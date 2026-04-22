Evolution AB: Interim report January-March 2026

First quarter of 2026 (Q1 2025)

Net revenues declined 1.5% to EUR 513.0 million (520.9)

EBITDA declined 1.9% to EUR 335.3 million (342.0), corresponding to a margin of 65.4% (65.6)

Profit for the period amounted to EUR 251.9 million (254.7)

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to EUR 1.26 (1.24)

Comments from CEO Martin Carlesund:

For the first quarter of 2026, Evolution reported net revenues of EUR 513.0 million and EBITDA of EUR 335.3 million, corresponding to a year-on-year revenue decline of 1.5 percent and a margin of 65.4 percent. Net revenue growth at constant currency is estimated to be 6.8 percent.

In Asia, we made some further progress in the battle against cybercrime with a quarter-on-quarter growth of 2.2 percent. This marks a second consecutive quarter of growth. Even though the overall picture is better today than a year ago, volatility and uncertainty will persist for at least the remainder of the year.

LatAm delivered a strong 29.3 percent year-on-year growth, and on top of that we completed the acquisition of a Live Casino studio in Argentina from a competitor that has withdrawn from the market. To meet demand, we also see further expansion needs in Brazil and Colombia which will take place through both new studios and the addition of more studio space in existing premises.

Growth in North America improved compared to the fourth quarter but is impacted by the weak USD. In our reporting currency EUR, year-on-year growth was 10.1 percent, whereas growth in local currency was 21.4 percent. Our ambitions are, however, higher than what the current numbers suggest. In the quarter, we have completed the construction of our second studio in Michigan, with expected launch in the coming months. Additionally, there were some positive regulatory movements; in the US, the Maine governor has signed the iGaming bill into law. In Canada, Alberta will regulate its online casino market in July as the second province after Ontario.

The clear disappointment this quarter was Europe. Following a lacklustre end to 2025, the region declined another 5.9 percent quarter-on-quarter. The main reasons are regulatory volatility and subjectivity, which have a clear impact on player activity. We also continue to face a material disadvantage from our self-imposed ring-fencing measures, which, as stated several times before, is the right long-term path even though the short-term price is high. Overall, channelization in Europe is decreasing and it is bad for the impacted countries, the players and the industry as such.

2026 marks Evolution's 20th anniversary! When the company was founded back in 2006, we had a clear vision of taking the land-based casino experience online. Today, the vision is something much bigger: a methodical desire to create pure and authentic entertainment. We want our products to reach a level of excitement equivalent to a great streaming series or a movie. An important piece of this systematic shift, which will expand both the player and operator base over time, is our global, exclusive partnership with Hasbro and the amazing opportunity to integrate the MONOPOLY franchise into our content. I am truly excited about the product roadmap for 2026, and even more so about what we will be able to create over the next two decades. It will be a transition that extends beyond Evolution and the industry, reshaping the player experience and influencing areas we may not even envision today.

As a shareholder of Evolution, you are well aware that we have faced several ordeals over the past years, ranging from changing regulatory dynamics to cybercrime and deceitful attempts by competitors to harm our company. I want to reiterate two things: First, at Evolution, we never shy away. We stand up for what we believe in, we do what is right and we always push forward. While this can hurt a little in the short-term, our cost-efficient operations, discipline, and fantastic, hard-working talents give us the resilience to stay patient and focused on long-term value creation. Second, we never lose sight of what really matters: player satisfaction and entertainment! There is no way around that the one supplier with the content that players want is the one that will win in the end.

Presentation for investors, analysts and the media

CEO Martin Carlesund and CFO Joakim Andersson will present the report and answer questions on Wednesday, 22 April 2026 at 09:00 am CEST via a telephone conference. The presentation will be in English and can also be followed online.

Webcast: https://evolution.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2026/register

Teleconference: https://events.inderes.com/evolution/q1-report-2026/dial-in

For further information, please contact:

Joakim Andersson, CFO, ir@evolution.com

This information is such that Evolution AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out above on 22 April 2026, at 07.30 am CEST.

Evolution AB (publ) ("Evolution") develops, produces, markets and licenses fully-integrated B2B Online Casino solutions to gaming operators. Since its inception in 2006, Evolution has developed into a leading B2B provider with 870 operators among its customers. The group currently employs ~22,900 people in studios across Europe, Asia, North- and South America. The parent company is based in Sweden and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker EVO. Visit www.evolution.com for more information.

Evolution is licensed and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority under license MGA/B2B/187/2010. Evolution is also licensed and regulated in many other jurisdictions such as the United Kingdom, Belgium, Canada, Romania, South Africa, and others.