2

21.2

Tier 1 capital2,3, EURbn 28.6 28.1 2 29.4 -3 Risk exposure amount2, EURbn 162.1 159.7 2 159.7 2 Net interest margin, % 1.57 1.70

1.57

Number of employees (FTEs)2 28,747 30,343 -5 28,989 -1 Equity2, EURbn 30.1 29.7 1 32.4 -7

For more detailed information regarding ratios and key figures defined as alternative performance measures,

see https://www.nordea.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/group-interim-reports. End of period. The first quarter of 2026 includes net profit for the period, with a dividend deduction of 70% (the upper range under Nordea's dividend policy). For regulatory purposes, Nordea will report CET1 capital of EUR 25,083m and a CET1 ratio of 15.5% to the competent authority, both calculated excluding net profit for the period, and with a corresponding effect on the other regulatory capital levels and ratios.

This release is a summary of Nordea's first-quarter results for 2026. The complete report is attached to this release and can also be found on our website via the link below.

Nordea Group Q1 2026 Report

A webcast will be held on 22 April at 11.00 EET (10.00 CET), during which Frank Vang-Jensen, President and Group CEO, will present the results. This will be followed by a Q&A audio session for investors and analysts with Frank Vang-Jensen, Ian Smith, Group CFO, and Ilkka Ottoila, Head of Investor Relations.

The event will be webcast live and the recording and presentation slides will be posted on www.nordea.com/ir.

For further information:

Frank Vang-Jensen, President and Group CEO, +358 9 4245 1006

Ian Smith, Group CFO, +455 547 8372

Ilkka Ottoila, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 7058

Ulrika Romantschuk, Head of Brand, Communication and Marketing, +358 1 0416 8023

The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contacts set out above, at 07.30 EET (06.30 CET) on 22 April 2026.

Nordea is a leading Nordic financial services group and the preferred choice for millions of customers across the region. For more than 200 years, we have proudly served as a trusted financial partner for individuals, families and businesses - enabling dreams and aspirations for a greater good. Our vision is to be the best-performing financial services group in the Nordics, accelerating through our scale, people and technology. The Nordea share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Copenhagen and Nasdaq Stockholm exchanges.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordea/r/first-quarter-results-2026,c4338219

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/434/4338219/a7bc7a2ea9487a82.pdf Q1 2026 Interim Report ENG https://mb.cision.com/Public/434/4338219/88fd0a281d3de5a2.pdf Q1 2026 Investor presentation for Web

SOURCE Nordea