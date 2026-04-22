Samsung Biologics Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Recorded Q1'26 revenue of KRW 1,257 billion and operating profit of KRW 581 billion

Performance driven by full utilization across Plants 1 through 4 and robust operational execution

Strengthened the foundations for future growth through U.S. expansion and strategic partnerships

INCHEON, South Korea, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026.

"In the first quarter, Samsung Biologics delivered stable growth, supported by consistent execution across our manufacturing network and continued demand from clients," said John Rim, President and CEO of Samsung Biologics. "With full operations in plants at our Bio Campus I and Plant 5 ramp-up underway, we are further strengthening manufacturing readiness and service capacity to support evolving client needs. As our global footprint continues to expand, we remain focused on quality excellence, operational consistency, and strategic investment to support sustainable long-term growth."

Financial Highlights

In the first quarter of 2026, Samsung Biologics reported revenue of KRW 1,257 billion and operating profit of KRW 581 billion. Performance was mainly driven by full utilization across Plants 1 through 4 and continued project execution.

[Consolidated earnings for CDMO business, KRW billion]

Q1'26 Q1'25 YoY Change Revenue 1,257.1 999.5 +257.6 Operating Profit 580.8 430.2 +150.6 EBITDA 675.3 514.6 +160.7

Samsung Biologics maintained solid momentum, with cumulative contract value exceeding USD 21.4 billion, reflecting continued demand from global clients. The company successfully completed the first commercial-scale engineering run at its dedicated antibody-drug conjugate facility, demonstrating operational readiness and execution capabilities across diverse modalities.

Business Updates and 2026 Outlook

Samsung Biologics remains on track to meet its 2026 guidance, supported by continued operations across Plants 1 through 4 and the progressive ramp-up of Plant 5.

In March, Samsung Biologics completed the acquisition of its Rockville manufacturing facility in Maryland, U.S. for USD 353 million, establishing its first U.S. manufacturing presence and further strengthening client proximity and supply chain resilience in a key market. Samsung Biologics also continues to evaluate strategic investments to further diversify its manufacturing network and support clients seeking regional supply alignment amid an evolving global operating environment.

Samsung Biologics entered a strategic partnership with Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to support global health emergency preparedness through agile manufacturing capacity and rapid response capabilities. In addition, the company announced a collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to foster open innovation and biotechnology ecosystem development. These initiatives reflect the company's broader commitment to long-term industry collaboration and sustainable growth.

The company continued to strengthen its integrated service offering through expanded CDO capabilities, including master cell bank production and vector construction services, supporting broader development solutions for clients. Cumulative regulatory approvals surpassed 440, reflecting Samsung Biologics' continued focus on quality, compliance, and reliable execution across global markets.

On the sustainability front, Samsung Biologics achieved the EcoVadis' Platinum rating, the highest level of recognition for corporate sustainability performance. The company also completed third-party validation of its Product Carbon Footprint system and published its ESG engagement report to strengthen transparency and stakeholder collaboration. At this year's CDMO Leadership Awards, Samsung Biologics was awarded the Sustainability Leadership Award, a jury-selected distinction recognizing efforts to advance sustainable practices across its operations and value chain.

For more details on performance and financials, please refer to the Earnings Release.

About Samsung Biologics

Samsung Biologics (KRX: 207940.KS) is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), offering end-to-end integrated services that range from late discovery to commercial manufacturing.

With a combined biomanufacturing capacity of 785,000 liters across Bio Campus I and II in Korea, and 60,000 from its manufacturing facility in Rockville, Maryland, U.S., Samsung Biologics holds a total global manufacturing capacity of 845,000 liters. The company has also secured land for Bio Campus III, laying the groundwork for future capacity expansion to support next-generation therapies and emerging modalities.

Samsung Biologics' global manufacturing and commercial network spans Korea, the U.S., and Japan. Samsung Biologics America supports clients based in the U.S. and Europe, while its Tokyo and Songdo based sales offices serve the APAC region.

Samsung Biologics leverages cutting-edge technologies and expertise to advance diverse modalities, including multispecific antibodies, fusion proteins, antibody-drug conjugates, and mRNA therapeutics. By implementing its ExellenS framework across its manufacturing network with standardized designs, unified processes, and advanced digitalization, Samsung Biologics ensures plant equivalency and speed for manufacturing continuity.

Samsung Biologics continues to invest in new capabilities to maximize operational and quality excellence, ensuring flexibility and agility for clients. The company is committed to the on-time, in-full delivery of safe, high-quality biomedicines, as well as to making sustainable business decisions for the betterment of society and global health.

For more information, visit https://samsungbiologics.com/.

Media contacts

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Becky Lee, Director [email protected]

SOURCE Samsung Biologics