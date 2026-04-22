Expo ER+ 2026 in Guadalajara highlighted Mexico's accelerating photovoltaic and energy storage market, with strong industry participation and a clear focus on grid integration and digitalisation. Experts emphasized that future growth will depend on storage and transmission expansion.The seventh edition of Expo ER+ Mexico, held in Guadalajara, has already been described as the most successful edition to date, not only in the city but across Mexico's energy sector. At ER+ 2026, more than 86 companies from various segments participated to present and explore the latest developments in the international ...

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