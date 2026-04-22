Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 22-Apr-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 22/04/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Harvest Funding PLC Class Z Mortgage Backed Zero Rate Notes due 15/11/2069; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS3317473273 -- thereof) (Regulation S) Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/11/2069; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS3317472119 -- thereof) (Regulation S) Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/11/2069; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS3317471061 -- thereof) (Regulation S) Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/11/2069; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS3317471731 -- thereof) (Regulation S) Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/11/2069; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS3317471905 -- thereof) (Regulation S) Class E Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/11/2069; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS3317472382 -- thereof) (Regulation S) Class F Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/11/2069; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS3317472622 -- thereof) (Regulation S) Class X Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/11/2069; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS3317472978 -- thereof) (Regulation S) Class Z Mortgage Backed Zero Rate Notes due 15/11/2069; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS3317473356 -- thereof) (Rule 144A) Class E Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/11/2069; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS3317472465 -- thereof) (Rule 144A) Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/11/2069; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS3317471228 -- thereof) (Rule 144A) Class F Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/11/2069; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS3317472895 -- thereof) (Rule 144A) Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/11/2069; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS3317471814 -- thereof) (Rule 144A) Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/11/2069; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS3317472036 -- thereof) (Rule 144A) Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/11/2069; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS3317472200 -- thereof) (Rule 144A) Class X Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/11/2069; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS3317473190 -- thereof) (Rule 144A) Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 24/04/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 Securitised XS3256647119 -- each) derivatives Securities due 26/04/2033; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 Securitised XS3256615934 -- each) derivatives Securities due 22/04/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 Securitised XS3256646491 -- each) derivatives Issuer Name: MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL UK PLC 1.9277% Notes due 23/04/2029; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS3343296748 -- JPY100,000,000 each) securities Issuer Name: The Toronto-Dominion Bank 3.641% Senior Notes due 22/10/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like XS3352047784 -- EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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April 22, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)